Petaluma cosmetologist converts camper into mobile hair salon to keep working in pandemic

Celeste Gonzalez had just started renting a new suite at a salon in downtown Petaluma last spring when the coronavirus pandemic forced county hairstylists to temporarily close operations.

When barbershops and hair salons again had to again shutter indoor operations following a surge of virus cases this summer, Gonzalez bought a small wood-frame camper and converted it into a full-service hair studio on wheels.

“I wanted something more flexible for my clients and myself,” she said Tuesday at her salon that can make house calls. “I was still paying full rent at my studio, so I decided to go mobile.”

Gonzalez invested about $10,000 renovating the camper with new flooring, paneled windows, a plush pillow bench and a fresh pink paint job. To create a relaxing ambience, she furnished the interior with an artificial floral arrangement, rose quartz crystals and the occasional burning sage.

“We like to keep good vibes, you know?” Gonzalez said. “Especially this year, it’s been so hard on everybody.”

For three months now, Gonzalez has hitched the mobile Celeste the Stylist hair studio to her SUV and driven to clients’ homes for haircuts, coloring and other services. She’s even gained new clients who discovered the salon on her Instagram page.

Daysee Magaña, a 19-year-old Sonoma State University student and longtime client, visited the salon parked in Gonzalez’s yard in Petaluma on Tuesday to have her hair styled. With virus cases again spiking in Sonoma County, Magaña said she thought it was safer in the camper than at a typical salon.

Both Magaña and Gonzalez wore masks and kept the camper door open during the appointment.

“It’s less interaction with people and also it’s a different experience when it’s just you and your hairstylist,” Magaña said.

With the success of the mobile salon, Gonzalez plans to remodel her camper again so she can offer spa and body services. Ever the entrepreneur, she also hopes to eventually buy a larger trailer that she can rent to other beauty care professionals.

“I want other cosmetologists and hairstylists to share this one-on-one experience with their clients,” Gonzalez said. “I want to do some additions and other for stuff for the clients.”

Gonzalez secured her cosmetology license in 2016 and has been styling hair here ever since. She had dreamed of launching a mobile beauty business for the past two years, but friends told her it was too big of a risk. She said it took the pandemic and family health scare to inspire her to finally do it.

“When things happen you have two options: You can either give up or you innovate and try something new,” she said. “So I just went with the innovate and try something new.”

