Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of April 4

One hundred and forty-one single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of April 4 ranging in price from $130,000 to $4.1 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 5825 W. Dry Creek Road in Healdsburg which sold for $4.1 million on April 7. This three bedroom, three bathroom, 2,985 square foot modern home featured an outdoor kitchen, guest house, pool, spa, olive orchard, vineyards and views.

See what homes are selling for near you.

Bodega Bay

1160 Bay View St., $767,000

1933 Sea Way, $860,000

1550 Bay Flat Road, $960,000

20920 Grebe Court, $1,800,000

Boyes Hot Springs

18196 Macfarlane Drive, $440,000

Camp Meeker

136 McKinley Ave., $286,000

Cloverdale

512 Venezia Way, $518,000

1885 Trimble Lane, $1,284,000

32040 Highway 128, $2,150,000

Cotati

8474 Loretto Ave., $350,000

Forestville

11808 Skyline Road, $195,000

6926 Covey Road, $351,000

10711 Grays Court, $535,000

7581 Trenton Road, $1,265,000

Glen Ellen

4475 Trinity Road, $427,000

Healdsburg

330 Orchard St., $615,000

416 North St., $675,000

1674 Stirrup Loop, $1,095,000

2989 W. Dry Creek Road, $2,350,000

5825 W. Dry Creek Road, $4,100,000

Kenwood

286 Maple Ave., $1,090,000

Monte Rio

20109 Beech Ave., $860,000

Occidental

4200 Joy Road, $1,325,000

16834 Jennifer Drive, $2,150,000

Petaluma

36 Cordelia Drive, $536,500

98 Maria Drive, $600,000

133 Penrod Drive, $605,000

1436 Sunrise Parkway, $640,000

1704 Granada Court, $680,000

1253 Lombardi Ave., $710,000

417 Trinity Court, $820,000

1648 Baywood Drive, $836,500

880 Wendy Lane, $875,000

1613 Andover Way, $1,110,000

880 Sixth St., $1,125,000

1709 Avila Ranch Drive, $1,175,000

620 Liberty St., $1,250,000

503 Sonoma Mountain Road, $1,475,000

828 Fifth St., $1,500,000

25 Iverson Way, $1,800,000

241 Liberty Road, $1,800,000

Rohnert Park

4321 Gloria Court, $292,500

1428 Georgia Court, $317,500

5449 Kaitlyn Place, $350,000

7255 Barbi Lane, $455,000

810 Bernadette Ave., $585,000

1222 Hemp Court, $690,000

1411 Mathias Place, $710,000

1225 Hummingbird Court, $820,000

Santa Rosa

673 Speers Road, $130,000

1693 Randon Way, $195,000

4915 Pinecroft Way, $235,000

1906 San Miguel Ave., $240,000

3580 Stallion Drive, $285,000

3625 Williams Road, $335,000

470 Ward Road, $487,500

430 Ward Road, $487,500

2551 Casey Drive, $490,000

1111 Wild Rose Drive, $495,000

2645 N. Village Drive, $499,000

1419 Olive St., $505,000

7136 Oak Leaf Drive, $505,000

928 Naify Lane, $515,000

2532 Mimosa St., $525,000

554 Flower Ave., $530,000

2140 Ames Court, $550,000

7328 Oakmont Drive, $550,000

2331 Gardner Ave., $559,000

500 Horizon Way, $560,000

1345 Woodhaven Drive, $563,000

1737 Fenwick Drive, $570,000

2027 Nordyke Ave., $575,000

320 Chadwick Place, $580,000

123 Old Oak Lane, $585,000

2837 Yuma St., $589,000

5020 Algiers Ave., $590,000

1056 Bush St., $595,000

4078 Louis Krohn Drive, $595,000

2790 Coleman Glen Lane, $600,000

1811 Midway Drive, $609,000

2512 Cedar Creek St., $610,000

530 Natalino Court, $630,000

2485 Vera Drive, $630,000

3740 Kansas Drive, $630,000

2305 Dancing Penny Way, $630,000

2393 Amethyst Way, $630,000

1241 Yuba Drive, $645,000

1842 Velvetleaf Lane, $650,000

2296 Dancing Penny Way, $650,000

2343 Turquoise Way, $650,000

1116 Wyoming Drive, $650,000

2022 Autumn Walk Drive, $675,000

2118 Mount Olive Court, $675,000

3630 Oregon Drive, $679,000

325 Benton St., $685,000

144 Valley Oaks Drive, $685,000

2448 Cactus Ave., $690,000

1852 Woodsage Way, $700,000

1604 Deer Run, $705,000

2195 Vallejo St., $740,000

1501 Cabernet Circle, $745,000

4790 Montgomery Lane, $750,000

2516 Martingale Court, $760,000

4880 Parktrail Drive, $792,000

3990 Chanate Road, $800,000

4143 Chanate Road, $849,000

1607 El Rancho Way, $850,000

9318 Oak Trail Circle, $850,000

127 Coronation Drive, $875,000

4632 Bridle Trail, $875,000

4955 Hansen Drive, $878,000

2315 Sunrise Ave., $900,000

4766 Carissa Ave., $910,000

3520 Brookdale Drive, $930,000

6269 Meadowstone Drive, $950,000

4498 Byrne Court, $965,000

2225 Grosse Ave., $1,075,000

5782 Owls Nest Drive, $1,088,000

5577 Inverness Ave., $1,100,000

3480 Porter Creek Road, $1,149,000

549 Los Altos Court, $1,350,000

2387 Los Olivos Road, $1,415,000

3401 Lake Park Court, $1,475,000

3165 Montecito Meadow Drive, $1,530,000

4528 Langner Ave., $1,750,000

Sebastopol

1040 High School Road, $765,000

3845 Ross Road, $810,000

7078 Fellers Lane, $1,010,000

909 Dorthel St., $1,085,000

Sonoma

18633 Manzanita Road, $630,000

685 Vischer Court, $792,500

584 Carnation Court, $875,000

869 E. Third St , $1,700,000

970 Rachael Road, $2,075,000

The Sea Ranch

114 Galleons Reach, $1,285,000

Windsor

140 Cock Robin Ave., $237,500

8731 Franklin St., $262,500

8222 Trione Circle, $370,500

536 Cockspur Court, $635,000

108 Cornell St., $685,000

234 Grove St., $1,450,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter