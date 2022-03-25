Pliny the Younger fans line up early for Russian River Brewing Co.’s annual beer release

Beer lovers were lined up on Friday morning for Russian River Brewing Co.’s annual Pliny the Younger beer release event.

The first customers arrived on Thursday at around 10:30 a.m. at the Fourth Street location in downtown Santa Rosa. The brewery’s Windsor facility was expected to get lines outside with doors to open at 11 a.m. at both places.

Pliny the Younger is a triple India pale ale (IPA) that was first brewed in 2005 and has since become a one of the most coveted beers in the world with a hoppy mouthfeel and a smooth finish at a potent 10.25% of alcohol content per serving.

As many as 25,000 customers have come to visit Russian River Brewing during the event and pumping in $5.1 million of economic activity in 2020, according to a study by the Sonoma County Economic Development Board.

The event was canceled last year as a result of the pandemic and delayed for seven weeks this year as a result of the omicron spike as it typically starts on the first Friday in February. The springtime setting along with more visitors coming to Sonoma County as COVID-19 caseloads have dropped could result in even longer lines this year.

In past years, some customers have had to wait for more than six hours to get inside during the weekend.

See what the line looks like:

