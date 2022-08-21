Pride Mountain Vineyards hires new winemaker

Pride Mountain Vineyards has hired Matt Ward as its new winemaker for the family-owned winery that straddles the Mayacamas Mountains between Sonoma and Napa counties.

Ward’s appointment comes after Sally Johnson Blum left her winemaking role to go to Robert Mondavi Winery.

A Midwestern native, Ward has a varied background with a graduate degree in viticulture and enology from UC Davis. He spent seven months at Screaming Eagle as a cellar worker before heading to New Zealand to lead a team making Bordeaux varieties at Craggy Range.

He returned to California for harvest in 2017 and joined Atelier Melka, where he has been making wines for more than 20 clients the past five years.

“His combination of kind personality, natural leadership skills and winemaking intelligence is just what we need at Pride Mountain Vineyards to continue our evolving 30-year quest of making the best wines we can from our property,” said Steve Pride, chief executive officer.

Napa-based company buys marketing service

Business texting platform RedChirp, based in Napa, has acquired Vimbibe, also a Napa venture, which offers direct-to-consumer (DTC) marketing services.

Vimbibe was created in 2020 by Highway 29 Creative. No price was disclosed.

“This acquisition is a huge step forward for the DTC wine industry,” stated Simon Solis-Cohen, founder of Highway 29 Creative and Vimbibe, in the announcement of the sale.

RedChirp contends its webchat feature allows customers to initiate inbound text conversations and routes those messages to the right team members without having personnel to monitor those messages. It also offers marketing texts distributed with automated systems.

New hire at Cakebread Cellars

Gina Charbonneau has been hired as vice president of culture and talent development for Napa Valley winery Cakebread Cellars.

“We are thrilled to welcome Gina to the Cakebread family. I am confident that her personable spirit and knowledge will be a great addition to our company culture,” Mike Jaeger, president and CEO of the winery, said in a statement.

Charbonneau had served as executive vice president of people operations at Francis Ford Coppola Winery in Geyserville, where she began her career in the wine industry in 2008. She obtained her bachelor's degree at CSU Chico and her master’s degree in human resources and organization development from the University of San Francisco.

The North Bay Business Journal contributed to this article. Submit items to bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.