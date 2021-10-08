Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Aug. 29
One hundred and fifty single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Aug. 29 ranging in price from $49,500 to $4 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions was 388 Del Mar Point in The Sea Ranch which sold for $3,995,000 on August 31. This three bedroom, two bathroom, 2,740 square foot home featured a weaving studio, dark room, 26 LG solar panels and 2 Tesla Powerwalls.
Bodega Bay
17235 Bodega Highway, $150,000
20668 Mockingbird Road, $650,000
21525 Heron Drive, $1,048,000
177 Surfbird Court, $1,550,000
5430 El Camino Bella, $1,655,000
Cazadero
9461 Ben Way, $462,000
Cloverdale
185 Grace Court, $580,000
739 Bandiera Way, $595,000
475 Gamay Drive, $649,000
413 Riesling St., $650,000
303 Portofino Way, $765,000
310 Cherry Creek Court, $989,000
Cotati
9 Breen Way, $560,000
23 Ryan Lane, $575,000
19 Greenleaf Lane, $685,000
111 Macklin Drive, $720,000
18 Dyquisto Way, $770,000
8745 Fehler Lane, $805,000
112 Jagla St., $1,190,000
Forestville
11856 River Road, $248,500
9202 Rio Dell Court, $312,000
10258 Field Lane, $405,000
9332 Champs De Elysees, $475,000
9382 Champs De Elysees, $545,000
Geyserville
116 Renz Lane, $705,000
17830 Santa Rosa Ave., $400,000
17395 Park Ave., $460,000
Healdsburg
1349 Daisy St., $581,000
220 Orchard St., $755,000
Penngrove
4000 Susan Lane, $1,700,000
Petaluma
45 Eastside Circle, $500,000
5 Wren Court, $625,000
1513 Lauren Drive, $640,000
625 Searles Way, $680,000
1637 Albin Way, $690,000
53 Alta Drive, $715,000
1543 Anna Way, $755,000
1822 Hanford St., $800,000
806 Middlefield Drive, $850,000
827 Grouse Lane, $860,000
2036 Vista Lane, $960,000
484 Grey Owl Drive, $1,090,000
Rohnert Park
7317 Circle Drive, $600,000
1106 Emily Ave., $662,500
1082 Camino Coronado, $665,000
336 Firethorn Drive, $700,000
815 Santa Dorotea Circle, $703,000
1617 Wildflower Way, $780,000
7412 Maximillian Place, $780,000
7607 Wildrose Way, $800,000
1359 Rosana Way, $820,000
Santa Rosa
3687 Mocha Lane, $49,500
1056 Leddy Ave., $125,000
7200 Cougar Lane, $340,000
121 Todd Road, $350,000
2215 Yulupa Ave., $450,000
7 Oakhurst Place, $487,000
943 Kingwood St., $492,000
3274 Holland Drive, $500,000
936 Georgia St., $525,000
19 Glengreen St., $525,000
2215 Moldavite Lane, $535,000
3641 Sebastopol Road, $550,000
2021 Mission Blvd., $550,000
1421 McMinn Ave., $580,000
1031 Oak Mesa Drive, $585,000
957 Stevenson St., $590,000
6719 Fairfield Drive, $595,000
616 Saint Mary Drive, $599,000
1599 Javore Drive, $600,000
7002 Oakmont Drive, $600,000
846 W. Eighth St., $600,000
309 Sejong Lane, $600,000
1928 Lariat St., $615,000
1604 Lang Court, $630,000
2421 Waltzer Road, $649,000
1611 Kelly St., $650,000
729 Brentwood Drive, $655,000
213 Rockgreen Place, $670,000
1056 Michigan Drive, $675,000
7274 Oakmont Drive, $685,000
2443 San Sebastian Ave., $685,000
1928 Contra Costa Ave., $690,000
2933 Sweet Grass Lane, $710,000
3592 Sweetgum St., $720,000
631 Green Way, $730,000
1636 Rose Clover St., $732,000
6735 Sonoma Highway, $735,000
2439 San Pablo Court, $735,000
2303 S Hampton Circle, $740,000
2614 Harmonica Lane, $740,000
5353 Cassandra Way, $750,000
1700 Kerry Lane, $750,000
1624 Rose Clover St., $750,500
2033 Mission Blvd., $752,000
2113 Soleil Way, $769,000
5631 Yerba Buena Road, $775,000
1628 Rose Clover St., $785,000
1974 Woodsage Way, $790,000
1632 Rose Clover St., $802,000
2621 Hidden Valley Drive, $830,000
436 Crestridge Place, $835,000
928 Estes Drive, $850,000
644 Rinaldo St., $865,000
5224 Beaumont Way, $935,000
500 El Dorado Court, $979,000
3963 Janssen Lane, $1,000,000
401 Oak Brook Place, $1,039,000
150 Willowgreen Place, $1,100,000
3507 Daybreak Court, $1,200,000
3739 Paxton Place, $1,200,000
5778 Fairway Knoll Court, $1,285,000
1430 Great Heron Drive, $1,300,000
4770 Hidden Oaks Road, $1,350,000
1322 Wikiup Drive, $1,675,000
Sebastopol
4440 Belmont Drive, $760,000
3395 Harrison Grade Road, $990,000
1188 Montgomery Road, $1,057,000
7950 Patricia Court, $1,065,000
1225 Bing Tree Way, $1,180,000
281 Bohemian Highway, $1,232,000
4800 Burnside Road, $1,400,000
1464 Darby Road, $1,500,000
8165 Kennedy Road, $1,800,000
5100 Volkerts Road, $2,200,000
Sonoma
17327 Vailetti Drive, $610,000
117 S Temelec Circle, $805,000
575 Solano Ave., $1,172,000
1469 Nut Tree Court, $1,750,000
1811 Thornsberry Road, $1,950,000
18769 Canyon Road, $2,675,000
865 E. Fourth St., $2,850,000
19737 E. Seventh St., $3,250,000
60 Loma Vista Drive, $3,725,000
The Sea Ranch
35202 Wind Song Lane, $830,000
130 White Fir Wood, $890,000
35258 Crow’s Nest Drive, $1,770,000
388 Del Mar Point, $3,995,000
Windsor
840 Glen Miller Drive, $585,000
740 Tommy Dorsey Court, $600,000
815 Bond Place, $690,000
852 Bond Place, $710,000
339 Donna Drive, $725,000
130 Anna Drive, $750,000
7755 Foppiano Way, $785,000
115 Decanter Circle, $817,500
613 Chardonnay Place, $890,000
794 Colleen Drive, $917,000
211 Grove St., $1,067,000
6858 Day Road, $1,135,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database.
