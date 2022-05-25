Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of April 10 to 16
One hundred and twenty-three single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of April 10 ranging in price from $150,000 to $4.3 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 969 Country Club Lane in Sonoma which sold for $4,300,000 on April 15. This three bedroom, two bathroom, 3,114 square foot home came with a 850-bottle wine refrigerator, wet bar, pool, bocce and tennis courts.
See what homes are selling for near you.
Bodega Bay
1140 Bay View St., $720,000
Cloverdale
639 S. Cloverdale Blvd., $317,500
110 Wisteria Circle, $634,000
549 Port Circle, $1,000,000
Cotati
11 Greenleaf Lane, $650,000
Forestville
6825 Giusti Road, $500,000
11700 Oak Road, $500,000
10585 River Drive, $575,000
8772 Trenton Road, $703,000
7460 Hidden Lake Road, $1,655,000
Glen Ellen
1357 Dawn Hill Road, $805,000
Guerneville
17501 Neeley Road, $501,000
11575 Pocket Drive, $656,000
16201 Rio Nido Road, $705,000
14825 Canyon 4 Road, $770,000
Healdsburg
1990 Redwood Drive, $730,000
241 Orchard St., $775,000
619 Healdsburg Ave., $820,000
310 Greens Drive, $1,675,000
Kenwood
2613 Bristol Road, $439,000
284 Cypress Ave., $900,000
Monte Rio
21500 Highland Terrace, $780,000
Penngrove
9984 Oak St., $1,250,000
Petaluma
115 W. Payran St., $158,500
617 Saint Francis Drive, $651,500
29 Arlington Drive, $725,000
207 White Oak Circle, $830,000
935 Hogwarts Circle, $860,000
906 Sonoma Ave., $935,000
427 Fourth St., $954,000
830 Fifth St., $955,000
1640 Madeira Circle, $1,075,000
516 Teton Court, $1,075,000
800 Paula Lane, $1,107,000
301 Bond Ave., $1,125,000
171 Grevillia Drive, $1,703,000
307 Jester Court, $1,750,000
904 Melanie Court, $1,837,000
10 Bixby Court, $2,750,000
Rohnert Park
6093 Dubarry Court, $344,500
4600 Harmony Place, $465,000
7787 Bernice Court, $705,000
7834 Burton Ave., $721,500
4312 Grandview Way, $753,000
2204 Kaitlyn Place, $840,000
4564 Heron Court, $865,000
Santa Rosa
521 Farmers Lane, $150,000
2229 Magowan Drive, $182,000
726 La Verne Ave., $195,000
861 Los Alamos Road, $250,000
1338 Wikiup Drive, $275,000
1239 Wikiup Drive, $379,000
1877 Paradise Lane, $500,000
3168 Calistoga Road, $500,000
9 Voss Park Circle, $500,000
1012 Borden Villa Drive, $510,000
1427 Poplar St., $515,000
3279 Apricot Lane, $575,000
2400 Erickson Court, $580,000
2369 Nordyke Ave., $595,000
576 Cottonwood Drive, $600,000
1922 Spinnaker Place, $615,000
2337 George Lane, $630,000
1810 Cooper Drive, $640,000
1090 Rubicon Way, $650,000
712 Brittain Lane, $675,000
2441 Gilham Way, $680,000
2448 Gilham Way, $685,000
2430 Van Patter Drive, $699,000
2385 Summercreek Drive, $700,000
2224 Waltzer Road, $710,000
1607 Peppergrass St., $750,000
3044 Sonoma Ave., $766,000
356 Denton Way, $772,500
1759 Windrose Lane, $775,000
1958 Robinson Lane, $775,500
334 Richmond Drive, $780,000
2318 Parkwood Court, $780,000
7206 Fairfield Drive, $785,000
2061 Woodside Drive, $810,000
2969 Tuxedo Place, $815,000
916 Spencer Ave., $820,000
4720 Londonberry Drive, $825,000
2317 Dancing Penny Way, $830,000
18 Hop Ranch Circle, $850,000
2513 Tamarisk Drive, $950,000
2151 Nyla Place, $950,000
5259 Beaumont Way, $980,000
2053 Rolling Hill Drive, $981,500
3520 Heimbucher Way, $1,040,000
310 Pleasant Ave., $1,040,000
4540 Hidden Springs Road, $1,075,000
6395 Pine Valley Drive, $1,090,000
4613 Morris Court, $1,100,000
345 Scenic Ave., $1,117,000
1907 Gardenview Circle, $1,180,000
4712 Hillsboro Circle, $1,270,000
910 Spring St., $1,510,000
524 Oasis Drive, $1,595,000
411 Countryside Circle, $1,775,000
3515 Hanover Place, $2,270,000
Sebastopol
8108 Hansen Lane, $950,000
1395 Schaeffer Road, $1,325,000
7340 Palm Ave., $1,400,000
254 Murphy Ave., $1,585,000
11050 Peaks Pike Road, $1,850,000
3150 Mueller Road, $1,850,000
Sonoma
1307 Herbazal St., $725,000
148 Academy Lane, $730,000
18760 Park Tree Lane, $825,000
790 E. Fifth St., $1,320,000
1018 Fryer Creek Drive, $1,700,000
3393 White Alder, $2,600,000
411 Patten St., $3,000,000
969 Country Club Lane, $4,300,000
The Sea Ranch
10040 Sorcerer Wood, $1,400,000
35429 Fly Cloud Road, $1,635,000
39439 Leeward Road, $1,800,000
Windsor
75 Jensen Lane, $310,955
618 Smoketree Court, $710,000
9456 Wellington Circle, $830,000
9588 Lakewood Drive, $850,000
231 Moll Drive, $1,486,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: