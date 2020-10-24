Reduction in mortgage debt improves finances for Sonoma County homeowners

Sonoma County households spent a decade getting their personal finances in order after the Great Recession, an achievement economists say can help the county survive financial damage from the coronavirus pandemic and wildfires, as long as residents don’t take on too much new debt.

Last year, county residents had about half the consumer debt they carried during the 2007-2009 downturn, according to the Federal Reserve. The central bank has begun tracking household debt compared to income at the county level nationwide, because the institution’s analysts have discovered that benchmark has a big effect on how well regions can recover from recessions.

Credit is vital to an economy and people’s well-being. It helps businesses and individuals overcome obstacles and build wealth. But in times of financial crisis, like today, too much debt can become an unmanageable burden.

“We’re specifically watching how people are managing their debt. It’s intriguing to see how educated they are in household finances because of the Great Recession,” said Sonoma State University economist Robert Eyler, dean of the School of Extended and International Education. “How they manage debt is a key to the health of our local economy.”

For most households, debt falls into seven categories: mortgage, second mortgage or home equity loan; home equity line of credit; student loan; personal loan, including payday and installment borrowing; automobile loan; credit card; and retail charge card.

At the national level, new borrowing during the pandemic has varied. Mortgages have surged. Home equity lines of credit have been flat, as have student and auto loans. Credit card debt has tanked, in part because people are staying home. Other consumer borrowing is down, according to economic and national financial media reports.

In Sonoma County, Press Democrat research found a similar range of debt usage. Mortgages, by far the largest debt shouldered by most, are increasing mostly at reasonable levels with sensible financial terms, a stark contrast to the high-risk mortgage mania that helped bring about the previous recession. But other types of debt are more vulnerable to the needs and whims of borrowers and lenders.

The biggest component of most Americans’ borrowing is for housing, which accounts for 72% of the debt in Sonoma County, according to Experian, a formidable national credit reporting agency. Mortgages have sometimes been a particular risk for local homeowners, because the county’s housing prices can be highly volatile and significantly out of line with personal and household incomes.

Last year’s county median, or mid-level, price of a single-family home — $650,000, as reported by Rick Laws of Compass real estate brokerage in Santa Rosa — was about eight times the median annual income of local households. By comparison, a house typically costs only three to four times median incomes nationwide, analysts reported.

Although housing in Sonoma County is expensive, local households have made the most progress paying off home loans compared with other forms of consumer debts in recent years.

Some of this came at the expense of people forced out of homes they could not afford. Lenders initiated foreclosure proceedings on 31,742 residential properties countywide from 2007 to 2013, equivalent to 15% of the county’s housing stock, and many of these struggling homeowners lost their homes. Since then, stung by financial losses and restrained by stricter regulations that followed the mortgage meltdown more than a decade ago, borrowers and lenders alike have been more cautious about managing mortgage debt.

In 2019, borrowers across the county obtained 16,293 home loans totaling $6.95 billion, according to federal mortgage data. It is a fraction of the amount borrowed at the peak of mortgage and home equity debt in Sonoma County in 2003, when borrowers secured 56,226 mortgages for a total of $13.8 billion.

“Before the Great Recession a lot of people viewed their home as a piggy bank. That no longer is the norm,” said David Williams, chief marketing and human resources officer at Community First Credit Union in Santa Rosa. “I’m not saying there aren’t people like that, but for the most part people are looking at their home as shelter.”

One result of less borrowing and rising home prices is county homeowners have much lower levels of debt on their homes, on average, than a decade ago. This summer, local homeowners with mortgages owed balances equal to 45% of the value of their property, down sharply from 2009, when 77% of their property’s value was encumbered, according to CoreLogic, which analyzes housing and insurance data.