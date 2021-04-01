Sabra issues recall for hummus in California, 15 other states after salmonella found

Do a double-take on that old tub of hummus sitting in your fridge.

Sabra issued a voluntary recall Monday on a single batch of its 10-ounce containers of "classic" hummus in 16 states nationwide, including California, amid concerns of salmonella. A routine investigation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found that the batch was potentially contaminated with salmonella, which can cause diarrhea, cramps and fever and hospitalization in severe cases.

More than 2,000 containers were part of the affected batch.

The hummus in question was produced Feb. 10, 2021, between 6 p.m. and midnight and has a "best before" date of April 26, per a statement issued by the hummus maker. The affected product is also unlikely to be still sold in stores.

No illnesses or customer complaints have been reported in connection with the recall, according to the FDA.

Customers who believe their hummus is part of the recall can visit a website set up by the company or return it at the place of purchase for a full refund.

The company was beleaguered by two massive recalls in 2015 and 2016 of the same product — and its other hummus products — because of concerns over listeria contamination.

Hearst Television contributed to this report.