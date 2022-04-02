Press Democrat move to East Bay printing plant will take advantage of newer technology

The closing of The Press Democrat’s Rohnert Park printing facility on Sunday night represents the next chapter for the 165-year-old newspaper, one in which it will take advantage of some of the newest printing advancements in the region.

The newspaper, which is owned by Sonoma Media Investments, will begin printing on Monday at the San Francisco Chronicle’s East Bay production site in Fremont. Forty-two employees locally will lose their jobs because of the closure.

The change will result in an upgrade in the printing capabilities for The Press Democrat to avail itself of a generation of new technology changes that the Chronicle’s plant can offer, said Troy Niday, chief operations officer at Sonoma Media Investments.

“They have the newest equipment in the region,” he said.

The Rohnert Park facility is a 70,000-square-foot local plant that was opened in 1986. It was constructed to support a press run of 120,000 daily copies, but it was printing about 30,000. Too much of the cavernous building was not being used, Niday said.

The Chronicle, which has been owned by the Hearst Corp. since 2000, touts the Fremont plant as “one of the most automated newspaper printing facilities in the world” and had its printing machines imported in from Germany. The Chronicle started printing out of the East Bay plant in 2009 after it closed its aging Union City printing plant.

The Chronicle plant features more capabilities than Rohnert Park, such as producing 36 broadsheet pages in full color during a traditional print run, said Jeff Lawson, senior vice president of print operations in San Francisco for Hearst Newspapers.

That can be expanded up to 96 pages in full color for longer weekend runs that can feature extra sections.

The 170,000-square-foot facility in Fremont has two press lines and the space for a third line if needed, Lawson said. That has allowed Hearst to print other titles on a nightly basis along with The Chronicle.

The facility also prints the national edition of The New York Times, the Financial Times, The Sacramento Bee and The Modesto Bee, Lawson said. The plant prints 21 separate titles on a weekly basis as more newspapers have opted to outsource their printing.

“We look at it as a manufacturing facility,” Lawson said. “It’s all about the speed, performance and quality.”

The Chronicle plant also is much more efficient. The Fremont plant can print a daily run of The Press Democrat in approximately 20 minutes, Lawson said.

“The speed is about double of the press that you have at The Press Democrat plant,” he said.

That also ensures that morning delivery times will not be negative affected for Press Democrat subscribers.

The Fremont facility also can operate with fewer employees, making it more cost effective in an industry that is transitioning more and more from print to digital products.

Workers in older plants would typically handle such tasks as preprint inserts, packaging for delivery and loading newsprint into the printing press. That has been largely automated in the Chronicle plant, Lawson said.

The Chronicle plant, Niday noted, also has a full backup generator, which is crucial in an era where the region has experienced power outages because of wildfire threats and the action by PG&E to initiate power shut-offs in the area as a precautionary move to prevent its power lines from sparking a blaze.

The Press Democrat also faced challenges in maintenance costs with the Rohnert Park facility, especially in finding replacement parts given the shrinkage of the overall printing industry, Niday said.

“It’s far easier to maintain,” he said of the Fremont plant.

The only physical change that readers might notice is that the length of the paper will be about one inch shorter from being produced in the new plant, Niday said.

The move will save the company a “significant” cost savings by outsourcing production to the Chronicle, said Niday, who did not offer an exact amount.

“It really gives us a couple of years to get our feet underneath this and manage this ongoing transition,” said Niday of a greater focus of digital products. The company also later this year will move from its Mendocino Avenue office headquarters to a smaller space in downtown Santa Rosa that also will help drive down operating costs.

The Chronicle had reached out to Sonoma Media Investments to gauge its interest in printing its publications at its Fremont plant with a spot for The Press Democrat to go to press at 8 p.m. for its nightly run, Niday said.

That is about three hours earlier than Rohnert Park.