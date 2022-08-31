Rohnert Park company working on more efficient and earth-friendly ways to get the salt out of sea water

Editor’s Note: The Press Democrat is publishing a series of stories about Sonoma County innovators who are tackling global warming. We invite readers to propose stories of those involved locally in climate change. Share your ideas by contacting our editor, rick.green@pressdemocrat.com.

As the current drought stretches into its third year, demands to desalinate ocean water rise, especially in such places as Sonoma County and its more than 55 miles of coastline.

But putting a desalination plant on the Sonoma County coast seems unlikely, especially after the California Coastal Commission in May rejected construction of a desalination plant in Huntington Beach that had been studied for more than 15 years, said entrepreneur John Webley.

He should know. As CEO of Trevi Systems in Rohnert Park, he’s been experimenting with desalination for 12 years. He says the journey, though hard, has been worthwhile, especially now.

"I'm a hands-on engineer. I like to fix things that are broken. I thought, let's go do something about this,” said Webley during a recent interview at Trevi’s SOMO Village headquarters. “There wasn’t such a mandate when we started, but now I believe the drive to make renewable water treatment is here to stay.”

Trevi Systems, named after the Trevi Fountain in Rome, is primarily trying to solve two problems.

One problem is energy. Today’s dominant desalination methods use large amounts of energy, mostly from fossil fuels with significant CO2 emissions.

Number two is waste. These desalination methods leave behind a large volume of high-salinity water, or brine, that must be deposited somewhere, often back into the ocean.

These issues make desalination expensive for customers and taboo for environmentalists.

Trevi Systems has experimental work underway in both areas,

In June, Webley was in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, for the commissioning of a pilot desalination plant fueled 24/7 by the sun. When the sun isn’t shining, the operation is powered by heat captured from a solar plant and stored in water tanks.

Meanwhile, at the lab in Rohnert Park Trevi chemists and engineers believe they’re closing in on a process that could nearly eliminate the brine.

These projects are fourth- and fifth-generation versions of the work Trevi Systems has been doing for more than a decade. Along the way, they’ve spotted a possible new customer: agriculture.

Drought-wary agriculture is searching for new sources of water, especially since 2014 when the California legislature passed the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act that began regulating groundwater for the first time.

Since agriculture uses about 80% of California’s water, according to the state Department of Water Resources, new water for farmers could free up other water for public use, Webley said.

“That’s what I’m trying to solve now,” he said.

To vastly oversimplify, desalination is a way to make clean water out of seawater or waste water by using osmosis, which moves liquid through a semipermeable membrane or filter.

Most desalination plants use reverse osmosis, where salt water is forced through a filter that lets fresh water through and leaves a salty, watery brine behind. The process consumes a lot of energy, and the remaining brine must be discarded.

Trevi Systems and others are trying forward osmosis, where a concentrated solution draws fresh water across the membrane, requiring less electrical energy. Going two steps further, Trevi’s team is using solar heat for power, not fossil fuels, and they’re refining the process to try to eliminate the brine.

Trevi has tested desalination systems in Port Hueneme, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, Orange County, Saudi Arabia, Cyprus, Oman and Hawaii, each time learning and refining, Webley said.

Trevi is a small player in an industry that has roughly 20,000 desalination operations worldwide, including 12 in California, many built by global giants.

Trevi assembles its systems in Rohnert Park, with parts it brings in from around the world, and it ships assembled components to plant sites.

None of the Trevi plants produce water for people to drink. For example, water produced by the Cyprus plant goes to a research facility to water its campus, and in Oman, the water goes to oil and gas companies for industrial use.

“Cost, along with less tangible environmental benefits, will define the viability for this technology here and elsewhere,” said Gregory Barbour in a recent email, speaking for the state agency that heads the project.

Meanwhile, back in Rohnert Park Trevi is working on the high-salinity brine, with potential agriculture customers in the wings.

“I met John through the National Alliance for Water Innovation, and I told him what I wanted to do,” said Clark Easter, CEO of Global Water Innovations in Cambria. “He disappeared for about a year, and then he called and said, ‘I think I have a solution.’”