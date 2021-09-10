Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Aug. 1
One hundred and fifty-five single-family homes were sold in Sonoma County during the first week of August ranging in price from $130,000 to $31 million.
Earning the highest price for the seller this week was 22020 Redwood Highway in Geyserville which sold for $31,400,000 on Aug. 2.
Cloverdale
319 Josephine Drive, $565,000
26843 Willow Terrace, $800,000
431 Sonoma Drive, $875,000
Cotati
120 Cervantes Court, $1,265,000
Forestville
11134 Ice Box Canyon Road, $425,000
10978 Summerhome Park Road, $452,000
9480 Rio Vista Road, $658,000
10041 Highway 116, $1,365,000
8930 Highway 116, $1,595,000
6471 Trenton Road, $2,606,500
Geyserville
19225 Independence Lane, $31,000,000
22020 Redwood Highway, $31,400,000
Glen Ellen
5900 Enterprise Road, $3,390,000
Graton
9050 Irving St., $685,000
Guerneville
17278 Summit Ave., $130,000
16003 Drake Road, $650,000
15585 Riverside Drive, $675,000
14509 Memory Lane, $675,000
17272 Summit Ave., $680,000
16383 Melody Lane, $750,000
16341 Happy Lane, $895,000
Healdsburg
319 Twin Oaks Way, $1,025,000
810 Benjamin Way, $1,605,000
542 Johnson St., $1,675,000
250 Morgan Ridge Court, $2,395,000
9555 Highway 128, $3,000,000
1480 Felta Road, $4,250,000
Monte Rio
21630 Moscow Road, $725,000
21762 Moscow Road, $740,000
Penngrove
9562 Main St., $994,500
845 Palm Ave., $995,000
2175 Chester Drive, $1,060,000
6715 Roberts Ranch Road, $1,800,000
Petaluma
1278 Ramona Lane, $615,000
1032 Addison Circle, $670,000
1649 Wynoochee Way, $680,000
858 S McDowell Blvd., $699,000
1720 Clairmont Court, $740,000
55 McNear Ave 1, $775,000
4 Coady Court, $863,500
1813 Sophia Circle, $935,000
23 Wedgewood Court, $980,000
401 Dove Lane, $1,005,000
8994 Rancho Adobe Court, $1,585,000
804 Kingfish Court, $2,680,500
802 Kingfish Court, $2,680,500
1391 Skillman Lane, $2,700,000
Rohnert Park
1186 Camino Coronado, $483,000
1324 Gillpepper Lane, $585,000
371 Arlen Drive, $595,000
5734 Dexter Circle, $600,000
8484 Liman Way, $629,000
1359 Mattice Lane, $645,000
7835 Bernice Court, $645,000
4401 Hedge Court, $746,000
1232 Caridad Court, $765,000
5404 Kaitlyn Place, $770,000
1264 Maiden Way, $808,500
6183 San Ramon Place, $810,000
Santa Rosa
2319 Olympia Drive, $400,000
3156 Calistoga Road, $450,000
1127 Cleveland Ave., $460,000
2955 Old Bennett Ridge Road, $473,000
1010 Morgan St., $500,000
166 White Oak Drive, $520,000
2261 Gardner Ave., $550,000
2303 Morningside Circle, $565,000
1017 Brunello Drive, $573,000
2220 Fremont Drive, $575,000
1425 Ditty Ave., $575,000
6755 Highway 12, $595,000
620 Palomino Drive, $600,000
1749 Glenbrook Drive, $600,000
2123 Midway Drive, $610,000
3345 Coffey Lane, $610,000
926 Wyoming Drive, $615,000
178 Esposti Meadows Way, $630,000
2133 Crosspoint Ave., $630,000
2306 Pacheco Place, $630,000
4267 Streamside Drive, $630,000
190 Calistoga Road, $630,000
1488 North St., $631,000
2370 Julio Lane, $640,500
453 Garfield Park Ave., $641,000
2369 Sandi Lane, $645,000
1027 Markham Place, $650,000
1924 Yolo Court, $655,000
2486 Copperfield Drive, $660,000
3334 Warbler Place, $680,000
2045 Seville St., $685,000
1400 Riebli Road, $709,000
1629 Rose Clover St., $726,000
2811 Lomitas Ave., $740,000
1631 Neotomas Ave., $741,000
4130 Trinity Drive, $742,000
422 Oak Lake Ave., $769,000
2347 Orleans St., $785,000
1633 Rose Clover St., $789,500
1625 Rose Clover St., $789,500
184 Wembley Court, $800,000
130 Steiner Court, $800,000
8812 Hood Mountain Circle, $808,500
200 Elaine Drive, $810,000
324 Miramonte Way, $820,500
8848 Hood Mountain Way, $845,000
5452 Bader Road, $850,000
26 Hop Ranch Circle, $852,000
1335 Los Olivos Road, $855,000
96 Dorchester Drive, $875,000
4754 Parktrail Drive, $900,000
4643 Summerhays Place, $920,000
265 Oak Shadow Drive, $920,000
1452 Great Heron Drive, $925,000
5976 Yerba Buena Road, $950,000
5960 Erland Road, $975,000
3303 Magowan Drive, $1,227,500
3571 Alkirst Court, $1,245,000
5305 Carriage Lane, $1,298,000
4744 Devonshire Place, $1,400,000
2520 Amber Lane, $1,500,000
3710 Skyfarm Drive, $2,300,000
Sebastopol
994 Via Della Rosa, $1,150,000
7409 Hayden Ave., $1,160,000
10310 Cherry Ridge Road, $1,325,000
1200 Burnside Road, $1,900,000
Sonoma
771 E. Fifth St , $250,000
900 E. Napa St., $500,000
162 Pine Ave., $600,000
230 E. Napa St., $625,000
480 El Dorado Drive, $755,000
870 Oak St., $830,000
685 Fano Lane, $875,000
779 Verano Ave., $878,000
247 Avenida Barbera, $890,000
195 Richards Blvd., $950,000
18925 Lomita Ave., $1,176,000
361 Chase St., $1,300,000
562 Este Madera Drive, $1,450,000
405 Brockman Lane, $1,710,000
1638 Lovall Valley Road, $1,850,000
2377 Lovall Valley Road, $2,100,000
19310 Apple Valley Road, $2,527,000
101 Meadowlark Lane, $5,600,000
24151 Arnold Drive, $5,600,000
The Sea Ranch
41309 W. Wind, $1,325,000
Villa Grande
1011 Center St., $630,000
Windsor
9738 Binggelli Drive, $620,000
130 Valencia Way, $750,000
1013 Hampshire Lane, $755,000
9625 Berkshire Way, $770,000
8616 Dalton Court, $799,000
563 Windsor River Road, $850,000
779 Joni Court, $1,025,000
9600 Lakewood Drive, $1,050,000
903 Turnberry Court, $2,495,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database.
