Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of April 17 to 23

One hundred and seventeen single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of April 17 ranging in price from $230,000 to $13 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 1950 Alexander Valley Road in Healdsburg which sold for $13,000,000 on April 18. This three bedroom, four bathroom, 5,983 square foot home sat on a 10 acre lot near downtown Healdsburg.

See what homes are selling for near you.

Cloverdale

119 William Circle, $640,000

215 Creekside St., $643,000

306 Elbridge Ave., $800,000

1015 Geysers Road, $2,413,500

Cotati

415 Christensen Lane, $900,000

Forestville

11688 Oak Road, $570,000

10408 Scenic Drive, $1,185,000

Glen Ellen

836 Lorna Drive, $600,000

955 Martin St., $800,000

5160 Warm Springs Road, $1,185,000

Guerneville

14210 Lovers Lane, $479,000

14500 Cherry St., $545,000

17769 Orchard Ave., $635,000

16590 Guernewood Road, $1,100,000

17559 Highway 116, $1,450,000

Healdsburg

1891 S. Fitch Mountain Road, $534,500

413 Sunnyvale Drive, $1,206,500

766 Dry Creek Road, $1,475,000

511 Hidden Acres Road, $4,250,000

1950 Alexander Valley Road, $13,000,000

Kenwood

1435 Adobe Canyon Road, $230,000

Monte Rio

20030 El Rancho Way, $620,000

21616 Moscow Road, $1,300,000

Occidental

3176 Westwood Lane, $800,000

Penngrove

65 Davis Lane, $1,260,000

9011 Rancho Adobe Court, $2,000,000

Petaluma

1496 Serpilio Way, $550,000

152 Payran St., $560,000

140 Maria Drive, $740,000

312 S. Ely Blvd., $825,000

1901 Cross Creek St., $842,000

1316 Ponderosa Drive, $843,000

608 Appaloosa Drive, $845,000

1000 S. McDowell Blvd., $850,000

1304 San Jose Way, $872,000

604 Virginia Drive, $889,000

1241 B St., $950,000

1421 Bill Court, $1,010,000

841 Maria Drive, $1,060,000

440 Paula Lane, $1,100,000

340 Paula Lane, $1,100,000

20 Jessie Lane, $1,275,000

1334 Sunset Drive, $1,300,000

1714 Andover Way, $1,400,000

835 Bantam Way, $1,900,000

501 Sonoma Mountain Road, $2,400,000

500 Rebecca Drive, $2,550,000

Rohnert Park

324 City Center Drive, $525,000

7814 Burton Ave., $595,000

870 Hudis St., $635,000

7431 Barbi Lane, $705,000

1372 Miramonte Place, $805,000

5114 Kolton Place, $815,000

466 Floral Way, $840,000

5506 Kennedy Place, $850,000

Santa Rosa

2350 Lapis Lane, $278,000

413 Tanglewood Court, $350,000

3460 Wallace Road, $475,000

1175 Comalli St., $525,000

850 McMinn Ave., $552,000

1662 Centurion Drive, $610,000

530 Avalon Ave., $620,000

2614 Sonoma Ave., $638,000

1850 Shelley Drive, $648,000

2410 Valley West Drive, $650,000

1612 Edgewood Lane, $650,000

2328 Holiday Court, $689,000

4922 Marshall Drive, $695,000

472 Hillsdale Drive, $700,000

2434 Gads Hill St., $712,500

1996 Red Oak Drive, $713,000

8928 Oakmont Drive, $728,000

1941 Citrine Way, $735,000

1619 Edgewood Lane, $740,000

1121 Slater St., $750,000

213 La Crosse Ave., $750,000

4104 Rainier Ave., $754,000

2870 Bighorn Sheep St., $765,000

4049 Chico Ave., $792,500

5830 Yerba Buena Road, $810,000

1925 Velvetleaf Lane, $825,000

5056 Deerwood Drive, $849,000

965 Stony Point Road, $850,000

1932 Sansone Drive, $860,000

8882 Oak Trail Drive, $875,000

5511 Monte Verde Drive, $925,000

1836 Lornadell Lane, $950,000

2042 Terrace Way, $959,000

5420 Gates Road, $985,000

4705 Londonberry Drive, $1,305,000

1335 Los Olivos Road, $1,340,000

4986 Arcadia Drive, $1,500,000

3766 Paxton Place, $1,650,000

5759 Trailwood Drive, $1,800,000

2005 Bluesage Court, $1,875,000

3752 Fox Hill Place, $1,950,000

6011 Melita Glen Place, $1,995,000

Sebastopol

4230 Blank Road, $660,000

571 Teresa Court, $910,000

396 Ferguson Road, $950,000

5120 McFarlane Road, $1,125,000

2771 Canfield Road, $1,450,000

2387 Burnside Road, $1,725,000

Sonoma

608 Baines Ave., $520,000

1295 Mission Drive, $626,000

18866 Lomita Ave., $690,000

127 Temelec Circle, $772,000

749 Solano Ave., $985,000

1015 Fryer Creek Drive, $1,600,000

706 Avenue Del Oro, $1,775,000

1265 E. Macarthur St., $3,100,000

The Sea Ranch

260 Whalebone Reach, $1,900,000

Windsor

538 Christopher Way, $760,000

9428 Lazy Creek Drive, $825,000

9512 Jessica Drive, $858,500

637 Chardonnay Place, $870,000

1396 Birdie Drive, $900,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.