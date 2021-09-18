Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Aug. 8

One hundred and thirty-seven single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Aug. 8 ranging in price from $70,000 to $4.6 million

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 3475 Lovall Valley Road in Sonom which sold for $4,600,000 on August 11. This four bedroom, six bathroom, 5,370 square foot home featured extensive outdoor living spaces including a built-in fire pit, infinity pool, bocce court, corral, barn, and a six car garage.

Camp Meeker

164 McKinley Ave., $410,000

Cazadero

10835 Bei Road, $225,000

Cotati

50 William St., $565,000

101 George St., $670,000

129 John Roberts Drive, $880,000

Forestville

6621 First St., $750,000

Glen Ellen

3550 Warm Springs Road, $497,000

Guerneville

14884 Melody Ave., $510,000

16833 Center Way, $665,000

15045 Cherry St., $709,000

Healdsburg

1867 N. Fitch Mountain Road, $450,000

2806 Hilltop Road, $850,000

521 Badger St., $1,800,000

Jenner

10800 Hereford Drive, $1,065,000

Kenwood

8816 Brown Ave., $880,000

Monte Rio

1007 Redwood Court, $815,000

Penngrove

1959 Alan Drive, $475,000

Petaluma

1262 Lindberg Lane, $142,000

703 E. D St., $605,000

7 Raymond Heights, $610,000

1513 Pheasant Drive, $660,000

632 Saint Francis Drive, $690,000

1425 Baywood Drive, $725,000

421 Casa Verde Circle, $755,000

1046 Maria Drive, $770,000

23 Rocca Drive, $772,500

1708 E. Madison St., $820,000

1284 Beechwood Drive, $875,000

1636 Del Oro Circle, $925,000

1117 F St., $935,000

262 Windsor Drive, $935,000

937 Quarry St., $950,000

900 Gossage Ave., $1,000,000

95 Marshall Ave., $1,000,000

1835 Hartman Lane, $1,050,000

495 Cavanaugh Lane, $1,115,000

717 Churchill Drive, $1,150,000

523 Fourth St., $1,300,000

214 Bodega Ave., $1,300,000

82 Everett Road, $1,350,000

526 Oak St., $1,375,000

1946 Matzen Ranch Circle, $1,640,000

Rohnert Park

4322 Gilford Lane, $535,000

7210 Alma Ave., $585,000

967 Hacienda Circle, $590,000

826 Hudis St., $612,000

7120 Adele Ave., $625,000

7276 Barbi Lane, $690,000

5416 Kaitlyn Place, $715,000

7773 Montero Drive, $760,000

1223 Hawkhaven Court, $1,000,000

Santa Rosa

5064 Deerwood Drive, $470,000

1117 Rutledge Ave., $485,000

7031 Fairfield Drive, $530,000

523 Sebastopol Ave., $540,000

240 Oak Shadow Drive, $548,000

649 Southwood Drive, $557,000

508 Deerfield Place, $559,000

529 Halwood Court, $560,000

524 Pinewood Drive, $563,000

804 Bennett Valley Road, $565,000

724 Mill St., $570,000

4017 Louis Krohn Drive, $590,000

9449 Oak Trail Circle, $595,000

1330 Manhattan Way, $602,500

1390 Snowy Egret Drive, $625,000

4900 Everglade Drive, $625,000

2700 Barndance Lane, $625,000

9005 Oak Trail Circle, $645,000

1642 Calavaras Drive, $647,000

766 Bellevue Ave., $650,000

3651 Mocha Lane, $655,000

8866 Oak Trail Place, $659,000

1225 Comalli St., $668,000

416 Macklyn Ave., $675,000

1991 Viewpointe Circle, $680,000

2679 Silver Stone Lane, $685,000

3642 Evergreen Road, $690,000

913 Washington St., $700,000

3627 Banyan Place, $715,000

2217 Peterson Lane, $720,000

2125 Soleil Way, $729,000

2486 Chanate Road, $730,000

3808 Auberge Lane, $750,000

5519 Mulberry Drive, $750,500

2123 Crosspoint Ave., $760,000

2139 Nectarine Court, $785,000

5354 Vista Grande Drive, $800,000

5753 Desoto Drive, $807,500

4580 Pearl Drive, $840,000

811 Wild Oak Drive, $850,000

4746 Bradford Court, $860,000

2555 Horseshoe Drive, $875,000

2157 San Antonio Drive, $880,000

1943 Geary Drive, $880,000

2425 Grace Drive, $928,000

815 Wild Oak Drive, $1,033,500

1475 Lupine Drive, $1,087,500

3248 Old Ranch Drive, $1,150,000

4193 Chaparral Court, $1,155,000

338 Miramonte Way, $1,160,000

3270 Jaylee Drive, $1,200,000

528 Los Arboles Way, $1,230,000

5306 Oak Meadow Drive, $1,450,000

5401 Vista Grande Drive, $1,472,500

1830 San Ramon Way, $1,499,000

3397 Lake Park Court, $1,628,000

3645 Helford Place, $1,800,000

2586 Greenvale Lane, $1,840,000

4200 Old Vineyard Lane, $2,925,000

Sebastopol

736 Pinecrest Ave., $550,000

500 Bloomfield Road, $635,000

2629 Olsen Road, $800,000

2197 S. Gravenstein Highway, $875,000

1036 Pleasant Hill Road, $1,195,000

5899 Volkerts Road, $2,560,000

Sonoma

234 E. Thomson Ave., $630,000

601 Baines Ave., $649,000

456 San Gabriel Drive, $758,000

346 Patten St., $1,300,000

366 Patten St., $1,365,000

19320 Linden St., $2,250,000

20343 Harrington Drive, $2,310,000

20855 Hyde Road, $3,300,000

3475 Lovall Valley Road, $4,600,000

The Sea Ranch

41940 Mizzen Mast, $70,000

35043 Crows Nest Drive, $1,795,000

Windsor

1081 Gumview Road, $300,000

764 Bob Crosby Way, $611,000

157 Cordoba Way, $640,000

1136 Enzos Way, $685,000

9810 Berry Lane, $710,500

9317 Vinecrest Road, $730,000

8920 Heritage Drive, $880,000

9160 Piccadilly Circle, $883,000

11012 Old Redwood Highway, $900,000

388 Maduro St., $1,315,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database.