Sales of single-family homes in Sonoma County for the week of June 14
One hundred and thirteen single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of June 14, ranging in price from $75,000 to $3.5 million.
Earning the highest price point for the seller this week was 19220 Najm Lane in Sonoma which sold for $3,500,000 on June 19. This three bedroom, four bathroom, 2,946 square foot modern residence featured a pool, spa, gourmet kitchen and entertainment pavilion.
See what homes are selling for near you.
Bodega Bay
229 Condor Court, $1,795,000
Cazadero
2780 Cazadero Highway, $285,000
5954 Cazadero Highway, $525,000
Cloverdale
113 Wisteria Circle, $439,000
511 Venezia Way, $450,000
513 Venezia Way, $540,000
26459 River Road, $930,000
Cotati
8576 Lark Drive, $565,000
359 Valparaiso Ave., $675,000
8872 Lebec Lane, $680,000
Forestville
11187 Westside Ave., $460,000
8883 Marianna Drive, $515,000
6581 Ellen Lane, $875,000
6091 Van Keppel Road, $990,000
Glen Ellen
3690 Warm Springs Road, $1,725,000
Guerneville
17526 Orchard Ave., $560,000
Healdsburg
325 Raven Court, $540,000
785 Pordon Lane, $780,000
608 University St., $1,500,000
556 Matheson St., $2,199,000
14095 Chalk Hill Road, $2,290,000
Kenwood
8983 Sonoma Highway, $2,450,000
2045 Lawndale Road, $2,875,000
Monte Rio
21510 Bonita Terrace, $421,000
Occidental
525 Salmon Creek Road, $1,399,000
18600 Fitzpatrick Lane, $1,815,000
Petaluma
809 N. Petaluma Blvd., $450,000
714 Teresa Court, $570,000
121 Eastside Circle, $615,000
1421 Weaverly Drive, $707,000
748 Elm Drive, $760,000
325 Sarah Way, $765,000
154 Windsor Drive, $935,000
1933 Matzen Ranch Circle, $1,300,000
329 Monte Vista Lane, $1,550,000
970 Thompson Lane, $2,700,000
Rohnert Park
91 Alden Ave., $331,000
8028 Macaw Court, $525,000
1132 Hailey Court, $575,000
4441 Heath Circle, $590,000
Santa Rosa
944 Temple Ave., $75,000
2434 N. Village Drive, $139,000
1945 San Miguel Ave., $181,500
325 Benton St., $330,000
1085 Russell Ave., $440,000
2819 Bay Village Ave., $470,000
642 Brookwood Ave., $499,000
2252 Rowe Drive, $500,000
748 Potomac Ave., $515,000
1138 Tal Circle, $520,000
8874 Oak Trail Drive, $530,500
550 McFall Court, $539,000
2261 Nightingale Drive, $540,000
1128 Utah Court, $545,000
285 Burt St., $557,273
724 Pacific Ave., $570,000
1223 De Meo St., $580,000
1906 Belair Way, $585,000
1722 King St., $585,000
209 Darek Drive, $599,000
1975 Pine Meadow Drive, $605,000
4421 Price Ave., $620,000
2626 Wild Bill Way, $620,000
3059 Hartley Drive, $630,000
1510 Frederick St., $635,000
1141 Navarro St., $649,000
2434 Jenes Lane, $660,000
2040 Goldfield Lane, $670,000
58 Hop Ranch Road, $680,000
28 Cliffwood Court, $720,000
1611 Peppergrass St., $722,500
374 Riven Rock Court, $725,000
1763 Rose Ave., $730,000
2526 Creekside Road, $763,000
4778 Tarton Drive, $765,000
2036 Alexis Court, $775,000
6154 Batesole Drive, $785,000
2498 Shady Creek Court, $820,000
3377 Guerneville Road, $845,000
3365 Guerneville Road, $845,000
5577 Inverness Ave., $899,000
4322 Panorama Drive, $1,045,000
6310 Jamison Road, $1,100,000
1501 Spencer Ave., $1,195,000
1001 McDonald Place, $1,300,000
5111 Middlebrook Court, $1,780,000
6091 Acorn Hill Lane, $3,450,000
Sebastopol
11025 Barnett Valley Road, $605,000
286 Eddie Lane, $610,000
4730 Daywalt Road, $900,000
939 Gaydee Court, $1,015,000
969 Sexton Road, $1,410,000
Sonoma
359 Siesta Way, $629,000
292 E. Fourth St., $750,000
384 Brockman Lane, $929,500
700 W. Spain St., $1,195,000
840 E. Napa St., $1,333,500
508 E. Napa St., $1,625,000
16693 Mission Way, $1,995,000
19220 Najm Lane, $3,500,000
The Sea Ranch
235 Wild Moor Reach, $630,000
240 Haversack, $722,000
56 Bosuns Reach, $1,175,000
Windsor
800 Elderberry St., $290,000
9721 Binggelli Drive, $535,000
8117 Old Redwood Highway, $559,000
591 Peppertree Drive, $728,000
444 Goblet Place, $739,500
1342 Birdie Drive, $740,000
1071 Elsbree Lane, $800,000
1126 Rachael Lane, $895,000
1017 Elsbree Lane, $970,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter