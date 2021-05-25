PG&E agrees to sell San Francisco headquarters for $800M

PG&E plans to sell its offices in San Francisco for $800 million to a Delaware-based limited partnership, the company announced Monday.

About half the proceeds of the sale of offices, which includes 77 Beale St. and 245 Market St., will be used over a five-year period to offset rates for consumers, the utility stated. The deal with to Hines Atlas US LP, a Delaware limited partnership, needs approval from the California Public Utilities Commission.

“We’ve made a commitment to keep customer costs as low as possible, and one way we’re following through on that is by selling non-core assets including real estate. This sale and relocation will achieve cost savings that directly help reduce customer bills. At the same time, it will give us an efficient and effective Bay Area workspace as we focus on delivering for all of the communities we serve.” CEO Patti Poppe stated in the announcement.

With the headquarters move to Oakland, the utility plans to consolidate there two other East Bay satellite office locations — 3401 Crow Canyon Road in San Ramon and 1850 Gateway Boulevard in Concord.

In addition, PG&E announced another strategic sale of non-core assets earlier this year, the $973 million sale of transmission tower wireless licenses to SBA Communications Corporation.

The energy company serves 16 million Californians across a 70,000-square-mile service area in Northern and Central California.