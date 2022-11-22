Shoppers in Sonoma County and around the country are ready to clear the shelves in person again as retailers roll out Black Friday sales and promotions.

A National Retail Federation survey found that Black Friday continues to be the most popular day to shop Thanksgiving weekend with 114.9 million shoppers hitting brick-and-mortar stores or shopping online.

Roughly 67% of those shoppers — about 77 million of them — will be traipsing through malls, shopping centers and street-level merchants that day, experts predict.

That means local and national merchants are bracing for the crowds — even if very few non-grocer retailers will be open on Thanksgiving itself.

“While there is much speculation about inflation’s impact on consumer behavior, our data tells us that this Thanksgiving holiday weekend will see robust store traffic with a record number of shoppers taking advantage of value pricing,” retail federation President and CEO Matthew Shay said in a statement.

“We are optimistic that retail sales will remain strong in the weeks ahead, and retailers are ready to meet consumers however they want to shop.’’

Black Friday is generally considered the start to the annual shopping season where retailers begin to turn a profit — shifting “from being in the red” to “being in the black.” It’s typically considered one of the biggest shopping days of the year, although Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday have taken a bite from its status.

The Saturday preceding Christmas (Christmas Eve this year) is another pack-the-malls shopping day for consumers, too.

Here’s what’s open on Thanksgiving:

Safeway

The grocery store chain open at 5 a.m. and closes at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving and resumes regular hours on Black Friday and for the rest of the weekend.

Oliver’s Market

The market will be open on Thanksgiving Day at 7 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. Black Friday will have regular business hours.

Whole Foods

Whole Foods will be open an hour early at 7 a.m. and close at 3 p.m. with regular store hours resuming on Black Friday.

FoodMaxx

All locations will open at 6 a.m. and close early on Thanksgiving at 6 p.m. Regular business hours will resume for Black Friday.

Smart&Final

All locations will open at 6 a.m. and close early on Thanksgiving at 6 p.m. Regular business hours will resume for Black Friday.

Best Buy

Best Buy kicks off Thanksgiving weekend sales Thursday evening starting at 5 p.m. and stays open until 1 a.m. Friday.

Stores will reopen at 8 a.m. Black Friday and close at 10 p.m.

Here’s what’s open on Black Friday:

Kohl’s

The clothing and housewares retailer will be closed Thanksgiving Day. But its Santa Rosa and Petaluma stores open 5 a.m. Black Friday and will close at midnight Saturday.

Target

Target also will be closed Thanksgiving, but it is holding sales starting Nov. 20 and that last through Cyber Monday.

Stores will open Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Walmart

Walmart stores will be closed Thanksgiving but open at 5 a.m. for Black Friday sales.

Apple

The Santa Rosa Plaza location will be closed Thanksgiving and reopen on Black Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Macy’s

Macy’s will be closed Thanksgiving and reopen 6 a.m. on Black Friday. Stores will close at 11:59 p.m. that night.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dick’s will be closed Thanksgiving and open for Black Friday shoppers from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Home Depot

Home Depot is also closing for Turkey Day and reopening for Black Friday shoppers at 6 a.m.

Lowe’s

The store will be closed Thanksgiving but will reopen 6 a.m. for Black Friday shoppers and close at 9 p.m.

Petaluma Village Premium Outlets

Its outlets will be closed Thanksgiving but will open 6 a.m. Friday and close at 9 p.m.

Weekend hours will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Santa Rosa Plaza

The mall will be closed for Thanksgiving, with stores reopening Black Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Santa Rosa Plaza stores will be open for an extra hour on the weekend, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Costco

Costco in Rohnert Park and Santa Rosa will be closed Thanksgiving Day and reopen for Black Friday sales from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

