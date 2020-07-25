Sales of single-family homes in Sonoma County for the week of June 14

One hundred and thirteen single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of June 14, ranging in price from $75,000 to $3.5 million.

Earning the highest price point for the seller this week was 19220 Najm Lane in Sonoma which sold for $3,500,000 on June 19. This three bedroom, four bathroom, 2,946 square foot modern residence featured a pool, spa, gourmet kitchen and entertainment pavilion.

Bodega Bay

229 Condor Court, $1,795,000

Cazadero

2780 Cazadero Highway, $285,000

5954 Cazadero Highway, $525,000

Cloverdale

113 Wisteria Circle, $439,000

511 Venezia Way, $450,000

513 Venezia Way, $540,000

26459 River Road, $930,000

Cotati

8576 Lark Drive, $565,000

359 Valparaiso Ave., $675,000

8872 Lebec Lane, $680,000

Forestville

11187 Westside Ave., $460,000

8883 Marianna Drive, $515,000

6581 Ellen Lane, $875,000

6091 Van Keppel Road, $990,000

Glen Ellen

3690 Warm Springs Road, $1,725,000

Guerneville

17526 Orchard Ave., $560,000

Healdsburg

325 Raven Court, $540,000

785 Pordon Lane, $780,000

608 University St., $1,500,000

556 Matheson St., $2,199,000

14095 Chalk Hill Road, $2,290,000

Kenwood

8983 Sonoma Highway, $2,450,000

2045 Lawndale Road, $2,875,000

Monte Rio

21510 Bonita Terrace, $421,000

Occidental

525 Salmon Creek Road, $1,399,000

18600 Fitzpatrick Lane, $1,815,000

Petaluma

809 N. Petaluma Blvd., $450,000

714 Teresa Court, $570,000

121 Eastside Circle, $615,000

1421 Weaverly Drive, $707,000

748 Elm Drive, $760,000

325 Sarah Way, $765,000

154 Windsor Drive, $935,000

1933 Matzen Ranch Circle, $1,300,000

329 Monte Vista Lane, $1,550,000

970 Thompson Lane, $2,700,000

Rohnert Park

91 Alden Ave., $331,000

8028 Macaw Court, $525,000

1132 Hailey Court, $575,000

4441 Heath Circle, $590,000

Santa Rosa

944 Temple Ave., $75,000

2434 N. Village Drive, $139,000

1945 San Miguel Ave., $181,500

325 Benton St., $330,000

1085 Russell Ave., $440,000

2819 Bay Village Ave., $470,000

642 Brookwood Ave., $499,000

2252 Rowe Drive, $500,000

748 Potomac Ave., $515,000

1138 Tal Circle, $520,000

8874 Oak Trail Drive, $530,500

550 McFall Court, $539,000

2261 Nightingale Drive, $540,000

1128 Utah Court, $545,000

285 Burt St., $557,273

724 Pacific Ave., $570,000

1223 De Meo St., $580,000

1906 Belair Way, $585,000

1722 King St., $585,000

209 Darek Drive, $599,000

1975 Pine Meadow Drive, $605,000

4421 Price Ave., $620,000

2626 Wild Bill Way, $620,000

3059 Hartley Drive, $630,000

1510 Frederick St., $635,000

1141 Navarro St., $649,000

2434 Jenes Lane, $660,000

2040 Goldfield Lane, $670,000

58 Hop Ranch Road, $680,000

28 Cliffwood Court, $720,000

1611 Peppergrass St., $722,500

374 Riven Rock Court, $725,000

1763 Rose Ave., $730,000

2526 Creekside Road, $763,000

4778 Tarton Drive, $765,000

2036 Alexis Court, $775,000

6154 Batesole Drive, $785,000

2498 Shady Creek Court, $820,000

3377 Guerneville Road, $845,000

3365 Guerneville Road, $845,000

5577 Inverness Ave., $899,000

4322 Panorama Drive, $1,045,000

6310 Jamison Road, $1,100,000

1501 Spencer Ave., $1,195,000

1001 McDonald Place, $1,300,000

5111 Middlebrook Court, $1,780,000

6091 Acorn Hill Lane, $3,450,000

Sebastopol

11025 Barnett Valley Road, $605,000

286 Eddie Lane, $610,000

4730 Daywalt Road, $900,000

939 Gaydee Court, $1,015,000

969 Sexton Road, $1,410,000

Sonoma

359 Siesta Way, $629,000

292 E. Fourth St., $750,000

384 Brockman Lane, $929,500

700 W. Spain St., $1,195,000

840 E. Napa St., $1,333,500

508 E. Napa St., $1,625,000

16693 Mission Way, $1,995,000

19220 Najm Lane, $3,500,000

The Sea Ranch

235 Wild Moor Reach, $630,000

240 Haversack, $722,000

56 Bosuns Reach, $1,175,000

Windsor

800 Elderberry St., $290,000

9721 Binggelli Drive, $535,000

8117 Old Redwood Highway, $559,000

591 Peppertree Drive, $728,000

444 Goblet Place, $739,500

1342 Birdie Drive, $740,000

1071 Elsbree Lane, $800,000

1126 Rachael Lane, $895,000

1017 Elsbree Lane, $970,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter