Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of August 2
One hundred and seventeen single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Aug. 2 ranging in price from $157,000 to $26 million.
One of the highest earning properties this week was 6097 Shiloh Ridge in Santa Rosa which sold for $3,850,000 on August 7. This 11-acre estate included a four-bedroom six-bathroom residence, a 1,700-square-foot entertainment pavilion, a movie theater, tennis court and wine cellar.
Camp Meeker
132 Madrone Ave., $230,000
Cloverdale
112 Saint Michael Court, $307,500
233 Red Mountain Drive, $508,000
Cotati
8962 Cypress Ave., $1,140,000
Forestville
7075 Trenton Road, $830,000
Glen Ellen
13740 Carmel Ave., $636,000
2980 Warm Springs Road, Unit 1E, $2,155,000
Guerneville
14250 Lovers Lane, $168,000
15641 Old River Road, $439,500
16025 Guerne Way, $451,000
15266 Rio Nido Road, $495,000
15715 Drake Road, $575,000
17469 Riverside Drive, $1,200,000
Healdsburg
238 Sunnyvale Drive, $254,545
2040 Redwood Drive, $490,000
14183 Chalk Hill Road, Unit Q, $757,000
315 Reisling Lane, $1,550,000
Kenwood
293 Cypress Ave., $990,000
Penngrove
865 Rainshine Court, $899,000
Petaluma
810 Old Adobe Road, $530,000
2025 Harrison St., $628,000
244 McNear Circle, $630,000
8 Caulfield Court, $650,000
1665 Andover Way, $750,000
1764 Emma Way, $780,000
810 Wine Court, $845,000
1626 Culpepper Drive, $859,500
17 Webster St., $920,000
247 Mission Drive, $1,040,000
410 Via Gigi St., $1,500,000
Rohnert Park
1325 Garmont Court, $537,000
508 Alta Ave., $550,000
1371 Mattice Lane, $585,000
5329 Kirby Place, $616,000
1702 Warmstone Way, $675,000
Santa Rosa
535 Mark West Springs Road, $260,000
4957 Wilshire Drive, $310,000
940 Santa Barbara Drive, $407,500
1011 Borden Villa Drive, $444,000
2632 N. Village Drive, $480,000
6600 Fairfield Drive, $480,000
504 Deerfield Place, $529,000
2451 Lemur St., $535,000
1065 Stevenson St., $535,000
1513 Heather Drive, $550,000
879 Yulupa Ave., $555,000
2028 Blacksmith Way, $555,000
636 Dexter St., $560,000
474 Richmond Drive, $565,000
1473 Hughes Ave., $569,000
3495 Phillips Ave., $570,000
2351 Marsh Court, $580,000
8811 Oak Trail Drive, $580,000
1422 Velma Ave., $585,000
4941 Snark Ave., $593,000
4993 Parkhurst Drive, $594,000
2203 Cheyenne Drive, $595,000
2232 Wolfberry Way, $595,000
2313 Valley West Drive, $595,000
1005 Brunello Drive, $599,000
2619 Rain Dance Way, $610,000
2197 Gold Leaf Lane, $620,000
162 Valley Lakes Drive, $645,000
1438 Longship Lane, $650,000
5307 Spain Ave., $650,000
411 Oak Point Court, $657,500
5644 Raters Drive, $662,000
2406 Rancho Cabeza Drive, $720,000
2409 Rancho Cabeza Drive, $735,000
2234 Oak Hill Drive, $735,000
336 Mountain Vista Court, $779,000
8592 Oakmont Drive, $800,000
3558 Brookdale Drive, $810,000
971 Baird Road, $831,000
531 Lombard Ave., $855,000
2004 Bracken Court, $912,000
3722 Cannes Place, $949,000
235 Willowgreen Place, $950,000
5120 Gates Road, $1,039,000
3808 Zieber Road, $1,137,000
1601 Proctor Drive, $1,520,000
2000 Laguna Road, $2,475,000
6097 Shiloh Ridge, $3,850,000
8025 Highway 12, $26,000,000
Sebastopol
5648 Ver Ni Road, $679,500
8088 Washington Ave., $850,000
13270 Dupont Road, $1,315,000
Sonoma
109 Boyes Blvd., $200,000
17201 Park Ave., $590,000
18355 Riverside Drive, $625,000
17546 Middlefield Road, $710,000
301 Caspian Court, $745,000
950 Harley St., $825,000
17363 Buena Vista Ave., $900,000
272 Wilking Way, $1,025,000
548 Este Madera Drive, $1,230,000
17246 Woodland Ave., $1,400,000
20857 Burndale Road, $1,665,000
18438 Carriger Road, $3,675,000
The Sea Ranch
35170 Timber Ridge Road, $525,000
42186 Leeward Road, $550,000
35191 Wind Song Lane, $550,000
235 Broad Reach, $812,000
36825 Timber Ridge Road, $1,970,000
Windsor
305 Maiden Lane, $157,000
714 Harry James Court, $465,000
1002 Gemini Drive, $510,000
813 Pulteney Place, $565,000
9549 Jessica Drive, $600,000
1780 Reiman Lane, $600,000
7988 Creekside Drive, $619,000
450 Walten Way, $620,000
106 Billington Lane, $635,000
368 Winemaker Way, $700,000
8686 Starr Road, $1,050,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter
