Salary transparency fails to fix the gender pay gap

Carolyn Kopprasch earns $225,000 a year. Maria Thomas makes $267,890. Then comes Darcy Peters with a salary of $105,143.

That information, taken in before I exchange pleasantries with these women, feels almost illicit — like the confessions of a stranger oversharing at a bar.

We have never spoken before, and there is a certain intimacy that comes from picking up the phone to call someone knowing nothing but her name and her salary. And there is also, some companies bet, a certain kind of power.

Kopprasch, Thomas and Peters all work at Buffer, a fully remote social media company — “Slack is our HQ,” employees joke — that made the unusual decision eight years ago to disclose every employee’s salary online. The goal was to close the firm’s gender pay gap, which hovered around 4% in the early years of the initiative.

It did not entirely work, the company discovered. It turns out that the gap between men’s and women’s earnings is a numbers problem; making those numbers public does not make them even.

America’s overall raw wage gap was 17.7% in 2020, though it is far bigger for Black and Hispanic women. The gap is usually attributed to the fact that women work two-thirds of the country’s low-paying jobs and that the fields dominated by men tend to offer higher wages.

But even when women and men work the exact same jobs, men earn more. That is partly because women are less likely to negotiate for higher pay and more apt to be penalized when they do.

“Instead of being seen as shrewd, a woman negotiating is seen as complaining,” said C. Nicole Mason, president of the Institute for Women’s Policy Research. “Literally just for articulating what she says she deserves for her skills.”

In recent decades, some experts have argued that there is an obvious means of closing the pay gap: making salaries public. When women know how much their male counterparts earn, they are in a better place to demand the same compensation. And companies might feel pressure to equalize pay or better explain to workers how salaries are determined.

The push for these kinds of measures took on new urgency during the pandemic as more than 2 million American women left the workforce. Research has shown that women who take a year away from work can have earnings 39% lower than their counterparts who do not.

In 2006, Denmark introduced legislation requiring companies with more than 35 employees to report on their gender wage gaps. A study examining the short-term effects of that law found that it succeeded in reducing the gap by 7%. In the United States, a handful of states — including California and New York — have passed laws prohibiting companies from penalizing their workers for talking about pay.

Joel Gascoigne, the CEO of Buffer, took that idea further in 2013. He not only released every employee’s salary but also started using a formula to set pay, based entirely on the person’s role and hometown cost of living. He was not sure how his employees would react when he announced the idea, tepidly, at an all-staff meeting. But right away it was embraced by the team, which is now nearly 100 people.

For Kopprasch, Buffer’s chief of special projects, the news that her salary would be algorithmically determined hit with a wave of relief. She entered the workforce in 2008, when she graduated from college into an economic crisis. It had not occurred to her to ask her new boss for more than the $35,000 she was offered; she was happy to have any job at all.

“I thought there was a risk that if I asked for too much, I’d be considered greedy and ungrateful, and he’d say, ‘Never mind, we don’t want to hire you at all,’” Kopprasch recalled.

At her next job, at an email marketing company in Nashville, Tennessee, she learned over drinks one night that a male co-worker at her level was making significantly more than her $40,000 salary. The disparity felt like a betrayal to Kopprasch — but how, she wondered, could she have known? It had not ever seemed appropriate, or necessary, to ask her colleagues how much they were making.

That would not be the case at Buffer. Not to mention that Buffer’s pay was significantly more generous, at a starting salary of $70,000. “I can afford strawberries!” Kopprasch remembered thinking when she started at the company in 2012.

She was not the only employee to cheer the company’s shift. Some were gratified to see that the hiring process no longer involved the awkward song and dance of negotiating people’s pay. Salary was determined simply by the job description and location of the new employee.

“It was this incredible sense of relief,” said Thomas, who joined Buffer as its chief product officer in 2020, having worked at Microsoft and Intuit. “I would rather have a root canal done than fight for a salary.”