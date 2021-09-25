Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Aug. 15

One hundred and fifty-four single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Aug. 15 ranging in price from $65,455 to $8.5 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 500 Aurora Lane in Glen Ellen which sold for $8,500,000 on August 20. This five bedroom, six bathroom, 5,900 square foot home featured a pool, spa, outdoor kitchen and guest house.

See what homes are selling for near you.

Annapolis

37037 Annapolis Road, $675,000

Camp Meeker

153 Redwood Ave., $410,000

Cazadero

30 Magic Mountain Road, $786,000

Cloverdale

251 Vista View Drive, $490,000

1100 S. Cloverdale Blvd., $610,000

268 Red Mountain Drive, $751,000

1081 Palomino Road, $805,000

Cotati

780 W. School St., $1,025,000

Forestville

10900 Rio Vista Road, $415,000

11166 Ice Box Canyon Road, $428,000

10712 River Drive 1, $699,000

Glen Ellen

3026 Warm Springs Road, $1,060,000

4614 Cavedale Road, $1,900,000

500 Aurora Lane, $8,500,000

Guerneville

19396 Hidden Valley Road, $480,000

17505 Summit Ave., $900,000

Healdsburg

1114 Healdsburg Ave., $680,000

1431 Lupine Road, $712,500

107 Kennedy Lane, $1,199,000

1611 El Arroyo Drive, $2,400,000

Kenwood

7700 Highway 12, $900,000

Petaluma

1505 Tanager Lane, $575,000

31 Vallejo St., $625,000

1169 Brighton View Circle, $635,000

1727 Capella Court, $680,000

866 Sixth St., $730,000

1632 Sarkesian Drive, $799,000

646 Albert Way, $805,000

1833 Heather Lane, $875,000

800 Garfield Drive, $930,000

805 Marble Way, $975,000

1809 Ingram Way, $1,005,000

1873 Rainier Circle, $1,110,000

135 Belle View Ave., $1,200,000

1819 Turtle Creek Way, $1,325,000

Rohnert Park

546 S. Lamont Court, $603,000

8004 Manor Court, $625,000

7187 Circle Drive, $639,000

2093 Kingwood Road, $697,000

7249 Roxanne Lane, $699,000

4571 Heath Circle, $750,000

1553 Mallory Place, $769,000

6359 San Benito Way, $800,000

1114 Emily Ave., $800,000

143 Fescue Way, $825,000

638 Hudis St., $925,000

6086 Dinah Court, $950,000

1222 Hummingbird Court, $995,000

5729 Davis Circle, $1,075,000

Santa Rosa

713 Louisa Drive, $65,455

2020 Crimson Lane, $250,000

424 College Ave., $412,500

2245 Corby Ave., $415,000

610 La Verne Ave., $490,000

513 Jefferson St., $495,000

1446 Tammy Way, $525,000

3649 Sebastopol Road, $530,000

428 Oak Brook Lane, $530,000

319 Mosswood Lane, $550,000

2214 Montgomery Drive, $559,000

3368 Newmark Drive, $560,000

884 Boyd St., $560,000

4333 Hargrave Ave., $580,000

1195 De Meo St., $580,000

615 Corlano Ave., $588,000

1904 Viewpointe Circle, $590,000

1158 Harvard Drive, $590,000

1632 Tahoe Drive, $600,000

1935 Goldpan Way, $609,000

4425 Corrigan St., $610,000

1445 Peterson Lane, $625,000

1952 Kirkhill St., $635,000

200 Mockingbird Circle, $635,000

2765 Antelope Lane, $637,000

2178 Burbank Ave., $650,000

4954 Hansen Drive, $650,000

8863 Oak Trail Drive, $661,000

200 Rockgreen Place, $663,500

330 Midiron Way, $675,000

603 Clover Drive, $685,000

4187 Concord Ave., $687,500

2126 Soleil Way, $695,000

1161 Levine Drive, $705,000

2130 Soleil Way, $709,000

2121 Soleil Way, $715,000

4101 Rainier Ave., $725,000

434 Crestridge Place, $730,000

222 Brittain Lane, $735,000

1505 Dudley Place, $745,000

3716 Crestview Drive, $749,000

2967 Sunny Wood Circle, $765,000

3512 Deer Park Drive, $767,500

3474 Chanate Court, $790,000

42 Hop Ranch Circle, $800,000

117 E Shiloh Road, $810,000

4050 Mayette Ave., $826,000

5774 Owl Hill Ave., $830,000

6301 Meadowridge Drive, $870,000

640 Piezzi Road, $887,500

4745 Stonehedge Drive, $895,000

2234 Marlow Road, $900,000

1940 Belmont Court, $918,000

434 Jacqueline Drive, $960,000

5876 Mountain Hawk Drive, $964,000

1120 Hexem Ave., $975,000

4742 Woodview Drive, $990,000

3674 Rutherford Way, $1,000,000

2603 Rancho Cabeza Drive, $1,030,000

3553 Deer Park Court, $1,100,000

4712 Hillsboro Circle, $1,100,000

2045 E Foothill Drive, $1,125,000

310 Fairway Drive, $1,208,000

1928 Gardenview Circle, $1,297,000

5909 Mountain Hawk Drive, $1,300,000

4193 Sonoma Mountain Road, $1,325,000

3900 Wallace Road, $1,493,000

4733 Woodview Drive, $1,600,000

3584 Holland Drive, $1,675,000

3920 Heathfield Place, $2,750,000

Sebastopol

7882 Danmar Drive, $750,000

3704 Mount Vernon Road, $775,000

194 Florence Ave., $805,000

9411 Mill Station Road, $1,000,000

10444 Mill Station Road, $1,475,000

4251 S. Gravenstein Highway, $1,500,000

Sonoma

44 Temelec Circle, $444,000

375 Calle Del Monte, $605,000

1295 Avenida Sebastiani, $675,000

17115 Park Ave., $692,500

908 Madrone Road, $720,000

600 Mitchell Way, $750,000

965 Laurel Ave., $765,000

21112 Via Colombard, $775,000

19031 Hickory St., $800,000

19321 Solano Court, $817,000

19016 Hickory St., $860,000

474 Troy Lane, $877,500

161 Kearney Ave., $900,000

454 Troy Lane, $960,000

1373 Larkin Drive, $1,145,000

1115 Beasley Way, $1,155,000

571 Michael Drive, $2,000,000

338 Chase St., $2,575,000

510 Michael Drive, $2,850,000

3003 Castle Road, $6,500,000

The Sea Ranch

42249 Forecastle, $1,360,000

54 Pine Tree Close, $1,800,000

Windsor

9420 Lazy Creek Drive, $660,000

140 Dartmouth Way, $711,000

140 Cock Robin Ave., $755,000

806 Peachtree Place, $760,000

505 Leafhaven Lane, $760,000

1438 Birdie Drive, $770,000

517 Leafhaven Lane, $800,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database.