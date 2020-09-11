Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of August 2

One hundred and seventeen single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Aug. 2 ranging in price from $157,000 to $26 million.

One of the highest earning properties this week was 6097 Shiloh Ridge in Santa Rosa which sold for $3,850,000 on August 7. This 11-acre estate included a four-bedroom six-bathroom residence, a 1,700-square-foot entertainment pavilion, a movie theater, tennis court and wine cellar.

Camp Meeker

132 Madrone Ave., $230,000

Cloverdale

112 Saint Michael Court, $307,500

233 Red Mountain Drive, $508,000

Cotati

8962 Cypress Ave., $1,140,000

Forestville

7075 Trenton Road, $830,000

Glen Ellen

13740 Carmel Ave., $636,000

2980 Warm Springs Road, Unit 1E, $2,155,000

Guerneville

14250 Lovers Lane, $168,000

15641 Old River Road, $439,500

16025 Guerne Way, $451,000

15266 Rio Nido Road, $495,000

15715 Drake Road, $575,000

17469 Riverside Drive, $1,200,000

Healdsburg

238 Sunnyvale Drive, $254,545

2040 Redwood Drive, $490,000

14183 Chalk Hill Road, Unit Q, $757,000

315 Reisling Lane, $1,550,000

Kenwood

293 Cypress Ave., $990,000

Penngrove

865 Rainshine Court, $899,000

Petaluma

810 Old Adobe Road, $530,000

2025 Harrison St., $628,000

244 McNear Circle, $630,000

8 Caulfield Court, $650,000

1665 Andover Way, $750,000

1764 Emma Way, $780,000

810 Wine Court, $845,000

1626 Culpepper Drive, $859,500

17 Webster St., $920,000

247 Mission Drive, $1,040,000

410 Via Gigi St., $1,500,000

Rohnert Park

1325 Garmont Court, $537,000

508 Alta Ave., $550,000

1371 Mattice Lane, $585,000

5329 Kirby Place, $616,000

1702 Warmstone Way, $675,000

Santa Rosa

535 Mark West Springs Road, $260,000

4957 Wilshire Drive, $310,000

940 Santa Barbara Drive, $407,500

1011 Borden Villa Drive, $444,000

2632 N. Village Drive, $480,000

6600 Fairfield Drive, $480,000

504 Deerfield Place, $529,000

2451 Lemur St., $535,000

1065 Stevenson St., $535,000

1513 Heather Drive, $550,000

879 Yulupa Ave., $555,000

2028 Blacksmith Way, $555,000

636 Dexter St., $560,000

474 Richmond Drive, $565,000

1473 Hughes Ave., $569,000

3495 Phillips Ave., $570,000

2351 Marsh Court, $580,000

8811 Oak Trail Drive, $580,000

1422 Velma Ave., $585,000

4941 Snark Ave., $593,000

4993 Parkhurst Drive, $594,000

2203 Cheyenne Drive, $595,000

2232 Wolfberry Way, $595,000

2313 Valley West Drive, $595,000

1005 Brunello Drive, $599,000

2619 Rain Dance Way, $610,000

2197 Gold Leaf Lane, $620,000

162 Valley Lakes Drive, $645,000

1438 Longship Lane, $650,000

5307 Spain Ave., $650,000

411 Oak Point Court, $657,500

5644 Raters Drive, $662,000

2406 Rancho Cabeza Drive, $720,000

2409 Rancho Cabeza Drive, $735,000

2234 Oak Hill Drive, $735,000

336 Mountain Vista Court, $779,000

8592 Oakmont Drive, $800,000

3558 Brookdale Drive, $810,000

971 Baird Road, $831,000

531 Lombard Ave., $855,000

2004 Bracken Court, $912,000

3722 Cannes Place, $949,000

235 Willowgreen Place, $950,000

5120 Gates Road, $1,039,000

3808 Zieber Road, $1,137,000

1601 Proctor Drive, $1,520,000

2000 Laguna Road, $2,475,000

6097 Shiloh Ridge, $3,850,000

8025 Highway 12, $26,000,000

Sebastopol

5648 Ver Ni Road, $679,500

8088 Washington Ave., $850,000

13270 Dupont Road, $1,315,000

Sonoma

109 Boyes Blvd., $200,000

17201 Park Ave., $590,000

18355 Riverside Drive, $625,000

17546 Middlefield Road, $710,000

301 Caspian Court, $745,000

950 Harley St., $825,000

17363 Buena Vista Ave., $900,000

272 Wilking Way, $1,025,000

548 Este Madera Drive, $1,230,000

17246 Woodland Ave., $1,400,000

20857 Burndale Road, $1,665,000

18438 Carriger Road, $3,675,000

The Sea Ranch

35170 Timber Ridge Road, $525,000

42186 Leeward Road, $550,000

35191 Wind Song Lane, $550,000

235 Broad Reach, $812,000

36825 Timber Ridge Road, $1,970,000

Windsor

305 Maiden Lane, $157,000

714 Harry James Court, $465,000

1002 Gemini Drive, $510,000

813 Pulteney Place, $565,000

9549 Jessica Drive, $600,000

1780 Reiman Lane, $600,000

7988 Creekside Drive, $619,000

450 Walten Way, $620,000

106 Billington Lane, $635,000

368 Winemaker Way, $700,000

8686 Starr Road, $1,050,000

