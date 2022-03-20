Rising gas prices force tough questions for Sonoma County businesses

The soaring spike in gas prices couldn’t come at a worse time for Sonoma County businesses.

Many are already struggling with overall inflation and a tight workforce just as the local economy is fully emerging from the pandemic.

When the average price of a gallon of gas hit a record $4.33 in the U.S. last week, local business leaders were faced with questions:

Should they pass along costs to consumers? Could they eat the rising prices? Is there anything they could do on their own to help ameliorate the problem?

Their answers, according to a few of them: All of the above, as they try to find the right mix in juggling cash flow.

At Straus Family Creamery in Petaluma, founder and chief executive officer Albert Straus said gas prices for his dairy processor had increased 100% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the same period last year. And that was even before the latest jump in the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine late last month.

The rising gas costs will ultimately have to be passed along to consumers of the company’s organic milk, yogurt and ice cream. The creamery also receives milk from 11 area organic farms. Straus said he would have discussions with those farmers over how to negotiate the rising costs, as he also has seen the increase on his own farm.

“It’s a tenuous situation,” he said.

The local agriculture industry has had a particularly difficult time in adjusting to the increases even as global oil prices have started to finally drop — though local business leaders noted price decreases are never as sharp as the spikes.

Farmers must receive feed and other items to operate their business and also rely on trucks to carry their crops to processors and wholesalers.

Barlas Feeds in Petaluma has had its delivery costs increase by $7 per ton on its fuel surcharge, said Dominic Balistreri, general manager.

The business has had to increase rates, though he didn’t share specifics because the subject is a sensitive matter among farmers and there is tremendous competition with seven feed stores within a 25-mile radius, which keeps costs in check.

“It’s changed the price of hay coming in,” Balistreri said. “Delivery rates have been an extremely touchy scenario.”

But the decision to just pass the costs along to the end consumer isn’t automatic, said Steve Maass, founder and president of Oliver’s Markets. The grocery chain has four Sonoma County locations where delivery trucks are a constant daily presence.

Oliver’s has been dealing with supply chain issues from cat food to San Pellegrino water — the latter item because of a shortage of green glass. The gas surcharges are just another obstacle the grocer has had to manage, in addition to trucking firms facing their own labor shortage.

Maass noted that one recent delivery had an $18 surcharge for handling fees that befuddled him.

“We do push back on a lot of it,” he said. “There’s only so much pushback you can do because you are paying $6 a gallon for gas right now.”

Costeaux French Bakery of Healdsburg also has faced the rise in fuel costs along with inflation for the ingredients that go into its products. The various spikes have ranged from 8% to 20% depending on the item, said CEO Will Seppi.

The company has a fleet of 10 trucks that help distribute its products to stores across the region, and those transport costs are mounting.

Seppi said he has held off on passing along the costs, but can’t any longer.

“We continue to see price increases daily almost across the board,” he said. “We are looking right now at doing a fuel surcharge to pass on to the consumer. We are not in a position to keep eating those costs.”

Like others, Seppi would like to transition to electric vehicles for both cost savings and environmental benefits. A few local grape growers are part of a pilot project to test a small fleet of Ford Motor Co. electric vehicles, such as the F-150 Lightning Pro and E-Transit cargo vans, but the demand is much more than production will allow.

Costeaux, in fact, tried out an electric delivery van right before the pandemic. But the vehicles were only able to go about 50 miles on a charge.

“Quite frankly … it left us stranded on the side of the road,” Seppi said. “It’s coming once new investment gets there.”

Straus agreed; he has already taken steps with his own farm with a John Deere wheel loader and a truck that distributes feed. Both of those vehicles have been converted to electric in his goal to have his farm become carbon neutral. The farm has a methane digester system that captures the gas from cow manure and converts it into energy to operate the vehicles.

Straus would like to see its other contract farmers also go with electric vehicles, but knows that they are facing multiple challenges, from the drought to labor costs. He wants to achieve carbon neutrality at those farms within eight years.

“It’s very expensive right now,” he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Bill Swindell at 707-521-5223 or bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @BillSwindell.