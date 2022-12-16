Through the hustle and bustle of holiday shopping, family get-togethers and end-of-the year celebrations, here are a few ways to volunteer or give back to those who may need a seasonal boost.

Head to your local animal shelter

Get your puppy, kitty or bunny fix at the Sonoma County Animal Services shelter.

Or, you can lend your voice by reading a book aloud to the animals in the shelter.

Reading to the animals, and just spending time with them in general, is another way the shelter pets can improve and maintain their social skills.

Planning to declutter before the holidays and new year? Sonoma County Animal Services also accepts donations of unwanted towels and blankets to make the kennels cozier for the animals (no comforters, weighted blankets or blankets with stuffing.)

Sonoma County Animal Services is accepting volunteers. Check with your local animal shelter for volunteering opportunities.

Donate unwanted breast milk

The national shortage in baby formula continues to impact parents, with signs of a worsening shortage that could continue into 2023.

Parents can donate breast milk to the Mother’s Milk Bank in San Jose.

After going through an online health screening at mothersmilk.org/, parents will receive milk storage bags and shipping materials at no cost. They can then send extra or unwanted breast milk directly to the Mother’s Milk Bank, where it can be donated to parents all over the Bay Area and Northern California.

Give to the United Way Bay Area End of Year Campaign

The United Way End of Year Campaign for donations has returned, with money going to households in need of basic supplies this holiday season. United Way Bay Area is taking donations and matching those gifts to double the impact.

Donors can make a monthly or a one-time donation at uwba.org.

Help someone learn to read

The Sonoma County Library has an Adult Literacy Department where volunteers can tutor and support adults who are learning to read English.

Volunteers who are at least 18, have excellent reading and writing skills and have a high school diploma or GED will teach an adult student for two hours a week for a minimum of six months using provided books.

Previous tutoring or teaching experience is not required and the library will provide training and support for tutors before pairing them up with a student.

Contact the department at literacy@sonomalibrary.org or call 707-544-2622 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Donate to a local organization through Amazon Smile

Many local organizations have an Amazon Smile set up, where a percentage of the cost of customers’ Amazon orders are donated to a local organization of their choice.

One of those organizations is YWCA Sonoma County, a shelter that connects people experiencing domestic violence to resources like a safe house, therapy services and housing assistance.

Another organization is the Family Justice Center Sonoma County Foundation, which provides resources and aid to people experiencing or have experienced domestic violence, sexual assault and or abuse.

Get started on smile.amazon.com, select a charity, and .5% of the price of eligible purchases will go to a local charity of your choice. Visit the website for a full list of charities in Sonoma County using this program.

Donate blood

Donating blood or plasma is a quick and easy way to give back.

Patients who are in good health and meet general eligibility criteria set by blood donation banks can go to their local blood donation center such as Vitalant in Santa Rosa to give blood.

Patients who can’t donate blood can still make a monetary contribution to research or general operations for blood banks. Visit vitalant.org to learn if you’re eligible to donate blood or to give money.

