One hundred and three single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of April 11 ranging in price from $62,000 to $3 million.
One of the most expensive properties this week was 18711 Orange Ave. in Sonoma. This two bedroom, four bathroom, 2,942 square foot home sold for $2,525,000 April 13. It featured a rec room, study, office, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, pool and three-car garage.
Bodega Bay
20100 Oyster Catcher Loop, $1,500,000
Cazadero
3565 Cazadero Highway, $62,000
Cloverdale
106 Timber Ridge Court, $367,500
107 Furber Lane, $605,000
428 Asti Road, $3,000,000
Cotati
8409 Lakewood Ave., $357,500
35 Page St., $671,500
Forestville
11815 Orchard Road, $277,500
10125 Old River Road, $425,000
206 Armentieres Road, $480,000
8454 Park Ave., $500,000
11086 Dell Ave., $501,500
9493 Argonne Way, $560,000
Geyserville
126 Renz Lane, $726,500
Glen Ellen
9250 Bennett Valley Road, $1,359,000
Graton
145 Tina Way, $930,000
200 Tina Way, $1,002,000
Guerneville
15050 Rio Nido Road, $732,500
17556 Summit Ave., $860,000
Healdsburg
116 Paul Wittke Drive, $350,000
302 Mountain View Drive, $610,000
812 Florence Lane, $786,000
114 Fitch St., $1,350,000
Jenner
10632 Pacific Ave., $635,500
10641 Willig Drive, $949,000
Monte Rio
9031 Middle Terrace Road, $375,000
Occidental
17855 Willow Creek Road, $950,000
Penngrove
8348 Brand Lane, $900,000
Petaluma
710 S. Petaluma Blvd., $525,000
115 W. Payran St., $675,000
24 Meadowglen Drive, $690,000
1016 Daniel Drive, $745,000
105 Saratoga Court, $755,000
551 Garfield Drive, $802,000
2 Shady Lane, $950,000
343 Keller St., $1,650,000
50 Wilson Lane, $1,725,000
Rohnert Park
7539 Monet Place, $686,000
7659 Mandolin Way, $740,000
8032 Mackey Court, $751,000
5645 Kelsey Place, $775,000
5337 Kirby Place, $785,000
1241 Honeybrook Place, $790,000
Santa Rosa
1580 Los Alamos Road, $215,000
2728 Rollo Road, $301,000
3282 Apricot Lane, $354,545
914 Leddy Ave., $475,000
328 Green Field Circle, $490,000
2655 N. Village Drive, $500,000
2061 Illinois Ave., $510,000
6613 Fairfield Drive, $522,822
6548 Pine Valley Drive, $539,000
1654 McCarren Way, $540,000
129 Fernwood Court, $595,000
161 Esposti Meadows Way, $600,000
2810 Audubon Court, $610,000
2371 Millay Court, $610,000
518 Richmond Drive, $610,000
2475 Melbrook Way, $615,000
77 Leland St., $619,000
707 Benton St., $629,500
753 Acacia Lane, $640,000
4020 Sacramento Ave., $659,000
2152 Nectarine Drive, $660,000
2446 Big Oak Drive, $660,000
1819 Fourth St., $662,000
5330 El Mercado Pkwy, $689,000
2331 Jennings Ave., $720,000
516 Buena Vista Drive, $735,000
1821 San Ramon Way, $745,000
1570 Wright St., $751,000
1640 Jenna Place, $755,000
919 Pacific Ave., $760,000
2524 Midway Drive, $775,000
6361 Stone Bridge Road, $799,000
4848 Ramondo Drive, $815,000
90 Oak Island Place, $867,000
655 Jean Marie Drive, $880,000
8802 Oakmont Drive, $880,000
2005 Hidden Valley Drive, $899,000
1311 Shady Oak Place, $910,000
4720 Prospect Ave., $925,000
310 Saint Thomas Court, $930,000
2010 Siesta Lane, $940,000
1301 Los Olivos Road, $990,000
1845 El Camino Way, $1,030,000
3176 Old Ranch Drive, $1,150,000
5708 Marsh Hawk Drive, $1,250,000
764 Calistoga Road, $1,290,000
109 Massimo Circle, $1,395,000
4707 Medica Road, $1,407,000
3922 Alta Vista Ave., $1,470,000
1255 White Oak Drive, $1,475,000
Sebastopol
8135 Valentine Ave., $799,000
4436 Belmont Drive, $855,000
300 Bloomfield Road, $1,050,000
4377 Hessel Court, $1,275,000
7275 Occidental Road, $2,100,000
Sonoma
18711 Orange Ave., $2,525,000
Windsor
259 Arata Lane, $237,000
475 Pollard Way, $320,000
906 Bartlett Place, $661,500
210 Arata Lane, $735,000
