Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Aug. 22
One hundred and fifty-two single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of August 22 ranging in price from $135,000 to $8.8 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions was 2120 Lovall Valley Road in Sonoma which sold for $8,800,000 on August 27. This three bedroom, seven bathroom, 7,085 square foot home came with two kitchens, a butler’s pantry, library, media room, pool, cabana, wine cave and much more.
Bodega Bay
229 Condor Court, $2,495,000
Camp Meeker
144 St. Dorothy’s Road, $630,000
150 St. Dorothy’s Road, $630,000
Cloverdale
312 Toscana Circle, $685,000
Cotati
39 Lipton Way, $670,000
194 Wilford Lane, $685,000
102 Veronda Ave., $775,000
Forestville
10925 Ogburn Lane, $451,000
11020 Sunset Ave., $613,000
7490 Niki Lane, $899,000
Glen Ellen
5011 Warm Springs Road, $230,000
5 Waldruhe Heights, $620,000
101 Hill Road, $1,225,000
2121 Bennett Valley Heights, $1,745,000
Graton
428 Bowers St., $775,000
Guerneville
17926 Santa Rosa Ave., $135,000
14525 Redwood Lane, $400,000
15241 Orchard Road, $695,000
18006 Benson Road, $750,000
16050 Wright Drive, $1,155,000
Healdsburg
317 Mountain View Drive, $381,500
346 Prune Tree Drive, $699,000
1864 S. Fitch Mountain Road, $1,050,000
368 Arabian Way, $1,110,000
445 Sherman St., $1,300,000
964 Chiquita Road, $1,800,000
308 Burgundy Road, $2,150,000
1900 Flora Marie Lane, $6,250,000
Monte Rio
21464 Bonita Terrace, $340,000
Penngrove
10002 Main St., $705,000
Petaluma
58 Jess Ave., $499,000
437 Coronado Drive, $650,000
1259 Lindberg Lane, $765,000
844 Winton Drive, $785,000
556 S. Ely Blvd., $800,000
100 Douglas St., $815,000
1766 Stone Creek Drive, $852,000
1112 Saint Vincent Court, $875,000
1307 Ponderosa Drive, $900,000
952 Hogwarts Circle, $910,000
1893 Adobe Creek Drive, $925,000
1634 Lancaster Drive, $955,000
140 Vista View Place, $960,000
82 Thompson Lane, $1,200,000
Rohnert Park
228 Alma Ave., $545,000
7844 Santa Barbara Drive, $620,000
1371 Middlebrook Way, $645,000
4591 Harmony Place, $650,000
7120 Avenida Cala, $720,000
245 Firethorn Drive, $728,000
7861 Montero Drive, $738,000
7531 Monet Place, $750,000
905 Dorine Ave., $830,000
Santa Rosa
1970 Barndance Lane, $247,000
1320 Cashew Road, $260,000
1195 Santa Barbara Drive, $300,000
208 Ursuline Road, $362,000
5220 Monte Verde Drive, $375,000
844 Vaughn Court, $417,000
4352 Stony Point Road, $450,000
413 Ashbury Ave., $450,000
1010 Jack London Drive, $475,000
2500 Amber Lane, $485,000
1712 Shelley Drive, $530,000
715 Southwood Drive, $540,000
718 Hahman Drive, $545,000
477 Greenwood Drive, $545,000
183 Mountain Vista Place, $549,000
1078 Rubicon Way, $550,000
7205 Fairfield Drive, $550,000
314 Lomitas Lane, $560,000
3681 Sebastopol Road, $560,000
1035 Brunello Drive, $560,000
2922 Cree Court, $570,000
953 Kenmore Lane, $575,000
720 Southwood Drive, $580,000
1409 Monroe St., $580,000
4929 Sea Wolf Drive, $583,000
912 Pacific Ave., $600,000
1086 Lilac Drive, $615,000
6912 Fairfield Drive, $617,500
2811 Audubon Court, $629,000
2206 Meteorite Lane, $630,000
2016 Autumn Walk Drive, $639,000
6281 Melita Road, $649,000
924 Clark St., $650,000
2228 Northview St., $650,000
5319 Diane Way, $655,000
2329 George Lane, $660,000
653 Oak St., $660,000
3528 Banyan St., $665,000
2205 Ironbark Drive, $665,000
4765 Orville Ave., $680,000
4994 Parkhurst Drive, $700,000
2584 Hardies Lane, $700,000
1200 Halyard Drive, $720,000
2118 Soleil Way, $724,000
406 Lincoln St., $725,000
916 Wright St., $725,000
4311 Panorama Drive, $735,000
1954 Tuxhorn Drive, $752,000
1970 Montevino Drive, $760,000
1714 Brandee Lane, $770,000
2787 Royal Oak Place, $770,000
2139 Alejandro Drive, $780,000
235 Grove Ave., $790,000
3610 Green Hill Drive, $818,000
5041 Parkhurst Drive, $840,000
457 Falling Star Court, $875,000
406 Crestridge Court, $898,000
3560 Foxwood Place, $900,000
2323 Tucker Court, $905,000
242 Cambria Way, $999,000
4877 Pressley Road, $1,025,000
2870 Dusty Stone Court, $1,048,000
2760 Rollo Road, $1,075,000
55 Chelsea Drive, $1,170,000
2017 Eagle Court, $1,520,000
5571 Crystal Drive, $1,895,000
5000 The Pointe Place, $3,169,000
5865 Cottage Ridge Road, $4,985,000
Sebastopol
11690 Occidental Road, $567,000
5794 Volkerts Road, $845,000
729 Sexton Road, $870,000
14111 Occidental Road, $1,070,000
5623 Fredricks Road, $1,075,000
8020 Woodstone Court, $1,300,000
12675 Fiori Lane, $1,835,000
5735 Ross Branch Road, $2,200,000
Sonoma
1136 Cox St., $700,000
219 Clay St., $700,000
17503 Middlefield Road, $725,000
130 Casa Verde Court, $995,000
216 Malet St., $2,525,000
18760 Orange Ave., $2,745,000
2120 Lovall Valley Road, $8,800,000
The Sea Ranch
39306 Pacific Reach, $1,150,000
38084 Foothill Close, $1,350,000
44 Seawalk Drive, $1,900,000
116 Arch Rock Road, $2,250,000
110 Waters Edge Close, $2,600,000
Windsor
9654 Dawn Way, $595,000
141 Anna Drive, $625,000
971 Gemini Drive, $670,000
8592 Curry Court, $685,000
8513 Halley Court, $739,000
124 Los Robles Ave., $740,000
9250 Foxwood Drive, $755,000
235 Cayetano Drive, $760,000
1267 Eagle Drive, $799,000
1112 Windsor River Road, $884,000
2587 Woolsey Road, $3,900,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database.
