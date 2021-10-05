Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Aug. 22

One hundred and fifty-two single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of August 22 ranging in price from $135,000 to $8.8 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions was 2120 Lovall Valley Road in Sonoma which sold for $8,800,000 on August 27. This three bedroom, seven bathroom, 7,085 square foot home came with two kitchens, a butler’s pantry, library, media room, pool, cabana, wine cave and much more.

Bodega Bay

229 Condor Court, $2,495,000

Camp Meeker

144 St. Dorothy’s Road, $630,000

150 St. Dorothy’s Road, $630,000

Cloverdale

312 Toscana Circle, $685,000

Cotati

39 Lipton Way, $670,000

194 Wilford Lane, $685,000

102 Veronda Ave., $775,000

Forestville

10925 Ogburn Lane, $451,000

11020 Sunset Ave., $613,000

7490 Niki Lane, $899,000

Glen Ellen

5011 Warm Springs Road, $230,000

5 Waldruhe Heights, $620,000

101 Hill Road, $1,225,000

2121 Bennett Valley Heights, $1,745,000

Graton

428 Bowers St., $775,000

Guerneville

17926 Santa Rosa Ave., $135,000

14525 Redwood Lane, $400,000

15241 Orchard Road, $695,000

18006 Benson Road, $750,000

16050 Wright Drive, $1,155,000

Healdsburg

317 Mountain View Drive, $381,500

346 Prune Tree Drive, $699,000

1864 S. Fitch Mountain Road, $1,050,000

368 Arabian Way, $1,110,000

445 Sherman St., $1,300,000

964 Chiquita Road, $1,800,000

308 Burgundy Road, $2,150,000

1900 Flora Marie Lane, $6,250,000

Monte Rio

21464 Bonita Terrace, $340,000

Penngrove

10002 Main St., $705,000

Petaluma

58 Jess Ave., $499,000

437 Coronado Drive, $650,000

1259 Lindberg Lane, $765,000

844 Winton Drive, $785,000

556 S. Ely Blvd., $800,000

100 Douglas St., $815,000

1766 Stone Creek Drive, $852,000

1112 Saint Vincent Court, $875,000

1307 Ponderosa Drive, $900,000

952 Hogwarts Circle, $910,000

1893 Adobe Creek Drive, $925,000

1634 Lancaster Drive, $955,000

140 Vista View Place, $960,000

82 Thompson Lane, $1,200,000

Rohnert Park

228 Alma Ave., $545,000

7844 Santa Barbara Drive, $620,000

1371 Middlebrook Way, $645,000

4591 Harmony Place, $650,000

7120 Avenida Cala, $720,000

245 Firethorn Drive, $728,000

7861 Montero Drive, $738,000

7531 Monet Place, $750,000

905 Dorine Ave., $830,000

Santa Rosa

1970 Barndance Lane, $247,000

1320 Cashew Road, $260,000

1195 Santa Barbara Drive, $300,000

208 Ursuline Road, $362,000

5220 Monte Verde Drive, $375,000

844 Vaughn Court, $417,000

4352 Stony Point Road, $450,000

413 Ashbury Ave., $450,000

1010 Jack London Drive, $475,000

2500 Amber Lane, $485,000

1712 Shelley Drive, $530,000

715 Southwood Drive, $540,000

718 Hahman Drive, $545,000

477 Greenwood Drive, $545,000

183 Mountain Vista Place, $549,000

1078 Rubicon Way, $550,000

7205 Fairfield Drive, $550,000

314 Lomitas Lane, $560,000

3681 Sebastopol Road, $560,000

1035 Brunello Drive, $560,000

2922 Cree Court, $570,000

953 Kenmore Lane, $575,000

720 Southwood Drive, $580,000

1409 Monroe St., $580,000

4929 Sea Wolf Drive, $583,000

912 Pacific Ave., $600,000

1086 Lilac Drive, $615,000

6912 Fairfield Drive, $617,500

2811 Audubon Court, $629,000

2206 Meteorite Lane, $630,000

2016 Autumn Walk Drive, $639,000

6281 Melita Road, $649,000

924 Clark St., $650,000

2228 Northview St., $650,000

5319 Diane Way, $655,000

2329 George Lane, $660,000

653 Oak St., $660,000

3528 Banyan St., $665,000

2205 Ironbark Drive, $665,000

4765 Orville Ave., $680,000

4994 Parkhurst Drive, $700,000

2584 Hardies Lane, $700,000

1200 Halyard Drive, $720,000

2118 Soleil Way, $724,000

406 Lincoln St., $725,000

916 Wright St., $725,000

4311 Panorama Drive, $735,000

1954 Tuxhorn Drive, $752,000

1970 Montevino Drive, $760,000

1714 Brandee Lane, $770,000

2787 Royal Oak Place, $770,000

2139 Alejandro Drive, $780,000

235 Grove Ave., $790,000

3610 Green Hill Drive, $818,000

5041 Parkhurst Drive, $840,000

457 Falling Star Court, $875,000

406 Crestridge Court, $898,000

3560 Foxwood Place, $900,000

2323 Tucker Court, $905,000

242 Cambria Way, $999,000

4877 Pressley Road, $1,025,000

2870 Dusty Stone Court, $1,048,000

2760 Rollo Road, $1,075,000

55 Chelsea Drive, $1,170,000

2017 Eagle Court, $1,520,000

5571 Crystal Drive, $1,895,000

5000 The Pointe Place, $3,169,000

5865 Cottage Ridge Road, $4,985,000

Sebastopol

11690 Occidental Road, $567,000

5794 Volkerts Road, $845,000

729 Sexton Road, $870,000

14111 Occidental Road, $1,070,000

5623 Fredricks Road, $1,075,000

8020 Woodstone Court, $1,300,000

12675 Fiori Lane, $1,835,000

5735 Ross Branch Road, $2,200,000

Sonoma

1136 Cox St., $700,000

219 Clay St., $700,000

17503 Middlefield Road, $725,000

130 Casa Verde Court, $995,000

216 Malet St., $2,525,000

18760 Orange Ave., $2,745,000

2120 Lovall Valley Road, $8,800,000

The Sea Ranch

39306 Pacific Reach, $1,150,000

38084 Foothill Close, $1,350,000

44 Seawalk Drive, $1,900,000

116 Arch Rock Road, $2,250,000

110 Waters Edge Close, $2,600,000

Windsor

9654 Dawn Way, $595,000

141 Anna Drive, $625,000

971 Gemini Drive, $670,000

8592 Curry Court, $685,000

8513 Halley Court, $739,000

124 Los Robles Ave., $740,000

9250 Foxwood Drive, $755,000

235 Cayetano Drive, $760,000

1267 Eagle Drive, $799,000

1112 Windsor River Road, $884,000

2587 Woolsey Road, $3,900,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database.