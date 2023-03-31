Remember Duck Hunt, Pong or The Legend of Zelda? If so, you probably had an epic childhood. Perhaps you long for those simpler days, when you would jump into your beanbag, grab some candy and reach for your Nintendo controller.

Those days don’t have to be gone forever, though, thanks to Nostalgia Alley in Petaluma.

Downtown Petaluma has an array of businesses that allow customers to relive their childhoods through comics, toys and games. And secondhand video game shop Nostalgia Alley, started by couple Jason Moorhouse and Rebecca Anderson, has an extensive library of games, ranging from the early Nintendo system to the current Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

The two also recently opened space in the store that serves as a mini museum with artwork and memorabilia for video games.

The Press Democrat chatted with Moorhouse about how he got started and how his industry has weathered the pandemic.

Answers have been edited for length and clarity.

Sara: What’s the origin story of Nostalgia Alley?

Jason: It started when Rebecca and I were kids, and we didn’t know each other but both of us had that entrepreneurial mindset. I would have a rake and Hula Hoe and go around asking neighbors if they needed their yard work done. I would rake their yard and get a dollar and I’d be so excited to buy a bag of candy or whatever.

Fast-forward through the years, I was kind of working a dead-end job but that’s where I met Rebecca and, while it was rewarding, I just wasn’t going to be able to move up.

Some other things I would do is collect video games and I would buy lots of them, mostly so I could keep some for myself, and then I came up with all these extra copies and wondered, what do I do with these?

Rebecca and I started talking and she suggested I open the store. We first came up with a name and then developed a plan. We opened the store in 2018 but started talking about the store in 2013, so it took us about five years to go from thought to fruition.

Sara: What was your experience with the industry and how did you get into secondhand games and consoles?

Jason: My first job as an adult was working with adults with disabilities so it had nothing to do with electronics.

So jumping into this, I had zero idea of what I was doing. I mean, I knew how to sell stuff, but like the cleaning and testing of consoles and games and making sure customers are happy was overwhelming at first.

I remember that first weekend, we were only open Saturday and Sunday so when Monday rolled around, I just didn’t want to move off the couch because I was so tired. It was so overwhelming in a positive aspect because people who came into the store were excited.

Sara: What was that first weekend of the store opening like?

Jason: We were at the store until 4 a.m. that morning trying to get things done before we opened. The first two days were so exciting.

We’re closed on Monday and Tuesday so we expected the Wednesday we were open again to be busy still, but it was dead. We had maybe like two or three people come in Wednesday.

We were worried we were going to go out of business and it was kind of demoralizing in some ways because we were wondering what did we do wrong?

Sara: You clearly managed to find a customer base after that initial week, but what was the pandemic like for Nostalgia Alley?

Jason: It was frustrating being shut down for three months.

I worked so hard to open this place and then here I am not allowed to do anything, but once those three months went by, we made sure to come in and tried to make a negative into a positive. When that day came that we were allowed to reopen, it was like the floodgates opened; it was wild. There was a line of like 40 or 50 people at our door waiting for us.

But we also had a lot of people who were still uncomfortable going out, so we had to find entertainment that they could do at home. I think there’s only so much Netflix you can watch, so they wanted to play video games and, fortunately, we happened to be people selling video games.

Sara: What are some challenges your industry is facing?

Jason: This is something a lot of people know of but the biggest thing is the idea of everything going digital. There’s a mass margin for digital games. Like, the newest PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S, there are digital versions for those systems and so people don’t necessarily need the physical games anymore because they can just buy it online.

It hasn’t really hurt us yet, but it’s something we’re thinking of for long-term sustainability. That said, there are people who like having physical games and I’m one of those people. So, the day that video games go digital only, I won’t buy them.

If you have something digitally, you don’t own it. You sort of own it, but the moment that the servers go offline or your system breaks or the company goes out of business, you won’t be able to access those items anymore.

Sara: What is some advice you have for aspiring entrepreneurs and small business owners?

Jason: You need to set goals. Goals are so vital to being focused and understanding what it is we actually want to get to. There’s an acronym called SMART goals: specific, measurable, attainable, relevant and time-bounded goals. Find something like that to help you stay focused and adjust the goal as needed.

Sara: What’s something you wish you knew when you first started?

Jason: When I first opened, I thought collectors would be coming to us or people who want the expensive, rare, hard-to-find games.

But then it turns out most of our business is done by people who just like to play games like Zelda or Call of Duty. I wish I would’ve known that more because then I could have helped spread the word out and I think I missed the mark early on about getting those people in.

Sara: This is a question I’m asking everyone I interview for this column: What is something that keeps you up at night?

Jason: I don’t know if one specific item comes to mind but it’s always the unknown. You know, what if a roof leak happens? The first month we opened, we actually had a roof leak and it was so miserable and half of our store was inaccessible for almost a year because it took so long to get it fixed.

So, like what if the roof leaks or what if people don’t come in for a month and I don’t have money to pay my employees or things like that.

The unfortunate thing about buying used stuff is it usually comes in dirty and it takes time to clean and restore but then I also have to try and have that work/life balance. I also want to be able to enjoy my life outside of video games.

You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat. com. On Twitter @sedwards380.