Press Democrat move to East Bay printing plant will take advantage of newer technology

BILL SWINDELL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 2, 2022, 3:27PM
Updated 2 hours ago

The closing of The Press Democrat’s Rohnert Park printing facility on Sunday night represents the next chapter for the 165-year-old newspaper, one in which it will take advantage of some of the newest printing advancements in the region.

The newspaper, which is owned by Sonoma Media Investments, will begin printing on Monday at the San Francisco Chronicle’s East Bay production site in Fremont. Forty-two employees locally will lose their jobs because of the closure.

The change will result in an upgrade in the printing capabilities for The Press Democrat to avail itself of a generation of new technology changes that the Chronicle’s plant can offer, said Troy Niday, chief operations officer at Sonoma Media Investments.

“They have the newest equipment in the region,” he said.

The Rohnert Park facility is a 70,000-square-foot local plant that was opened in 1986. It was constructed to support a press run of 120,000 daily copies, but it was printing about 30,000. Too much of the cavernous building was not being used, Niday said.

The Chronicle, which has been owned by the Hearst Corp. since 2000, touts the Fremont plant as “one of the most automated newspaper printing facilities in the world” and had its printing machines imported in from Germany. The Chronicle started printing out of the East Bay plant in 2009 after it closed its aging Union City printing plant.

The Chronicle plant features more capabilities than Rohnert Park, such as producing 36 broadsheet pages in full color during a traditional print run, said Jeff Lawson, senior vice president of print operations in San Francisco for Hearst Newspapers.

That can be expanded up to 96 pages in full color for longer weekend runs that can feature extra sections.

The 170,000-square-foot facility in Fremont has two press lines and the space for a third line if needed, Lawson said. That has allowed Hearst to print other titles on a nightly basis along with The Chronicle.

The facility also prints the national edition of The New York Times, the Financial Times, The Sacramento Bee and The Modesto Bee, Lawson said. The plant prints 21 separate titles on a weekly basis as more newspapers have opted to outsource their printing.

“We look at it as a manufacturing facility,” Lawson said. “It’s all about the speed, performance and quality.”

The Chronicle plant also is much more efficient. The Fremont plant can print a daily run of The Press Democrat in approximately 20 minutes, Lawson said.

“The speed is about double of the press that you have at The Press Democrat plant,” he said.

That also ensures that morning delivery times will not be negative affected for Press Democrat subscribers.

The Fremont facility also can operate with fewer employees, making it more cost effective in an industry that is transitioning more and more from print to digital products.

Workers in older plants would typically handle such tasks as preprint inserts, packaging for delivery and loading newsprint into the printing press. That has been largely automated in the Chronicle plant, Lawson said.

The Chronicle plant, Niday noted, also has a full backup generator, which is crucial in an era where the region has experienced power outages because of wildfire threats and the action by PG&E to initiate power shut-offs in the area as a precautionary move to prevent its power lines from sparking a blaze.

The Press Democrat also faced challenges in maintenance costs with the Rohnert Park facility, especially in finding replacement parts given the shrinkage of the overall printing industry, Niday said.

“It’s far easier to maintain,” he said of the Fremont plant.

The only physical change that readers might notice is that the length of the paper will be about one inch shorter from being produced in the new plant, Niday said.

The move will save the company a “significant” cost savings by outsourcing production to the Chronicle, said Niday, who did not offer an exact amount.

“It really gives us a couple of years to get our feet underneath this and manage this ongoing transition,” said Niday of a greater focus of digital products. The company also later this year will move from its Mendocino Avenue office headquarters to a smaller space in downtown Santa Rosa that also will help drive down operating costs.

The Chronicle had reached out to Sonoma Media Investments to gauge its interest in printing its publications at its Fremont plant with a spot for The Press Democrat to go to press at 8 p.m. for its nightly run, Niday said.

That is about three hours earlier than Rohnert Park.

