Russian River Brewing Co.’s Pliny the Younger beer release postponed due to omicron surge

Russian River Brewing Co. on Wednesday decided to postpone its Pliny the Younger beer release for seven weeks at its two local brewpubs as a result of the omicron surge. The popular two-week event was scheduled to begin on Feb. 4.

Co-owner Natalie Cilurzo made the announcement in the aftermath of Dr. Sundari R. Mase, the county health officer, on Monday issuing a 30-day ban on public gatherings that would end on Feb. 11, unless it is extended, rescinded, superseded, or amended at the county or state level.

The delay comes as a temporary setback for beer lovers who in past years have waited for hours in line at both its Santa Rosa and Windsor locations to get a chance to savor the triple India pale ale that is considered one of the best beers in the world. This year’s event was scheduled to be held from Feb. 4-17 amid great anticipation after the 2020 in-person was canceled as a result of the pandemic.

Instead, it will be held from March 25 to April 7.

“We feel that gives Sonoma County as well us enough time to get through the surge in COVID cases and get our staff back to work and healthy,” Cilurzo said.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.