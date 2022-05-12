Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of April 3 to 9
One hundred and fifteen single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of April 3, ranging in price from $220,000 to $3.4 million.
Earning the highest price for the seller this week was 1500 Longhorn Lane in Petaluma which sold for $3,400,000 on April 8. This five bedroom, five bathroom, 4,691 square foot equestrian estate came with a five stall horse barn.
See what homes are selling for near you.
Cloverdale
31000 Pine Mountain Road, $1,500,000
Cotati
399 W. Sierra Ave., $769,000
137 Macklin Drive, $975,000
Forestville
9469 Argonne Way, $775,000
Guerneville
14990 Canyon 2 Road, $700,000
Healdsburg
310 Prune Tree Drive, $695,000
414 Parkview Drive, $800,000
836 University St., $865,000
524 Fitch St., $1,287,000
Kenwood
290 Maple Ave., $550,000
153 Shaw Ave., $925,000
Occidental
16650 Lauri Lane, $965,000
16560 Coleman Valley Road, $1,100,000
2263 Marra Road, $1,125,000
Penngrove
701 Goodwin Ave., $1,100,000
Petaluma
1266 McGregor Ave., $640,000
1444 Meadowlark Lane, $785,000
16 Del Sol Court, $800,000
1028 Crinella Drive, $850,000
1813 Village East Drive, $871,000
37 Eastside Circle, $895,000
1296 Ponderosa Drive, $920,000
9 Agatha Court, $925,000
1010 Maria Drive, $985,000
139 White Oak Circle, $1,100,000
613 Garfield Drive, $1,120,000
2114 Falcon Ridge Drive, $1,295,000
134 Upham St., $1,405,000
3 Jerome Court, $1,725,000
250 Metz Lane, $3,100,000
6031 Carniglia Lane, $3,275,000
1500 Longhorn Lane, $3,400,000
Rohnert Park
7667 Mandolin Way, $655,000
541 Lacrosse Ct S, $717,000
7595 Beverly Drive, $750,000
1218 Hummingbird Court, $950,000
Santa Rosa
2018 Marble St., $220,000
2431 Guerneville Road, $345,455
4324 Parker Hill Road, $375,000
756 Wilson St., $400,000
1580 Brush Creek Road, $445,455
1987 Seville St., $476,364
716 Brittain Lane, $540,000
716 Brittain Lane 1, $540,000
617 Palomino Drive, $560,000
2388 Valley West Drive, $575,000
711 Tupper St., $595,000
314 Gilbert Drive, $625,000
1109 Marble St., $640,000
428 Twin Lakes Circle, $650,000
15 10th St., $660,000
1814 Olivet Road, $665,000
2284 Stanislaus Court, $675,000
2124 Humboldt St., $700,000
1609 Kelly St., $700,000
509 Heavy Court, $700,000
1911 Siesta Lane, $709,000
1175 Tara Drive, $710,000
4230 Wallace Road, $710,000
4064 Rickenbacker Drive, $720,000
1606 Peppergrass St., $725,000
433 Oak Lake Ave., $750,000
2808 Sonoma Ave., $750,000
1855 Tisserand Drive, $766,000
1845 Woodsage Way, $775,000
2207 Ironbark Drive, $790,000
521 A St., $795,000
4352 Brookshire Circle, $830,000
677 Connie St., $847,000
5972 Yerba Buena Road, $872,000
2433 Melbrook Way, $875,000
1371 Sonoma Ave., $887,000
1611 Peppergrass St., $900,000
7801 Oakmont Drive, $915,000
4770 Stonehedge Drive, $920,000
173 Mountain Vista Place, $925,000
2929 Hartley Drive, $1,001,000
3864 Crestview Drive, $1,040,000
5051 Boulder Lane, $1,085,000
4877 Pressley Road, $1,089,000
1702 Austin Way, $1,125,000
1893 Fumay Drive, $1,270,000
4068 Angeline Court, $1,300,000
5085 Newanga Ave., $1,305,000
4332 Sonoma Mountain Road, $1,355,000
400 Oak Brook Place, $1,362,000
962 Yuba Drive, $1,375,000
4710 Londonberry Drive, $1,400,000
1581 Mystic Point Place, $1,550,000
4404 Ross Road, $480,000
4809 Thomas Road, $1,900,000
Sonoma
456 W. Fifth St., $850,000
23230 Arnold Drive, $978,000
21028 Crocus Court, $1,050,000
538 Linda Drive, $1,100,000
1177 Cox St., $1,310,000
1232 Larkin Drive, $1,410,000
18757 Orange Ave., $1,427,000
781 Fano Lane, $1,575,000
19322 Lovall Valley Court, $1,850,000
538 E. Third St., $2,345,000
The Sea Ranch
84 Heron, $2,500,000
Windsor
704 Decanter Circle, $700,000
861 Buckingham Drive, $750,000
413 Goblet Place, $760,000
7015 Edinburgh Court, $800,000
535 Piccadilly Place, $810,000
1320 Eagle Drive, $820,000
6183 Marsi Court, $826,000
7524 Rafanelli Lane, $865,000
208 Buena Tierra Way, $885,000
7532 13th Hole Drive, $909,000
8624 Alden Lane, $940,000
5841 Gridley Drive, $1,591,000
1475 Woody Creek Lane, $2,351,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.