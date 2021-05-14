Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of April 4
One hundred and forty-one single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of April 4 ranging in price from $130,000 to $4.1 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 5825 W. Dry Creek Road in Healdsburg which sold for $4.1 million on April 7. This three bedroom, three bathroom, 2,985 square foot modern home featured an outdoor kitchen, guest house, pool, spa, olive orchard, vineyards and views.
See what homes are selling for near you.
Bodega Bay
1160 Bay View St., $767,000
1933 Sea Way, $860,000
1550 Bay Flat Road, $960,000
20920 Grebe Court, $1,800,000
Boyes Hot Springs
18196 Macfarlane Drive, $440,000
Camp Meeker
136 McKinley Ave., $286,000
Cloverdale
512 Venezia Way, $518,000
1885 Trimble Lane, $1,284,000
32040 Highway 128, $2,150,000
Cotati
8474 Loretto Ave., $350,000
Forestville
11808 Skyline Road, $195,000
6926 Covey Road, $351,000
10711 Grays Court, $535,000
7581 Trenton Road, $1,265,000
Glen Ellen
4475 Trinity Road, $427,000
Healdsburg
330 Orchard St., $615,000
416 North St., $675,000
1674 Stirrup Loop, $1,095,000
2989 W. Dry Creek Road, $2,350,000
5825 W. Dry Creek Road, $4,100,000
Kenwood
286 Maple Ave., $1,090,000
Monte Rio
20109 Beech Ave., $860,000
Occidental
4200 Joy Road, $1,325,000
16834 Jennifer Drive, $2,150,000
Petaluma
36 Cordelia Drive, $536,500
98 Maria Drive, $600,000
133 Penrod Drive, $605,000
1436 Sunrise Parkway, $640,000
1704 Granada Court, $680,000
1253 Lombardi Ave., $710,000
417 Trinity Court, $820,000
1648 Baywood Drive, $836,500
880 Wendy Lane, $875,000
1613 Andover Way, $1,110,000
880 Sixth St., $1,125,000
1709 Avila Ranch Drive, $1,175,000
620 Liberty St., $1,250,000
503 Sonoma Mountain Road, $1,475,000
828 Fifth St., $1,500,000
25 Iverson Way, $1,800,000
241 Liberty Road, $1,800,000
Rohnert Park
4321 Gloria Court, $292,500
1428 Georgia Court, $317,500
5449 Kaitlyn Place, $350,000
7255 Barbi Lane, $455,000
810 Bernadette Ave., $585,000
1222 Hemp Court, $690,000
1411 Mathias Place, $710,000
1225 Hummingbird Court, $820,000
Santa Rosa
673 Speers Road, $130,000
1693 Randon Way, $195,000
4915 Pinecroft Way, $235,000
1906 San Miguel Ave., $240,000
3580 Stallion Drive, $285,000
3625 Williams Road, $335,000
470 Ward Road, $487,500
430 Ward Road, $487,500
2551 Casey Drive, $490,000
1111 Wild Rose Drive, $495,000
2645 N. Village Drive, $499,000
1419 Olive St., $505,000
7136 Oak Leaf Drive, $505,000
928 Naify Lane, $515,000
2532 Mimosa St., $525,000
554 Flower Ave., $530,000
2140 Ames Court, $550,000
7328 Oakmont Drive, $550,000
2331 Gardner Ave., $559,000
500 Horizon Way, $560,000
1345 Woodhaven Drive, $563,000
1737 Fenwick Drive, $570,000
2027 Nordyke Ave., $575,000
320 Chadwick Place, $580,000
123 Old Oak Lane, $585,000
2837 Yuma St., $589,000
5020 Algiers Ave., $590,000
1056 Bush St., $595,000
4078 Louis Krohn Drive, $595,000
2790 Coleman Glen Lane, $600,000
1811 Midway Drive, $609,000
2512 Cedar Creek St., $610,000
530 Natalino Court, $630,000
2485 Vera Drive, $630,000
3740 Kansas Drive, $630,000
2305 Dancing Penny Way, $630,000
2393 Amethyst Way, $630,000
1241 Yuba Drive, $645,000
1842 Velvetleaf Lane, $650,000
2296 Dancing Penny Way, $650,000
2343 Turquoise Way, $650,000
1116 Wyoming Drive, $650,000
2022 Autumn Walk Drive, $675,000
2118 Mount Olive Court, $675,000
3630 Oregon Drive, $679,000
325 Benton St., $685,000
144 Valley Oaks Drive, $685,000
2448 Cactus Ave., $690,000
1852 Woodsage Way, $700,000
1604 Deer Run, $705,000
2195 Vallejo St., $740,000
1501 Cabernet Circle, $745,000
4790 Montgomery Lane, $750,000
2516 Martingale Court, $760,000
4880 Parktrail Drive, $792,000
3990 Chanate Road, $800,000
4143 Chanate Road, $849,000
1607 El Rancho Way, $850,000
9318 Oak Trail Circle, $850,000
127 Coronation Drive, $875,000
4632 Bridle Trail, $875,000
4955 Hansen Drive, $878,000
2315 Sunrise Ave., $900,000
4766 Carissa Ave., $910,000
3520 Brookdale Drive, $930,000
6269 Meadowstone Drive, $950,000
4498 Byrne Court, $965,000
2225 Grosse Ave., $1,075,000
5782 Owls Nest Drive, $1,088,000
5577 Inverness Ave., $1,100,000
3480 Porter Creek Road, $1,149,000
549 Los Altos Court, $1,350,000
2387 Los Olivos Road, $1,415,000
3401 Lake Park Court, $1,475,000
3165 Montecito Meadow Drive, $1,530,000
4528 Langner Ave., $1,750,000
Sebastopol
1040 High School Road, $765,000
3845 Ross Road, $810,000
7078 Fellers Lane, $1,010,000
909 Dorthel St., $1,085,000
Sonoma
18633 Manzanita Road, $630,000
685 Vischer Court, $792,500
584 Carnation Court, $875,000
869 E. Third St , $1,700,000
970 Rachael Road, $2,075,000
The Sea Ranch
114 Galleons Reach, $1,285,000
Windsor
140 Cock Robin Ave., $237,500
8731 Franklin St., $262,500
8222 Trione Circle, $370,500
536 Cockspur Court, $635,000
108 Cornell St., $685,000
234 Grove St., $1,450,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: