Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of April 10 to 16

One hundred and twenty-three single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of April 10 ranging in price from $150,000 to $4.3 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 969 Country Club Lane in Sonoma which sold for $4,300,000 on April 15. This three bedroom, two bathroom, 3,114 square foot home came with a 850-bottle wine refrigerator, wet bar, pool, bocce and tennis courts.

See what homes are selling for near you.

Bodega Bay

1140 Bay View St., $720,000

Cloverdale

639 S. Cloverdale Blvd., $317,500

110 Wisteria Circle, $634,000

549 Port Circle, $1,000,000

Cotati

11 Greenleaf Lane, $650,000

Forestville

6825 Giusti Road, $500,000

11700 Oak Road, $500,000

10585 River Drive, $575,000

8772 Trenton Road, $703,000

7460 Hidden Lake Road, $1,655,000

Glen Ellen

1357 Dawn Hill Road, $805,000

Guerneville

17501 Neeley Road, $501,000

11575 Pocket Drive, $656,000

16201 Rio Nido Road, $705,000

14825 Canyon 4 Road, $770,000

Healdsburg

1990 Redwood Drive, $730,000

241 Orchard St., $775,000

619 Healdsburg Ave., $820,000

310 Greens Drive, $1,675,000

Kenwood

2613 Bristol Road, $439,000

284 Cypress Ave., $900,000

Monte Rio

21500 Highland Terrace, $780,000

Penngrove

9984 Oak St., $1,250,000

Petaluma

115 W. Payran St., $158,500

617 Saint Francis Drive, $651,500

29 Arlington Drive, $725,000

207 White Oak Circle, $830,000

935 Hogwarts Circle, $860,000

906 Sonoma Ave., $935,000

427 Fourth St., $954,000

830 Fifth St., $955,000

1640 Madeira Circle, $1,075,000

516 Teton Court, $1,075,000

800 Paula Lane, $1,107,000

301 Bond Ave., $1,125,000

171 Grevillia Drive, $1,703,000

307 Jester Court, $1,750,000

904 Melanie Court, $1,837,000

10 Bixby Court, $2,750,000

Rohnert Park

6093 Dubarry Court, $344,500

4600 Harmony Place, $465,000

7787 Bernice Court, $705,000

7834 Burton Ave., $721,500

4312 Grandview Way, $753,000

2204 Kaitlyn Place, $840,000

4564 Heron Court, $865,000

Santa Rosa

521 Farmers Lane, $150,000

2229 Magowan Drive, $182,000

726 La Verne Ave., $195,000

861 Los Alamos Road, $250,000

1338 Wikiup Drive, $275,000

1239 Wikiup Drive, $379,000

1877 Paradise Lane, $500,000

3168 Calistoga Road, $500,000

9 Voss Park Circle, $500,000

1012 Borden Villa Drive, $510,000

1427 Poplar St., $515,000

3279 Apricot Lane, $575,000

2400 Erickson Court, $580,000

2369 Nordyke Ave., $595,000

576 Cottonwood Drive, $600,000

1922 Spinnaker Place, $615,000

2337 George Lane, $630,000

1810 Cooper Drive, $640,000

1090 Rubicon Way, $650,000

712 Brittain Lane, $675,000

2441 Gilham Way, $680,000

2448 Gilham Way, $685,000

2430 Van Patter Drive, $699,000

2385 Summercreek Drive, $700,000

2224 Waltzer Road, $710,000

1607 Peppergrass St., $750,000

3044 Sonoma Ave., $766,000

356 Denton Way, $772,500

1759 Windrose Lane, $775,000

1958 Robinson Lane, $775,500

334 Richmond Drive, $780,000

2318 Parkwood Court, $780,000

7206 Fairfield Drive, $785,000

2061 Woodside Drive, $810,000

2969 Tuxedo Place, $815,000

916 Spencer Ave., $820,000

4720 Londonberry Drive, $825,000

2317 Dancing Penny Way, $830,000

18 Hop Ranch Circle, $850,000

2513 Tamarisk Drive, $950,000

2151 Nyla Place, $950,000

5259 Beaumont Way, $980,000

2053 Rolling Hill Drive, $981,500

3520 Heimbucher Way, $1,040,000

310 Pleasant Ave., $1,040,000

4540 Hidden Springs Road, $1,075,000

6395 Pine Valley Drive, $1,090,000

4613 Morris Court, $1,100,000

345 Scenic Ave., $1,117,000

1907 Gardenview Circle, $1,180,000

4712 Hillsboro Circle, $1,270,000

910 Spring St., $1,510,000

524 Oasis Drive, $1,595,000

411 Countryside Circle, $1,775,000

3515 Hanover Place, $2,270,000

Sebastopol

8108 Hansen Lane, $950,000

1395 Schaeffer Road, $1,325,000

7340 Palm Ave., $1,400,000

254 Murphy Ave., $1,585,000

11050 Peaks Pike Road, $1,850,000

3150 Mueller Road, $1,850,000

Sonoma

1307 Herbazal St., $725,000

148 Academy Lane, $730,000

18760 Park Tree Lane, $825,000

790 E. Fifth St., $1,320,000

1018 Fryer Creek Drive, $1,700,000

3393 White Alder, $2,600,000

411 Patten St., $3,000,000

969 Country Club Lane, $4,300,000

The Sea Ranch

10040 Sorcerer Wood, $1,400,000

35429 Fly Cloud Road, $1,635,000

39439 Leeward Road, $1,800,000

Windsor

75 Jensen Lane, $310,955

618 Smoketree Court, $710,000

9456 Wellington Circle, $830,000

9588 Lakewood Drive, $850,000

231 Moll Drive, $1,486,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.