Sonoma County librarian Rachel Icaza has four manatees. No, not the sea animals — it’s the nickname she gives to the students she mentors.

“Mentee is kind of a weird word,” said Icaza, part of a mentorship program that helps Roseland high school students transition into post-secondary education and lower the number of alumni that drop out or move home due to a lack of support.

The Roseland Mentor Program pairs the students with recruited mentors for a 2 1/2-year mentorship during which students receive support in accomplishing college and career goals, as well as in their personal lives.

The program was started in 2009 when program coordinators Melissa Pini Bastianon and Sarah Tendall noticed that Roseland University Prep, a southwest Santa Rosa high school, had high graduation rates but saw a rising percentage of students either not pursue college or ultimately drop out of college.

“The district put together a task force to address this and see what we could do on our end so the mentor program was one of the main action items that came out of that,” Bastianon said.

“At this point, we’ve helped over 400 students who have been in the program (so far).”

A news release from the program said 1 in 3 young people in the U.S. will reach the age of 19 without having a mentor. And multiple studies show that mentoring relationships act as a catalyst for economic mobility, especially for low-income and low-education households, the release said.

“This mentor is really just an added support, kind of like a cheerleader, through that transition after high school into post secondary education or whatever path they choose,” Bastianon said. “It’s someone they can always turn to that's not a trusted adult, who is not a parent or a teacher but it's more of a friend who has life experiences that they can come to.”

The mentors are parents, local experts, entrepreneurs and educators.

The student-mentor pairings are created through a matchmaking system where students read bios of potential mentors and choose which one will fit their needs.

Bastianon said mentors and mentees often stay together even after their commitment to the program ends.

Icaza was with the Sonoma County Library for nine years and had already gotten to know the students, their parents and the teachers that got involved with the mentor program.

She officially joined the program as a mentor in 2016 and has mentored students each year since.

Icaza helps students in any facet of life they need help with. She reminds them to fill out their FAFSA once they get into school. She offered support when they got to school and were hit with Impostor Syndrome and felt like they didn’t deserve to be there.

“A lot of what we do is talk about our feelings and how we manage self care and stuff like that,” Icaza said. “I just try to be their No. 1 fan.”

Icaza still keeps in contact with her first mentee from 2017, who completed her undergrad program and is enrolled at U.C. Berkeley’s graduate school.

She said the thread that connects her and her mentees is more than just a 2 1/2-year commitment — instead, it’s a connection for life.

“It’s probably the most important thing I do in my private life besides my marriage,” Icaza said. “I don’t really think about what I do as a mentor is giving back. I feel like I’m receiving constantly because I get to meet all these wonderful people.”

