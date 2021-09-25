Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Aug. 15
One hundred and fifty-four single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Aug. 15 ranging in price from $65,455 to $8.5 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 500 Aurora Lane in Glen Ellen which sold for $8,500,000 on August 20. This five bedroom, six bathroom, 5,900 square foot home featured a pool, spa, outdoor kitchen and guest house.
Annapolis
37037 Annapolis Road, $675,000
Camp Meeker
153 Redwood Ave., $410,000
Cazadero
30 Magic Mountain Road, $786,000
Cloverdale
251 Vista View Drive, $490,000
1100 S. Cloverdale Blvd., $610,000
268 Red Mountain Drive, $751,000
1081 Palomino Road, $805,000
Cotati
780 W. School St., $1,025,000
Forestville
10900 Rio Vista Road, $415,000
11166 Ice Box Canyon Road, $428,000
10712 River Drive 1, $699,000
Glen Ellen
3026 Warm Springs Road, $1,060,000
4614 Cavedale Road, $1,900,000
500 Aurora Lane, $8,500,000
Guerneville
19396 Hidden Valley Road, $480,000
17505 Summit Ave., $900,000
Healdsburg
1114 Healdsburg Ave., $680,000
1431 Lupine Road, $712,500
107 Kennedy Lane, $1,199,000
1611 El Arroyo Drive, $2,400,000
Kenwood
7700 Highway 12, $900,000
Petaluma
1505 Tanager Lane, $575,000
31 Vallejo St., $625,000
1169 Brighton View Circle, $635,000
1727 Capella Court, $680,000
866 Sixth St., $730,000
1632 Sarkesian Drive, $799,000
646 Albert Way, $805,000
1833 Heather Lane, $875,000
800 Garfield Drive, $930,000
805 Marble Way, $975,000
1809 Ingram Way, $1,005,000
1873 Rainier Circle, $1,110,000
135 Belle View Ave., $1,200,000
1819 Turtle Creek Way, $1,325,000
Rohnert Park
546 S. Lamont Court, $603,000
8004 Manor Court, $625,000
7187 Circle Drive, $639,000
2093 Kingwood Road, $697,000
7249 Roxanne Lane, $699,000
4571 Heath Circle, $750,000
1553 Mallory Place, $769,000
6359 San Benito Way, $800,000
1114 Emily Ave., $800,000
143 Fescue Way, $825,000
638 Hudis St., $925,000
6086 Dinah Court, $950,000
1222 Hummingbird Court, $995,000
5729 Davis Circle, $1,075,000
Santa Rosa
713 Louisa Drive, $65,455
2020 Crimson Lane, $250,000
424 College Ave., $412,500
2245 Corby Ave., $415,000
610 La Verne Ave., $490,000
513 Jefferson St., $495,000
1446 Tammy Way, $525,000
3649 Sebastopol Road, $530,000
428 Oak Brook Lane, $530,000
319 Mosswood Lane, $550,000
2214 Montgomery Drive, $559,000
3368 Newmark Drive, $560,000
884 Boyd St., $560,000
4333 Hargrave Ave., $580,000
1195 De Meo St., $580,000
615 Corlano Ave., $588,000
1904 Viewpointe Circle, $590,000
1158 Harvard Drive, $590,000
1632 Tahoe Drive, $600,000
1935 Goldpan Way, $609,000
4425 Corrigan St., $610,000
1445 Peterson Lane, $625,000
1952 Kirkhill St., $635,000
200 Mockingbird Circle, $635,000
2765 Antelope Lane, $637,000
2178 Burbank Ave., $650,000
4954 Hansen Drive, $650,000
8863 Oak Trail Drive, $661,000
200 Rockgreen Place, $663,500
330 Midiron Way, $675,000
603 Clover Drive, $685,000
4187 Concord Ave., $687,500
2126 Soleil Way, $695,000
1161 Levine Drive, $705,000
2130 Soleil Way, $709,000
2121 Soleil Way, $715,000
4101 Rainier Ave., $725,000
434 Crestridge Place, $730,000
222 Brittain Lane, $735,000
1505 Dudley Place, $745,000
3716 Crestview Drive, $749,000
2967 Sunny Wood Circle, $765,000
3512 Deer Park Drive, $767,500
3474 Chanate Court, $790,000
42 Hop Ranch Circle, $800,000
117 E Shiloh Road, $810,000
4050 Mayette Ave., $826,000
5774 Owl Hill Ave., $830,000
6301 Meadowridge Drive, $870,000
640 Piezzi Road, $887,500
4745 Stonehedge Drive, $895,000
2234 Marlow Road, $900,000
1940 Belmont Court, $918,000
434 Jacqueline Drive, $960,000
5876 Mountain Hawk Drive, $964,000
1120 Hexem Ave., $975,000
4742 Woodview Drive, $990,000
3674 Rutherford Way, $1,000,000
2603 Rancho Cabeza Drive, $1,030,000
3553 Deer Park Court, $1,100,000
4712 Hillsboro Circle, $1,100,000
2045 E Foothill Drive, $1,125,000
310 Fairway Drive, $1,208,000
1928 Gardenview Circle, $1,297,000
5909 Mountain Hawk Drive, $1,300,000
4193 Sonoma Mountain Road, $1,325,000
3900 Wallace Road, $1,493,000
4733 Woodview Drive, $1,600,000
3584 Holland Drive, $1,675,000
3920 Heathfield Place, $2,750,000
Sebastopol
7882 Danmar Drive, $750,000
3704 Mount Vernon Road, $775,000
194 Florence Ave., $805,000
9411 Mill Station Road, $1,000,000
10444 Mill Station Road, $1,475,000
4251 S. Gravenstein Highway, $1,500,000
Sonoma
44 Temelec Circle, $444,000
375 Calle Del Monte, $605,000
1295 Avenida Sebastiani, $675,000
17115 Park Ave., $692,500
908 Madrone Road, $720,000
600 Mitchell Way, $750,000
965 Laurel Ave., $765,000
21112 Via Colombard, $775,000
19031 Hickory St., $800,000
19321 Solano Court, $817,000
19016 Hickory St., $860,000
474 Troy Lane, $877,500
161 Kearney Ave., $900,000
454 Troy Lane, $960,000
1373 Larkin Drive, $1,145,000
1115 Beasley Way, $1,155,000
571 Michael Drive, $2,000,000
338 Chase St., $2,575,000
510 Michael Drive, $2,850,000
3003 Castle Road, $6,500,000
The Sea Ranch
42249 Forecastle, $1,360,000
54 Pine Tree Close, $1,800,000
Windsor
9420 Lazy Creek Drive, $660,000
140 Dartmouth Way, $711,000
140 Cock Robin Ave., $755,000
806 Peachtree Place, $760,000
505 Leafhaven Lane, $760,000
1438 Birdie Drive, $770,000
517 Leafhaven Lane, $800,000
