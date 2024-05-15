Need a large water tank to hold your fresh catch? What about a commercial refrigerator or oil fryers?

With the right bid and a couple of moving trucks, all furniture, cookware and appliances left at Rohnert Park’s now shuttered Red Lobster could be yours as soon as Thursday.

Liquidator TAGeX Brands announced earlier this week that it will handle the auctioning of furniture, fixtures and equipment from multiple Red Lobster locations across the country that closed without notice.

“We’re handling this closure differently than we have in the past with each auction having a single winner for the listed items from the location they bid on,” owner Neal Sherman said in a LinkedIn post announcing the auctions.

Sonoma County’s sole Red Lobster location in Rohnert Park on Redwood Drive was one of more than 50 selected restaurants to close, according to The Associated Press, with all restaurant contents up for grabs during the auction.

The current bid sits at $3,000 as of Wednesday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. The exclusively online auction will close Thursday at 2:30 p.m. The winning bidder wins everything currently inside the Rohnert Park location except for perishable goods and alcohol, according to the auction’s webpage, and will need to pick up all items by end of day Friday.

Payment for the winning bidder will be required immediately following the auction’s close or the order will be forfeited. A buyer’s premium of 15% will also be added to each purchase, according to terms on the auction’s website.

Items that are part of the sale include all furniture, design fixtures and kitchen appliances and supplies left in the restaurant following its closure, including the staple live lobster tank that greeted customers in the waiting area.

Red Lobster locations CLOSED as of yesterday. We have 50+ auctions LIVE — largest restaurant liquidation ever — with fixtures, furniture, and equipment. WINNER TAKES ALL. Foodservice operators, outfit your ENTIRE operation for a fraction of the price. https://t.co/Y7XUZAuDgJ pic.twitter.com/nktHFOfLSs — TAGeX Brands (@TAGexBrands) May 14, 2024

“This is your opportunity to upgrade your operations or open something entirely new, for a fraction of the cost,” a social media post from the brand said.

Red Lobster abruptly closed a number of restaurants on Monday, including the sole location in Sonoma County. Th Red Lobster location in Vallejo is still open, according to the restaurant’s website.

The Orlando, Florida-based company is considering filing for bankruptcy to deal with leases and labor costs, according to a Bloomberg report last month.

You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat. com. On Twitter @sedwards380.