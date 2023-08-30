President of powerful Realtors’ group resigns after sexual harassment claims

The president of the powerful National Association of Realtors has resigned, two days after The New York Times published an article detailing complaints from women that he exhibited a pattern of behavior that included improper touching and sending lewd photos and texts.

Multiple women said they had been harassed or subjected to inappropriate conduct by the group’s president, Kenny Parcell, according to interviews, a lawsuit and an internal report. Parcell, 50, denied the accusations in written responses to the Times.

NAR confirmed Parcell’s resignation, which was reported Monday by Inman, a real estate news site.

Parcell was a successful Realtor in Utah who rose through the ranks of the nonprofit organization and held several senior leadership positions before taking on its top role. His one-year term as president was not scheduled to end until November. Parcell’s lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but Parcell continued to deny the accusations even as he stepped down.

“My resignation comes after a series of accusations against me that are categorically false,” he wrote in a letter to NAR’s executive committee and board of directors.

In an email statement, a representative for NAR said that Tracy Kasper, who was the president-elect, will commence her presidency immediately, taking over Parcell’s position.

Complaints about Parcell began to surface after Janelle Brevard, a former employee who said she had had a consensual relationship with Parcell, sued the group for racial and sexual discrimination and harassment.

Brevard, who is Black, handled the group’s podcasts and videos and much of its marketing materials from 2019 to 2022. She said that after their relationship ended she was excluded from meetings and business trips and that Parcell, who is white, threatened to have her fired, according to her lawsuit.

Brevard was fired in September 2022, a few months after their relationship ended. She was one of four women who provided complaints about Parcell’s behavior to an independent investigator hired to look into accusations of sexual harassment at the organization, and the only one to lose her job. The other three women, her lawsuit said, are white. She withdrew her lawsuit in early July after negotiating a settlement with NAR.