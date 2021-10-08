Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Aug. 29

One hundred and fifty single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Aug. 29 ranging in price from $49,500 to $4 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions was 388 Del Mar Point in The Sea Ranch which sold for $3,995,000 on August 31. This three bedroom, two bathroom, 2,740 square foot home featured a weaving studio, dark room, 26 LG solar panels and 2 Tesla Powerwalls.

Bodega Bay

17235 Bodega Highway, $150,000

20668 Mockingbird Road, $650,000

21525 Heron Drive, $1,048,000

177 Surfbird Court, $1,550,000

5430 El Camino Bella, $1,655,000

Cazadero

9461 Ben Way, $462,000

Cloverdale

185 Grace Court, $580,000

739 Bandiera Way, $595,000

475 Gamay Drive, $649,000

413 Riesling St., $650,000

303 Portofino Way, $765,000

310 Cherry Creek Court, $989,000

Cotati

9 Breen Way, $560,000

23 Ryan Lane, $575,000

19 Greenleaf Lane, $685,000

111 Macklin Drive, $720,000

18 Dyquisto Way, $770,000

8745 Fehler Lane, $805,000

112 Jagla St., $1,190,000

Forestville

11856 River Road, $248,500

9202 Rio Dell Court, $312,000

10258 Field Lane, $405,000

9332 Champs De Elysees, $475,000

9382 Champs De Elysees, $545,000

Geyserville

116 Renz Lane, $705,000

17830 Santa Rosa Ave., $400,000

17395 Park Ave., $460,000

Healdsburg

1349 Daisy St., $581,000

220 Orchard St., $755,000

Penngrove

4000 Susan Lane, $1,700,000

Petaluma

45 Eastside Circle, $500,000

5 Wren Court, $625,000

1513 Lauren Drive, $640,000

625 Searles Way, $680,000

1637 Albin Way, $690,000

53 Alta Drive, $715,000

1543 Anna Way, $755,000

1822 Hanford St., $800,000

806 Middlefield Drive, $850,000

827 Grouse Lane, $860,000

2036 Vista Lane, $960,000

484 Grey Owl Drive, $1,090,000

Rohnert Park

7317 Circle Drive, $600,000

1106 Emily Ave., $662,500

1082 Camino Coronado, $665,000

336 Firethorn Drive, $700,000

815 Santa Dorotea Circle, $703,000

1617 Wildflower Way, $780,000

7412 Maximillian Place, $780,000

7607 Wildrose Way, $800,000

1359 Rosana Way, $820,000

Santa Rosa

3687 Mocha Lane, $49,500

1056 Leddy Ave., $125,000

7200 Cougar Lane, $340,000

121 Todd Road, $350,000

2215 Yulupa Ave., $450,000

7 Oakhurst Place, $487,000

943 Kingwood St., $492,000

3274 Holland Drive, $500,000

936 Georgia St., $525,000

19 Glengreen St., $525,000

2215 Moldavite Lane, $535,000

3641 Sebastopol Road, $550,000

2021 Mission Blvd., $550,000

1421 McMinn Ave., $580,000

1031 Oak Mesa Drive, $585,000

957 Stevenson St., $590,000

6719 Fairfield Drive, $595,000

616 Saint Mary Drive, $599,000

1599 Javore Drive, $600,000

7002 Oakmont Drive, $600,000

846 W. Eighth St., $600,000

309 Sejong Lane, $600,000

1928 Lariat St., $615,000

1604 Lang Court, $630,000

2421 Waltzer Road, $649,000

1611 Kelly St., $650,000

729 Brentwood Drive, $655,000

213 Rockgreen Place, $670,000

1056 Michigan Drive, $675,000

7274 Oakmont Drive, $685,000

2443 San Sebastian Ave., $685,000

1928 Contra Costa Ave., $690,000

2933 Sweet Grass Lane, $710,000

3592 Sweetgum St., $720,000

631 Green Way, $730,000

1636 Rose Clover St., $732,000

6735 Sonoma Highway, $735,000

2439 San Pablo Court, $735,000

2303 S Hampton Circle, $740,000

2614 Harmonica Lane, $740,000

5353 Cassandra Way, $750,000

1700 Kerry Lane, $750,000

1624 Rose Clover St., $750,500

2033 Mission Blvd., $752,000

2113 Soleil Way, $769,000

5631 Yerba Buena Road, $775,000

1628 Rose Clover St., $785,000

1974 Woodsage Way, $790,000

1632 Rose Clover St., $802,000

2621 Hidden Valley Drive, $830,000

436 Crestridge Place, $835,000

928 Estes Drive, $850,000

644 Rinaldo St., $865,000

5224 Beaumont Way, $935,000

500 El Dorado Court, $979,000

3963 Janssen Lane, $1,000,000

401 Oak Brook Place, $1,039,000

150 Willowgreen Place, $1,100,000

3507 Daybreak Court, $1,200,000

3739 Paxton Place, $1,200,000

5778 Fairway Knoll Court, $1,285,000

1430 Great Heron Drive, $1,300,000

4770 Hidden Oaks Road, $1,350,000

1322 Wikiup Drive, $1,675,000

Sebastopol

4440 Belmont Drive, $760,000

3395 Harrison Grade Road, $990,000

1188 Montgomery Road, $1,057,000

7950 Patricia Court, $1,065,000

1225 Bing Tree Way, $1,180,000

281 Bohemian Highway, $1,232,000

4800 Burnside Road, $1,400,000

1464 Darby Road, $1,500,000

8165 Kennedy Road, $1,800,000

5100 Volkerts Road, $2,200,000

Sonoma

17327 Vailetti Drive, $610,000

117 S Temelec Circle, $805,000

575 Solano Ave., $1,172,000

1469 Nut Tree Court, $1,750,000

1811 Thornsberry Road, $1,950,000

18769 Canyon Road, $2,675,000

865 E. Fourth St., $2,850,000

19737 E. Seventh St., $3,250,000

60 Loma Vista Drive, $3,725,000

The Sea Ranch

35202 Wind Song Lane, $830,000

130 White Fir Wood, $890,000

35258 Crow’s Nest Drive, $1,770,000

388 Del Mar Point, $3,995,000

Windsor

840 Glen Miller Drive, $585,000

740 Tommy Dorsey Court, $600,000

815 Bond Place, $690,000

852 Bond Place, $710,000

339 Donna Drive, $725,000

130 Anna Drive, $750,000

7755 Foppiano Way, $785,000

115 Decanter Circle, $817,500

613 Chardonnay Place, $890,000

794 Colleen Drive, $917,000

211 Grove St., $1,067,000

6858 Day Road, $1,135,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database.