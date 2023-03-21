Sonoma County experienced significant growth in occupancy tax revenue from pandemic travelers booking more stays in 2020 and 2021. But that growth is leveling off, according to a recent report from the county.

The Transient Occupancy Report, from the Sonoma County Economic Development Board, measures how much money is coming into the county from lodging and hospitality, including motels, hotels and vacation rentals, for each quarter.

The county’s total occupancy tax revenue for the third quarter of 2022 — $20.04 million — decreased by 2% from the same period in 2021, according to the report.

However, Petaluma, Sebastopol, Sonoma, Windsor and unincorporated Sonoma County saw year-over-year growth, with occupancy tax revenue increases between 1% and 18% in the third quarter.

Healdsburg continued to have the highest occupancy tax revenue for the sixth year, with just over $2.9 million. The city also has the highest occupancy tax rate of 14%.

Sonoma County Economic Development Board research fellow Kate Fosburgh said occupancy tax revenue from 2020 to 2021 drastically grew but as the pandemic closes out, that growth is steadying out.

“I just think there’s this natural leveling out happening after the major turbulence of the last few years,” she said.

The report also keeps track of new lodging and industry projects coming to the county. There are 29 lodging industry development projects in the works, as of Q3 2022, which will bring 2, 383 rooms when completed.

You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat. com. On Twitter @sedwards380.