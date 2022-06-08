Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of April 24 to 30
One hundred and seventeen single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of April 24 ranging in price from $250,000 to $20 million.
One of the top selling properties this week was 1525 N. Castle Road in Sonoma which sold for $7,150,000 on April 26. This three bedroom, three bathroom home came with a detached one bedroom guest house, pool, hot tub, gardens, fruit trees, a firepit and a chicken coop.
Bodega Bay
1041 Harbor Haven Drive, $1,400,000
Calistoga
9010 Franz Valley Road, $20,000,000
Cazadero
15 Madrone Drive, $1,025,000
Cloverdale
201 S. East St., $415,000
470 Geysers Road, $495,000
132 Brookside Drive, $517,000
7 Orange Drive, $535,000
32067 McCray Road, $575,000
310 Moonlight Circle, $705,500
104 Syrah Court, $751,000
Glen Ellen
15175 Burbank Drive, $805,000
2950 Trinity Road, $1,925,000
Graton
3051 Edison St., $1,050,000
Guerneville
15008 Canyon 2 Road, $250,000
17415 Riverside Drive, $660,000
14751 Solaridge Road, $922,500
14810 Northern Ave., $1,000,000
Healdsburg
363 Arabian Way, $1,200,000
735 Brown St., $1,430,000
Jenner
11034 Castle Crag Way, $1,085,000
Kenwood
47 Hoff Road, $1,425,000
Petaluma
265 N. Ely Road, $653,500
87 Wilmington Drive, $685,000
429 Cortez Drive, $720,000
11 Persimmon Court, $749,636
62 Carleton Drive, $756,000
1645 Joan Drive, $768,000
505 Second St., $798,000
69 Eastside Circle, $866,000
2217 Parkland Way, $945,000
238 Cambridge Lane, $995,000
2 Coady Court, $1,000,000
33 Colinda Drive, $1,025,000
1694 Southridge Drive, $1,100,000
927 Hogwarts Circle, $1,100,000
710 S. Petaluma Blvd., $1,200,000
501 Melvin St., $1,650,000
288 Corte Allegra, $2,025,000
26 Hilligoss Court, $2,150,000
Rohnert Park
7762 Burton Ave., $660,000
803 Carlita Circle, $681,000
1833 Kelly Place, $770,000
7194 Circle Drive, $785,000
185 Adele Ave., $839,000
Santa Rosa
556 Boyd St., $332,000
2650 Victoria Drive, $368,500
5899 Mountain Hawk Drive, $379,000
2327 West Ave., $435,000
2314 West Ave., $475,000
1940 Moraga Drive, $520,000
10 Oakgreen, $525,000
2225 Northview St., $610,000
1538 Surrey Drive, $612,000
1616 Elmwood Ter, $630,000
1870 Shelley Drive, $630,000
738 Wheeler St., $637,500
2300 Lomitas Ave., $660,000
2626 Buss Drive, $660,000
1285 Lance Drive, $660,000
2628 Aztec St., $665,000
1439 Twilight Way, $690,000
3106 Claremont Drive, $700,000
740 Benjamins Road, $700,000
2068 Rivera Drive, $720,000
2430 San Pedro Place, $725,000
4989 Underwood Drive, $727,000
2426 Teak Court, $750,000
653 Church St., $751,000
17 Nirvanah Place, $775,000
1228 Comalli St., $790,000
7564 Oak Leaf Drive, $800,000
2433 Appletree Drive, $800,000
2421 Teak Court, $800,000
3134 Spring Creek Drive, $820,000
7140 Fairfield Drive, $835,000
1114 Silva Ave., $920,000
8 Oak Shadow Place, $1,000,000
4502 Byrne Court, $1,000,000
3644 Guerneville Road, $1,000,000
8887 Oakmont Drive, $1,005,000
6347 Pine Valley Drive, $1,025,000
444 Crestridge Place, $1,200,000
2333 Burbank Ave., $1,250,000
4714 Pressley Road, $1,300,000
159 Yulupa Circle, $1,381,000
1972 Gardenview Circle, $1,425,000
1350 White Oak Drive, $1,475,000
983 Slate Drive, $1,600,000
903 Spring St., $1,650,000
5100 Sonoma Mountain Road, $1,900,000
Sebastopol
11380 Bodega Highway, $1,000,000
977 Daniel St., $1,300,000
410 Grundel Drive, $1,335,000
1936 Coffee Lane, $1,500,000
7250 Lynch Road, $1,625,000
4100 Heather Lane, $2,000,000
10430 Mill Station Road, $2,200,000
11034 Peaks Pike Road, $2,495,000
Sonoma
417 Dahlia Drive, $689,000
599 Oregon St., $806,000
209 Clay St., $1,075,000
921 Arbor Ave., $1,130,000
930 W. Agua Caliente Road, $1,150,000
379 Bettencourt St., $1,250,000
189 W. Macarthur St., $1,275,000
444 York Court, $1,460,000
856 E. Fourth St., $1,950,000
605 E. Sixth St., $2,900,000
1115 Solano Ave., $3,000,000
1136 Lovall Valley Road, $3,025,000
475 Denmark St., $3,750,000
1525 N. Castle Road, $7,150,000
The Sea Ranch
35447 Sea Gate Road, $1,350,000
104 Sea Drift, $1,405,000
Windsor
9549 Orion Drive, $665,000
10851 Rio Ruso Drive, $710,000
8901 Heritage Drive, $930,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.
