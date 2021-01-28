Russian River Brewing’s Pliny the Younger sells out within 5 minutes in first online sale

The quest for Pliny the Younger went quickly as the coveted beer by Santa Rosa’s Russian River Brewing Co. sold out online within five minutes on Thursday morning.

The company turned to digital sales for its once-a-year brew given the pandemic, offering more than 6,000 12-pack cases for beer fans within California to buy at 11 a.m.

It was all gone by 11:05 a.m., according to a post on the the brewery’s Facebook page.

“Wow! Sold out in about 5 minutes and thankfully nothing crashed! Looking forward to seeing everyone in person again in 2022! Cheers and THANK YOU!” the post read.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.