If the company did not grab the slot, The Press Democrat would have been likely forced in the future to an even less desirable spot such as at 3 p.m. that some newspapers across the country are already facing, he added.

Meanwhile, the regional printing plants within a 100-mile radius that could handle The Press Democrat’s capacity had shrunk over a decade from almost 20 to around four, he said.

“We knew it would come eventually,” Niday said. “It made sense for us to do it now in light of the economic reality we are facing here locally to sustain solid local journalism.”

The two companies have had a business relationship prior to the printing plant arrangement with Press Democrat carriers also delivering the print edition of The Chronicle to the Sonoma County area, Lawson said.

“We looks at ourselves more as partners as opposed industry foes,” he said.

Other California newspapers have made similar moves in recent years to shutter their printing plants. The list includes The Sacramento Bee closing its plant in January 2021; the Record Searchlight in Redding shutting down in December 2020; and The Desert Sun in Palm Springs mothballing its plant in September 2020, said Joe Wirt, director of affiliate relations for the California News Publishers Association. The group, known as the CNPA, is California’s primary trade organization for the newspaper industry.

The labor costs are just one factor, said Charles “Chuck” Champion, president and CEO of CNPA. Newspaper companies have also been dealt blows with increasing price spikes of newsprint and gas.

“We have newspapers in California now that are actually being printed out of state at one of their other corporate proprieties,” Champion said. The Gannett-owned Desert Sun, for instance, is printed in Phoenix and then trucked across Interstate 10 to Southern California.

The closures have increasingly ramped up at larger chains that are beholden to Wall Street investors or private equity funds that are under greater pressure to hit profit margins as high as 30%, Niday said.

“We’re an outlier in the industry,” Niday said of Sonoma Media Investment’s local ownership structure. “Our local group is wanting just a modest margin.”

Already this year, The Baltimore Sun moved its print production to The News Journal in Wilmington, Delaware, and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel recently announced a switch to a printing plant in central Illinois. The Sun is owned by Tribune Publishing that is controlled by Alden Global Capital, a controversial hedge fund that has been criticized for slashing newsroom budgets. Gannett Co., the nation’s largest newspaper publisher, owns the The Journal Sentinel and is also owned by a hedge fund.

“You are actually a little late to the party,” said Rick Edmonds of The Press Democrat’s decision to close its printing plant.

Edmonds is a media business analyst at the Poynter Institute for Media Studies is a nonprofit journalism school and research organization in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Newspapers also have taken a more drastic step in reducing their delivery days for the print edition, Edmonds said. For example, The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette two years ago switched to a Sunday-only edition to save costs. The newspaper also added a sweetener of a free small iPad for subscribers to read its digital replica edition. The McClatchy chain, which owns The Sacramento Bee, dropped its Saturday edition more than two years ago.

The Press Democrat will continue to publish seven days a week, especially as it retains a strong subscription base compared to others in the industry, company officials said.

“Closing Rohnert Part is obviously a painful decision, but we have to look at the long-term nature of our business and our ability to serve Sonoma County,” said Richard Green, editor of The Press Democrat and chief content officer at Sonoma Media Investments.

“Smart media companies do not abandon an audience before it abandons you. And we’re blessed to have deeply loyal print readers and advertisers who want to be aligned with both our content and our audience.

“We are eager to continue to be a strong community partner as journalists and residents of Sonoma County for years and years to come,” Green said. “ I cannot emphasize enough how much we value our subscribers. They provide the means to deliver award-winning journalism to this special place in Northern California.”

You can reach Staff Writer Bill Swindell at 707-521-5223 or bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @BillSwindell

Bill Swindell

Business, Beer and Wine, The Press Democrat  

In the North Coast, we are surrounded by hundreds of wineries along with some of the best breweries, cidermakers and distillers. These industries produce an abundance of drinks as well as good stories – and those are what I’m interested in writing. I also keep my eye on our growing cannabis industry and other agricultural crops, which have provided the backbone for our food-and-wine culture for generations.

