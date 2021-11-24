Russian River Brewing’s Pliny the Younger release to be held in person at Windsor, Santa Rosa brewpubs

Russian River Brewing Co. will go back to holding its Pliny the Younger beer release at its two local brewpubs in February after taking one year off as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The widely expected decision, first reported by The Press Democrat earlier this month, comes after Russian River held an online sale in January for fans to buy the coveted triple India pale ale, considered one of the best beers in the world.

The beer sold out within five minutes as more than 110,000 customers tried to purchase the specialty beer at the release date. It resulted in significant grumbling in social media from those shut out in their quest.

“It’s an event that needs to happen in person and not online as you can’t really create the experience virtually,” said Natalie Cilurzo, co-owner with her brewmaster husband, Vinnie, of the wildly popular brewery with locations in Windsor and Santa Rosa.

The event will be Feb. 4-17 and as has been the case in past years, it’s expected fans will be lined up at both locations before the doors open to get a chance to drink the beer that currently ranks sixth on BeerAdvocate’s top 250 beers.

One reviewer calls it, “One of those larger-than-life beers.”

The release, which happens every February, also provides an economic boost to Sonoma County during the slow tourism months of the winter season.

In 2020, 23,525 people visited either of the locations and pumped a record $5.1 million into the local economy from their hotel and travel costs, according to a study by the Sonoma County Economic Development Board.

The visitors also typically seek out some of the other of the county’s highly regarded breweries, which now number more than two dozen.

“I'm just excited to bring a little more beer tourism back,” Cilurzo said Wednesday. “And also, we all need something to look forward to.”

Like 2020, patrons who wait in line will be able to purchase up to two 510-milliliter bottles of Pliny the Younger to take home. Cilurzo said a price hasn’t been yet established for 2022, but will likely increase from $10 a bottle in 2020 to between $12 to $14 a bottle.

The reason: The Cilurzos must keep pace with an inflationary increase in ingredients, as well as rising wages.

Like other restaurants, Russian River is grappling with a tight supply of workers even though it pays above minimum wage. As a result, its Windsor location is open on Monday and Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. for beer service only, she said.

The overall brewery had 204 employees before the pandemic, and it now has about 160 workers. That total will have to increase for the Pliny release, Cilurzo said.

“For Pliny the Younger, we're planning to hire temporary labor for those two weeks so that we can be open all seven days (in Windsor),” she said. “We just want to find some catering people who aren't really working because there's not a lot of events going on in February.”

