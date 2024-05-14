Here are the locations that Red Lobster is closing in the US

Red Lobster says it is closing nearly 50 of its restaurants in the U.S. The locations span across more than 20 states — cutting back on Red Lobster’s presence in cities like Denver, San Antonio, Indianapolis and Sacramento. Red Lobster has been struggling for some time. With lease and labor costs piling up in recent years, the chain is now reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy.

Here's a look at which locations will be closing.

Auburn

Decatur

Redding

Rohnert Park

Sacramento

San Diego

Torrance

Denver

Lakewood

Lone Tree

Wheat Ridge

Altamonte Springs

Gainesville

Hialeah

Largo

Orlando

Athens

Roswell

Dublin

Lewiston

Bloomingdale

Danville

Indianapolis

Elkhart

Council Bluffs

Waterloo

Gaithersburg

Columbia

Silver Spring

Laurel

Fort

Gratiot

D'lberville

Amherst

Kingston

Rochester

Ledgewood

Grand Forks

Lawton

Myrtle Beach

Lake Jackson

Long View

San Antonio

Colonial Heights

Williamsburg

Newport News

Silverdale

Wauwatosa

La Crosse