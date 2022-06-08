Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of April 24 to 30

One hundred and seventeen single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of April 24 ranging in price from $250,000 to $20 million.

One of the top selling properties this week was 1525 N. Castle Road in Sonoma which sold for $7,150,000 on April 26. This three bedroom, three bathroom home came with a detached one bedroom guest house, pool, hot tub, gardens, fruit trees, a firepit and a chicken coop.

Bodega Bay

1041 Harbor Haven Drive, $1,400,000

Calistoga

9010 Franz Valley Road, $20,000,000

Cazadero

15 Madrone Drive, $1,025,000

Cloverdale

201 S. East St., $415,000

470 Geysers Road, $495,000

132 Brookside Drive, $517,000

7 Orange Drive, $535,000

32067 McCray Road, $575,000

310 Moonlight Circle, $705,500

104 Syrah Court, $751,000

Glen Ellen

15175 Burbank Drive, $805,000

2950 Trinity Road, $1,925,000

Graton

3051 Edison St., $1,050,000

Guerneville

15008 Canyon 2 Road, $250,000

17415 Riverside Drive, $660,000

14751 Solaridge Road, $922,500

14810 Northern Ave., $1,000,000

Healdsburg

363 Arabian Way, $1,200,000

735 Brown St., $1,430,000

Jenner

11034 Castle Crag Way, $1,085,000

Kenwood

47 Hoff Road, $1,425,000

Petaluma

265 N. Ely Road, $653,500

87 Wilmington Drive, $685,000

429 Cortez Drive, $720,000

11 Persimmon Court, $749,636

62 Carleton Drive, $756,000

1645 Joan Drive, $768,000

505 Second St., $798,000

69 Eastside Circle, $866,000

2217 Parkland Way, $945,000

238 Cambridge Lane, $995,000

2 Coady Court, $1,000,000

33 Colinda Drive, $1,025,000

1694 Southridge Drive, $1,100,000

927 Hogwarts Circle, $1,100,000

710 S. Petaluma Blvd., $1,200,000

501 Melvin St., $1,650,000

288 Corte Allegra, $2,025,000

26 Hilligoss Court, $2,150,000

Rohnert Park

7762 Burton Ave., $660,000

803 Carlita Circle, $681,000

1833 Kelly Place, $770,000

7194 Circle Drive, $785,000

185 Adele Ave., $839,000

Santa Rosa

556 Boyd St., $332,000

2650 Victoria Drive, $368,500

5899 Mountain Hawk Drive, $379,000

2327 West Ave., $435,000

2314 West Ave., $475,000

1940 Moraga Drive, $520,000

10 Oakgreen, $525,000

2225 Northview St., $610,000

1538 Surrey Drive, $612,000

1616 Elmwood Ter, $630,000

1870 Shelley Drive, $630,000

738 Wheeler St., $637,500

2300 Lomitas Ave., $660,000

2626 Buss Drive, $660,000

1285 Lance Drive, $660,000

2628 Aztec St., $665,000

1439 Twilight Way, $690,000

3106 Claremont Drive, $700,000

740 Benjamins Road, $700,000

2068 Rivera Drive, $720,000

2430 San Pedro Place, $725,000

4989 Underwood Drive, $727,000

2426 Teak Court, $750,000

653 Church St., $751,000

17 Nirvanah Place, $775,000

1228 Comalli St., $790,000

7564 Oak Leaf Drive, $800,000

2433 Appletree Drive, $800,000

2421 Teak Court, $800,000

3134 Spring Creek Drive, $820,000

7140 Fairfield Drive, $835,000

1114 Silva Ave., $920,000

8 Oak Shadow Place, $1,000,000

4502 Byrne Court, $1,000,000

3644 Guerneville Road, $1,000,000

8887 Oakmont Drive, $1,005,000

6347 Pine Valley Drive, $1,025,000

444 Crestridge Place, $1,200,000

2333 Burbank Ave., $1,250,000

4714 Pressley Road, $1,300,000

159 Yulupa Circle, $1,381,000

1972 Gardenview Circle, $1,425,000

1350 White Oak Drive, $1,475,000

983 Slate Drive, $1,600,000

903 Spring St., $1,650,000

5100 Sonoma Mountain Road, $1,900,000

Sebastopol

11380 Bodega Highway, $1,000,000

977 Daniel St., $1,300,000

410 Grundel Drive, $1,335,000

1936 Coffee Lane, $1,500,000

7250 Lynch Road, $1,625,000

4100 Heather Lane, $2,000,000

10430 Mill Station Road, $2,200,000

11034 Peaks Pike Road, $2,495,000

Sonoma

417 Dahlia Drive, $689,000

599 Oregon St., $806,000

209 Clay St., $1,075,000

921 Arbor Ave., $1,130,000

930 W. Agua Caliente Road, $1,150,000

379 Bettencourt St., $1,250,000

189 W. Macarthur St., $1,275,000

444 York Court, $1,460,000

856 E. Fourth St., $1,950,000

605 E. Sixth St., $2,900,000

1115 Solano Ave., $3,000,000

1136 Lovall Valley Road, $3,025,000

475 Denmark St., $3,750,000

1525 N. Castle Road, $7,150,000

The Sea Ranch

35447 Sea Gate Road, $1,350,000

104 Sea Drift, $1,405,000

Windsor

9549 Orion Drive, $665,000

10851 Rio Ruso Drive, $710,000

8901 Heritage Drive, $930,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.