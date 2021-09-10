Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Aug. 1

One hundred and fifty-five single-family homes were sold in Sonoma County during the first week of August ranging in price from $130,000 to $31 million.

Earning the highest price for the seller this week was 22020 Redwood Highway in Geyserville which sold for $31,400,000 on Aug. 2.

Cloverdale

319 Josephine Drive, $565,000

26843 Willow Terrace, $800,000

431 Sonoma Drive, $875,000

Cotati

120 Cervantes Court, $1,265,000

Forestville

11134 Ice Box Canyon Road, $425,000

10978 Summerhome Park Road, $452,000

9480 Rio Vista Road, $658,000

10041 Highway 116, $1,365,000

8930 Highway 116, $1,595,000

6471 Trenton Road, $2,606,500

Geyserville

19225 Independence Lane, $31,000,000

22020 Redwood Highway, $31,400,000

Glen Ellen

5900 Enterprise Road, $3,390,000

Graton

9050 Irving St., $685,000

Guerneville

17278 Summit Ave., $130,000

16003 Drake Road, $650,000

15585 Riverside Drive, $675,000

14509 Memory Lane, $675,000

17272 Summit Ave., $680,000

16383 Melody Lane, $750,000

16341 Happy Lane, $895,000

Healdsburg

319 Twin Oaks Way, $1,025,000

810 Benjamin Way, $1,605,000

542 Johnson St., $1,675,000

250 Morgan Ridge Court, $2,395,000

9555 Highway 128, $3,000,000

1480 Felta Road, $4,250,000

Monte Rio

21630 Moscow Road, $725,000

21762 Moscow Road, $740,000

Penngrove

9562 Main St., $994,500

845 Palm Ave., $995,000

2175 Chester Drive, $1,060,000

6715 Roberts Ranch Road, $1,800,000

Petaluma

1278 Ramona Lane, $615,000

1032 Addison Circle, $670,000

1649 Wynoochee Way, $680,000

858 S McDowell Blvd., $699,000

1720 Clairmont Court, $740,000

55 McNear Ave 1, $775,000

4 Coady Court, $863,500

1813 Sophia Circle, $935,000

23 Wedgewood Court, $980,000

401 Dove Lane, $1,005,000

8994 Rancho Adobe Court, $1,585,000

804 Kingfish Court, $2,680,500

802 Kingfish Court, $2,680,500

1391 Skillman Lane, $2,700,000

Rohnert Park

1186 Camino Coronado, $483,000

1324 Gillpepper Lane, $585,000

371 Arlen Drive, $595,000

5734 Dexter Circle, $600,000

8484 Liman Way, $629,000

1359 Mattice Lane, $645,000

7835 Bernice Court, $645,000

4401 Hedge Court, $746,000

1232 Caridad Court, $765,000

5404 Kaitlyn Place, $770,000

1264 Maiden Way, $808,500

6183 San Ramon Place, $810,000

Santa Rosa

2319 Olympia Drive, $400,000

3156 Calistoga Road, $450,000

1127 Cleveland Ave., $460,000

2955 Old Bennett Ridge Road, $473,000

1010 Morgan St., $500,000

166 White Oak Drive, $520,000

2261 Gardner Ave., $550,000

2303 Morningside Circle, $565,000

1017 Brunello Drive, $573,000

2220 Fremont Drive, $575,000

1425 Ditty Ave., $575,000

6755 Highway 12, $595,000

620 Palomino Drive, $600,000

1749 Glenbrook Drive, $600,000

2123 Midway Drive, $610,000

3345 Coffey Lane, $610,000

926 Wyoming Drive, $615,000

178 Esposti Meadows Way, $630,000

2133 Crosspoint Ave., $630,000

2306 Pacheco Place, $630,000

4267 Streamside Drive, $630,000

190 Calistoga Road, $630,000

1488 North St., $631,000

2370 Julio Lane, $640,500

453 Garfield Park Ave., $641,000

2369 Sandi Lane, $645,000

1027 Markham Place, $650,000

1924 Yolo Court, $655,000

2486 Copperfield Drive, $660,000

3334 Warbler Place, $680,000

2045 Seville St., $685,000

1400 Riebli Road, $709,000

1629 Rose Clover St., $726,000

2811 Lomitas Ave., $740,000

1631 Neotomas Ave., $741,000

4130 Trinity Drive, $742,000

422 Oak Lake Ave., $769,000

2347 Orleans St., $785,000

1633 Rose Clover St., $789,500

1625 Rose Clover St., $789,500

184 Wembley Court, $800,000

130 Steiner Court, $800,000

8812 Hood Mountain Circle, $808,500

200 Elaine Drive, $810,000

324 Miramonte Way, $820,500

8848 Hood Mountain Way, $845,000

5452 Bader Road, $850,000

26 Hop Ranch Circle, $852,000

1335 Los Olivos Road, $855,000

96 Dorchester Drive, $875,000

4754 Parktrail Drive, $900,000

4643 Summerhays Place, $920,000

265 Oak Shadow Drive, $920,000

1452 Great Heron Drive, $925,000

5976 Yerba Buena Road, $950,000

5960 Erland Road, $975,000

3303 Magowan Drive, $1,227,500

3571 Alkirst Court, $1,245,000

5305 Carriage Lane, $1,298,000

4744 Devonshire Place, $1,400,000

2520 Amber Lane, $1,500,000

3710 Skyfarm Drive, $2,300,000

Sebastopol

994 Via Della Rosa, $1,150,000

7409 Hayden Ave., $1,160,000

10310 Cherry Ridge Road, $1,325,000

1200 Burnside Road, $1,900,000

Sonoma

771 E. Fifth St , $250,000

900 E. Napa St., $500,000

162 Pine Ave., $600,000

230 E. Napa St., $625,000

480 El Dorado Drive, $755,000

870 Oak St., $830,000

685 Fano Lane, $875,000

779 Verano Ave., $878,000

247 Avenida Barbera, $890,000

195 Richards Blvd., $950,000

18925 Lomita Ave., $1,176,000

361 Chase St., $1,300,000

562 Este Madera Drive, $1,450,000

405 Brockman Lane, $1,710,000

1638 Lovall Valley Road, $1,850,000

2377 Lovall Valley Road, $2,100,000

19310 Apple Valley Road, $2,527,000

101 Meadowlark Lane, $5,600,000

24151 Arnold Drive, $5,600,000

The Sea Ranch

41309 W. Wind, $1,325,000

Villa Grande

1011 Center St., $630,000

Windsor

9738 Binggelli Drive, $620,000

130 Valencia Way, $750,000

1013 Hampshire Lane, $755,000

9625 Berkshire Way, $770,000

8616 Dalton Court, $799,000

563 Windsor River Road, $850,000

779 Joni Court, $1,025,000

9600 Lakewood Drive, $1,050,000

903 Turnberry Court, $2,495,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database.