Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of April 3 to 9

One hundred and fifteen single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of April 3, ranging in price from $220,000 to $3.4 million.

Earning the highest price for the seller this week was 1500 Longhorn Lane in Petaluma which sold for $3,400,000 on April 8. This five bedroom, five bathroom, 4,691 square foot equestrian estate came with a five stall horse barn.

Cloverdale

31000 Pine Mountain Road, $1,500,000

Cotati

399 W. Sierra Ave., $769,000

137 Macklin Drive, $975,000

Forestville

9469 Argonne Way, $775,000

Guerneville

14990 Canyon 2 Road, $700,000

Healdsburg

310 Prune Tree Drive, $695,000

414 Parkview Drive, $800,000

836 University St., $865,000

524 Fitch St., $1,287,000

Kenwood

290 Maple Ave., $550,000

153 Shaw Ave., $925,000

Occidental

16650 Lauri Lane, $965,000

16560 Coleman Valley Road, $1,100,000

2263 Marra Road, $1,125,000

Penngrove

701 Goodwin Ave., $1,100,000

Petaluma

1266 McGregor Ave., $640,000

1444 Meadowlark Lane, $785,000

16 Del Sol Court, $800,000

1028 Crinella Drive, $850,000

1813 Village East Drive, $871,000

37 Eastside Circle, $895,000

1296 Ponderosa Drive, $920,000

9 Agatha Court, $925,000

1010 Maria Drive, $985,000

139 White Oak Circle, $1,100,000

613 Garfield Drive, $1,120,000

2114 Falcon Ridge Drive, $1,295,000

134 Upham St., $1,405,000

3 Jerome Court, $1,725,000

250 Metz Lane, $3,100,000

6031 Carniglia Lane, $3,275,000

1500 Longhorn Lane, $3,400,000

Rohnert Park

7667 Mandolin Way, $655,000

541 Lacrosse Ct S, $717,000

7595 Beverly Drive, $750,000

1218 Hummingbird Court, $950,000

Santa Rosa

2018 Marble St., $220,000

2431 Guerneville Road, $345,455

4324 Parker Hill Road, $375,000

756 Wilson St., $400,000

1580 Brush Creek Road, $445,455

1987 Seville St., $476,364

716 Brittain Lane, $540,000

716 Brittain Lane 1, $540,000

617 Palomino Drive, $560,000

2388 Valley West Drive, $575,000

711 Tupper St., $595,000

314 Gilbert Drive, $625,000

1109 Marble St., $640,000

428 Twin Lakes Circle, $650,000

15 10th St., $660,000

1814 Olivet Road, $665,000

2284 Stanislaus Court, $675,000

2124 Humboldt St., $700,000

1609 Kelly St., $700,000

509 Heavy Court, $700,000

1911 Siesta Lane, $709,000

1175 Tara Drive, $710,000

4230 Wallace Road, $710,000

4064 Rickenbacker Drive, $720,000

1606 Peppergrass St., $725,000

433 Oak Lake Ave., $750,000

2808 Sonoma Ave., $750,000

1855 Tisserand Drive, $766,000

1845 Woodsage Way, $775,000

2207 Ironbark Drive, $790,000

521 A St., $795,000

4352 Brookshire Circle, $830,000

677 Connie St., $847,000

5972 Yerba Buena Road, $872,000

2433 Melbrook Way, $875,000

1371 Sonoma Ave., $887,000

1611 Peppergrass St., $900,000

7801 Oakmont Drive, $915,000

4770 Stonehedge Drive, $920,000

173 Mountain Vista Place, $925,000

2929 Hartley Drive, $1,001,000

3864 Crestview Drive, $1,040,000

5051 Boulder Lane, $1,085,000

4877 Pressley Road, $1,089,000

1702 Austin Way, $1,125,000

1893 Fumay Drive, $1,270,000

4068 Angeline Court, $1,300,000

5085 Newanga Ave., $1,305,000

4332 Sonoma Mountain Road, $1,355,000

400 Oak Brook Place, $1,362,000

962 Yuba Drive, $1,375,000

4710 Londonberry Drive, $1,400,000

1581 Mystic Point Place, $1,550,000

4404 Ross Road, $480,000

4809 Thomas Road, $1,900,000

Sonoma

456 W. Fifth St., $850,000

23230 Arnold Drive, $978,000

21028 Crocus Court, $1,050,000

538 Linda Drive, $1,100,000

1177 Cox St., $1,310,000

1232 Larkin Drive, $1,410,000

18757 Orange Ave., $1,427,000

781 Fano Lane, $1,575,000

19322 Lovall Valley Court, $1,850,000

538 E. Third St., $2,345,000

The Sea Ranch

84 Heron, $2,500,000

Windsor

704 Decanter Circle, $700,000

861 Buckingham Drive, $750,000

413 Goblet Place, $760,000

7015 Edinburgh Court, $800,000

535 Piccadilly Place, $810,000

1320 Eagle Drive, $820,000

6183 Marsi Court, $826,000

7524 Rafanelli Lane, $865,000

208 Buena Tierra Way, $885,000

7532 13th Hole Drive, $909,000

8624 Alden Lane, $940,000

5841 Gridley Drive, $1,591,000

1475 Woody Creek Lane, $2,351,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.