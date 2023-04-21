Trends in the wine industry particularly among younger consumers were discussed as more than 200 professionals attended the North Bay Business Journal’s 23rd Wine Industry Conference on Thursday, April 20.

The keynote speaker at the event, held at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country hotel in Santa Rosa, was Rick Tigner, CEO of Jackson Family Wines.

Panelists included William Vyenielo Sr., business consultant with Moss Adams; Andrea Smalling, chief marketing officer, WineDirect; Ed Feuchuk, general manager, Tank Garage Winery; Richard Van Duzer, partner, Farella Braun + Martel; Alex Jones, digital marketing manager, Gary Farrell Winery; Remi Cohen, CEO of Domaine Carneros; and Cathy Huyghe, co-founder, Enolytics.

The Hyatt Regency Sonoma was the venue partner. Presenting partners were Farella Braun + Martel, Moss Adams and Comcast Business. Gold partners were DP&F Law, and BPM. Silver partners were City Wide Facility Solutions, Carle, Mackie, Power & Ross LLP, Protea Financial, InterWest Insurance, Turrentine Brokerage and Rabo AgriFinance.