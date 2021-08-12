Rock icon Carlos Santana lists Tiburon house for $5.8 million

Legendary guitarist and rock musician Carlos Santana has listed his Tiburon home for nearly $6 million.

The Marin County house, which Santana has owned for 14 years, has views of the Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco, Belvedere Island and Angel Island, according to the listing by Compass.

The 3,785-square-foot contemporary residence has four bedrooms and three bedrooms and is listed for $5,777,000.

Santa purchased the property for $5.1 million in 2007, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The house’s entryway features an “acoustical dome,” multiple areas for entertainment and walls of windows with bay views.

Multiple cars can be kept in the attached two-car garage and motor court, the listing says. The house sits on a .87-acre property.

A video tour of the property is available at 21tarahill.com.

“This special residence offers a seamless blend of contemporary architecture,” the listing reads, “the modern style reflects a forward-thinking design approach offering a fabulous floor plan with clean lines and quality craftsmanship.”

Santana currently lives in Las Vegas, but takes regular trips to Hawaii, where he bought a vacation home on Kauai in 2020, according to Forbes.

He purchased the island home for $8 million, selling it for $12.9 million to upgrade to a $20.5 million home on the same island in July 2021.

The rock star has won 10 Grammy awards for his solo work and namesake band, Santana. Santana was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.