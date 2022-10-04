Propane truck crash prompts closure of Santa Rosa road

A propane truck crash Tuesday in Santa Rosa’s Bennett Valley neighborhood prompted the closure of a roadway and sent the driver to a local hospital with moderate injuries, authorities said.

The truck rolled over and started leaking propane about 10:38 a.m. on Grange Road, between Bennett Valley and Guenza roads, according to California Highway Patrol.

Grange Road south of Bennett Valley Road is expected to be closed “for several hours,” according to Karen Hancock, a public information officer with the Sonoma County Fire District.

Authorities are asking for drivers to avoid the area.

⚠️Bobtail propane truck overturned on side, Grange Rd. Driver transported with moderate injuries. HM29 on scene evaluating leak. Hard closure on Grange. pic.twitter.com/IZMAbJ6EaV — Sonoma County Fire District (@SoCoFireDist) October 4, 2022

Sonoma County Fire District Station 8 Bennett Valley, Rohnert Park’s Department of Public Safety and Santa Rosa Fire responded to the call, along with a hazmat unit from the County of Sonoma Hazmat Crew, said Hancock.

Avoid the area of Grange Road south of Bennett Valley Road for a rollover crash involving a propane truck. There is a propane leak and the road is expected to be closed for a while. Will update once we have new information. — CHP Santa Rosa (@CHPSantaRosa) October 4, 2022

The truck was carrying a full tank of 1,200 gallons of propane and that fire crews are waiting for the truck to drain itself, according to Hancock.

Grange Road closed due to overturned propane truck. South of Bennett Valley Road. pic.twitter.com/dGmMfAZYLJ — Christopher Chung (@cchungphoto) October 4, 2022

