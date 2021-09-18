Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Aug. 8
One hundred and thirty-seven single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Aug. 8 ranging in price from $70,000 to $4.6 million
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 3475 Lovall Valley Road in Sonom which sold for $4,600,000 on August 11. This four bedroom, six bathroom, 5,370 square foot home featured extensive outdoor living spaces including a built-in fire pit, infinity pool, bocce court, corral, barn, and a six car garage.
Camp Meeker
164 McKinley Ave., $410,000
Cazadero
10835 Bei Road, $225,000
Cotati
50 William St., $565,000
101 George St., $670,000
129 John Roberts Drive, $880,000
Forestville
6621 First St., $750,000
Glen Ellen
3550 Warm Springs Road, $497,000
Guerneville
14884 Melody Ave., $510,000
16833 Center Way, $665,000
15045 Cherry St., $709,000
Healdsburg
1867 N. Fitch Mountain Road, $450,000
2806 Hilltop Road, $850,000
521 Badger St., $1,800,000
Jenner
10800 Hereford Drive, $1,065,000
Kenwood
8816 Brown Ave., $880,000
Monte Rio
1007 Redwood Court, $815,000
Penngrove
1959 Alan Drive, $475,000
Petaluma
1262 Lindberg Lane, $142,000
703 E. D St., $605,000
7 Raymond Heights, $610,000
1513 Pheasant Drive, $660,000
632 Saint Francis Drive, $690,000
1425 Baywood Drive, $725,000
421 Casa Verde Circle, $755,000
1046 Maria Drive, $770,000
23 Rocca Drive, $772,500
1708 E. Madison St., $820,000
1284 Beechwood Drive, $875,000
1636 Del Oro Circle, $925,000
1117 F St., $935,000
262 Windsor Drive, $935,000
937 Quarry St., $950,000
900 Gossage Ave., $1,000,000
95 Marshall Ave., $1,000,000
1835 Hartman Lane, $1,050,000
495 Cavanaugh Lane, $1,115,000
717 Churchill Drive, $1,150,000
523 Fourth St., $1,300,000
214 Bodega Ave., $1,300,000
82 Everett Road, $1,350,000
526 Oak St., $1,375,000
1946 Matzen Ranch Circle, $1,640,000
Rohnert Park
4322 Gilford Lane, $535,000
7210 Alma Ave., $585,000
967 Hacienda Circle, $590,000
826 Hudis St., $612,000
7120 Adele Ave., $625,000
7276 Barbi Lane, $690,000
5416 Kaitlyn Place, $715,000
7773 Montero Drive, $760,000
1223 Hawkhaven Court, $1,000,000
Santa Rosa
5064 Deerwood Drive, $470,000
1117 Rutledge Ave., $485,000
7031 Fairfield Drive, $530,000
523 Sebastopol Ave., $540,000
240 Oak Shadow Drive, $548,000
649 Southwood Drive, $557,000
508 Deerfield Place, $559,000
529 Halwood Court, $560,000
524 Pinewood Drive, $563,000
804 Bennett Valley Road, $565,000
724 Mill St., $570,000
4017 Louis Krohn Drive, $590,000
9449 Oak Trail Circle, $595,000
1330 Manhattan Way, $602,500
1390 Snowy Egret Drive, $625,000
4900 Everglade Drive, $625,000
2700 Barndance Lane, $625,000
9005 Oak Trail Circle, $645,000
1642 Calavaras Drive, $647,000
766 Bellevue Ave., $650,000
3651 Mocha Lane, $655,000
8866 Oak Trail Place, $659,000
1225 Comalli St., $668,000
416 Macklyn Ave., $675,000
1991 Viewpointe Circle, $680,000
2679 Silver Stone Lane, $685,000
3642 Evergreen Road, $690,000
913 Washington St., $700,000
3627 Banyan Place, $715,000
2217 Peterson Lane, $720,000
2125 Soleil Way, $729,000
2486 Chanate Road, $730,000
3808 Auberge Lane, $750,000
5519 Mulberry Drive, $750,500
2123 Crosspoint Ave., $760,000
2139 Nectarine Court, $785,000
5354 Vista Grande Drive, $800,000
5753 Desoto Drive, $807,500
4580 Pearl Drive, $840,000
811 Wild Oak Drive, $850,000
4746 Bradford Court, $860,000
2555 Horseshoe Drive, $875,000
2157 San Antonio Drive, $880,000
1943 Geary Drive, $880,000
2425 Grace Drive, $928,000
815 Wild Oak Drive, $1,033,500
1475 Lupine Drive, $1,087,500
3248 Old Ranch Drive, $1,150,000
4193 Chaparral Court, $1,155,000
338 Miramonte Way, $1,160,000
3270 Jaylee Drive, $1,200,000
528 Los Arboles Way, $1,230,000
5306 Oak Meadow Drive, $1,450,000
5401 Vista Grande Drive, $1,472,500
1830 San Ramon Way, $1,499,000
3397 Lake Park Court, $1,628,000
3645 Helford Place, $1,800,000
2586 Greenvale Lane, $1,840,000
4200 Old Vineyard Lane, $2,925,000
Sebastopol
736 Pinecrest Ave., $550,000
500 Bloomfield Road, $635,000
2629 Olsen Road, $800,000
2197 S. Gravenstein Highway, $875,000
1036 Pleasant Hill Road, $1,195,000
5899 Volkerts Road, $2,560,000
Sonoma
234 E. Thomson Ave., $630,000
601 Baines Ave., $649,000
456 San Gabriel Drive, $758,000
346 Patten St., $1,300,000
366 Patten St., $1,365,000
19320 Linden St., $2,250,000
20343 Harrington Drive, $2,310,000
20855 Hyde Road, $3,300,000
3475 Lovall Valley Road, $4,600,000
The Sea Ranch
41940 Mizzen Mast, $70,000
35043 Crows Nest Drive, $1,795,000
Windsor
1081 Gumview Road, $300,000
764 Bob Crosby Way, $611,000
157 Cordoba Way, $640,000
1136 Enzos Way, $685,000
9810 Berry Lane, $710,500
9317 Vinecrest Road, $730,000
8920 Heritage Drive, $880,000
9160 Piccadilly Circle, $883,000
11012 Old Redwood Highway, $900,000
388 Maduro St., $1,315,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database.
