Russian River Valley Winegrowers selects new executive director

Jesslyn Jackson has been named executive director of Russian River Valley Winegrowers trade group, replacing Wendy Hilberman.

Jackson was previously director of membership and international programs for Sonoma County Vintners trade group. She managed large marketing, education and trade events for the nonprofit group.

A focus for Jackson will be promoting the region to attract more tourists to the area.

Sonoma Valley vintners’ group names new leader

Nicole Garzino has been chosen as executive director for the Sonoma Valley Vintners and Growers Alliance, replacing Maureen Cottingham.

Garzino most recently served as director of membership for Battery Powered, the nonprofit foundation for the San Francisco private social and dining club. She also had served as a nonprofit management consultant to the Open Hearts Foundation, a nonprofit founded by actress Jane Seymour.

She is a Petaluma native and has worked in community coalitions to promote local economic growth with a focus on cultural tourism.

Brandlin Winery changes name

Brandlin Winery in Mount Veeder has changed its name to the Brandlin Estate to focus more on its 95-year-old vineyard where it sources its fruit.

The renaming coincides with the release of the 2018 Brandlin Estate Mount Veeder Cabernet Sauvignon.

The Brandlin family started growing grapes on the property in 1926 and kept up winemaking there until it sold the property to Two Estates Wine Collective owned by the Schmidheiny family.

“As Brandlin Estate approaches the quarter century mark under our stewardship, we felt that this name change was an appropriate and meaningful way to honor our continuation of the Brandlin family’s legacy, while underscoring our commitment to making luxury estate-grown wines on Mount Veeder,” Dan Zepponi, CEO of Two Estates Wine Collective, said in a statement.

Compiled by Bill Swindell. Submit items to bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.