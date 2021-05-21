Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of April 11

One hundred and three single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of April 11 ranging in price from $62,000 to $3 million.

One of the most expensive properties this week was 18711 Orange Ave. in Sonoma. This two bedroom, four bathroom, 2,942 square foot home sold for $2,525,000 April 13. It featured a rec room, study, office, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, pool and three-car garage.

Bodega Bay

20100 Oyster Catcher Loop, $1,500,000

Cazadero

3565 Cazadero Highway, $62,000

Cloverdale

106 Timber Ridge Court, $367,500

107 Furber Lane, $605,000

428 Asti Road, $3,000,000

Cotati

8409 Lakewood Ave., $357,500

35 Page St., $671,500

Forestville

11815 Orchard Road, $277,500

10125 Old River Road, $425,000

206 Armentieres Road, $480,000

8454 Park Ave., $500,000

11086 Dell Ave., $501,500

9493 Argonne Way, $560,000

Geyserville

126 Renz Lane, $726,500

Glen Ellen

9250 Bennett Valley Road, $1,359,000

Graton

145 Tina Way, $930,000

200 Tina Way, $1,002,000

Guerneville

15050 Rio Nido Road, $732,500

17556 Summit Ave., $860,000

Healdsburg

116 Paul Wittke Drive, $350,000

302 Mountain View Drive, $610,000

812 Florence Lane, $786,000

114 Fitch St., $1,350,000

Jenner

10632 Pacific Ave., $635,500

10641 Willig Drive, $949,000

Monte Rio

9031 Middle Terrace Road, $375,000

Occidental

17855 Willow Creek Road, $950,000

Penngrove

8348 Brand Lane, $900,000

Petaluma

710 S. Petaluma Blvd., $525,000

115 W. Payran St., $675,000

24 Meadowglen Drive, $690,000

1016 Daniel Drive, $745,000

105 Saratoga Court, $755,000

551 Garfield Drive, $802,000

2 Shady Lane, $950,000

343 Keller St., $1,650,000

50 Wilson Lane, $1,725,000

Rohnert Park

7539 Monet Place, $686,000

7659 Mandolin Way, $740,000

8032 Mackey Court, $751,000

5645 Kelsey Place, $775,000

5337 Kirby Place, $785,000

1241 Honeybrook Place, $790,000

Santa Rosa

1580 Los Alamos Road, $215,000

2728 Rollo Road, $301,000

3282 Apricot Lane, $354,545

914 Leddy Ave., $475,000

328 Green Field Circle, $490,000

2655 N. Village Drive, $500,000

2061 Illinois Ave., $510,000

6613 Fairfield Drive, $522,822

6548 Pine Valley Drive, $539,000

1654 McCarren Way, $540,000

129 Fernwood Court, $595,000

161 Esposti Meadows Way, $600,000

2810 Audubon Court, $610,000

2371 Millay Court, $610,000

518 Richmond Drive, $610,000

2475 Melbrook Way, $615,000

77 Leland St., $619,000

707 Benton St., $629,500

753 Acacia Lane, $640,000

4020 Sacramento Ave., $659,000

2152 Nectarine Drive, $660,000

2446 Big Oak Drive, $660,000

1819 Fourth St., $662,000

5330 El Mercado Pkwy, $689,000

2331 Jennings Ave., $720,000

516 Buena Vista Drive, $735,000

1821 San Ramon Way, $745,000

1570 Wright St., $751,000

1640 Jenna Place, $755,000

919 Pacific Ave., $760,000

2524 Midway Drive, $775,000

6361 Stone Bridge Road, $799,000

4848 Ramondo Drive, $815,000

90 Oak Island Place, $867,000

655 Jean Marie Drive, $880,000

8802 Oakmont Drive, $880,000

2005 Hidden Valley Drive, $899,000

1311 Shady Oak Place, $910,000

4720 Prospect Ave., $925,000

310 Saint Thomas Court, $930,000

2010 Siesta Lane, $940,000

1301 Los Olivos Road, $990,000

1845 El Camino Way, $1,030,000

3176 Old Ranch Drive, $1,150,000

5708 Marsh Hawk Drive, $1,250,000

764 Calistoga Road, $1,290,000

109 Massimo Circle, $1,395,000

4707 Medica Road, $1,407,000

3922 Alta Vista Ave., $1,470,000

1255 White Oak Drive, $1,475,000

Sebastopol

8135 Valentine Ave., $799,000

4436 Belmont Drive, $855,000

300 Bloomfield Road, $1,050,000

4377 Hessel Court, $1,275,000

7275 Occidental Road, $2,100,000

Sonoma

18711 Orange Ave., $2,525,000

Windsor

259 Arata Lane, $237,000

475 Pollard Way, $320,000

906 Bartlett Place, $661,500

210 Arata Lane, $735,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter