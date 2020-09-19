Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of August 9

One hundred and forty-three single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Aug. 9 ranging in price from $160,000 to $3.8 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 300 Lawndale Road in Kenwood which sold for $3,768,000 on Aug. 10. This three bedroom, four bathroom, 3,676 square-foot residence came with a pool, guest house, cabana and fully finished garage/barn.

Bodega Bay

2028 Sandpiper Court, $895,500

20342 Osprey Drive, $1,051,000

195 Condor Court, $1,140,000

836 Kittiwake Court, $1,350,000

Cloverdale

301 Toscana Circle, $532,000

482 S Foothill Blvd., $552,000

116 Porterfield Creek Drive, $565,000

255 Riesling St., $599,000

26817 Oak Knoll Terrace, $662,000

Cotati

807 W. Sierra Ave., $300,000

208 Eucalyptus Ave., $650,000

8879 Lebec Lane, $725,000

Forestville

7582 Mirabel Road, $543,000

8228 Trenton Road, $727,500

Geyserville

18262 Geyserville Ave., $1,400,000

Glen Ellen

150 W. Trinity Road, $288,000

5190 O’Donnell Lane, $798,000

Guerneville

11843 Canyon Drive, $160,000

16625 Neeley Road, $469,000

16635 Neeley Road, $469,000

14900 Canyon 2 Road, $475,000

15228 Willow Road, $597,000

17530 Orchard Ave., $605,000

16110 Brookdale Drive, $745,000

Healdsburg

337 Orchard St., $500,000

242 Prune Tree Drive, $559,000

272 W. Matheson St., $615,000

501 Hidden Acres Road, $830,000

620 Brown St., $1,438,500

321 W. Dry Creek Road, $3,250,000

722 University St., $3,425,000

Jenner

11054 Burke Ave., $830,000

Kenwood

8820 Brown Ave., $658,500

1411 Dawn Hill Road, $1,175,000

1550 Lawndale Road, $1,500,000

9250 Sonoma Highway, $3,200,000

300 Lawndale Road, $3,768,000

Monte Rio

20365 Highway 116, $379,000

21594 Starrett Hill Drive, $603,000

19614 Redwood Drive, $700,000

Occidental

15585 Coleman Valley Road, $1,700,000

Penngrove

4670 Acacia Way, $900,000

10300 Minnesota Ave., $1,250,000

Petaluma

726 S. Ely Blvd., $550,000

1671 Peggy Lane, $582,000

735 Rancho Way, $600,000

137 Glacier Court, $600,000

9 Eastside Circle, $630,000

1 Atlantic Court, $640,000

852 Grouse Lane, $651,000

37 Jess Ave., $660,000

429 S. Ely Blvd., $665,000

5 Berkshire Pl., $667,000

1701 Pine Ave., $676,000

11 Manor Way, $765,000

1725 Chehalis Drive, $789,000

242 Windsor Drive, $810,000

421 Sunnyslope Ave., $869,000

1918 Catenacci Court, $930,000

120 Queens Lane, $1,150,000

100 Frances Way, $1,195,000

111 Shelina Vista Lane, $1,350,000

2330 Magnolia Ave., $1,425,000

4799 Hillsborough Drive, $1,800,000

Rio Nido

14511 Memory Park Road, $412,000

Rohnert Park

5542 Kennedy Place, $337,500

779 Bernice Ave., $511,000

7629 Beth Court, $535,000

1513 Holly Ave., $570,000

8020 Mitchell Drive, $632,500

1646 Winterberry Lane, $667,000

5643 Kameron Place, $755,000

5349 Daniel Drive, $850,000

Santa Rosa

2900 Rollo Road, $285,000

1156 Corby Ave., $369,000

142 Angela Drive, $385,000

360 Kiva Place, $410,500

2772 Red Tail St., $515,000

3112 Claremont Drive, $524,000

2549 N. Village Drive, $540,000

1109 Pippin Circle, $545,000

2005 Lazzini Ave., $558,000

711 Fresno Ave., $560,000

3482 Idaho Drive, $565,000

2423 Van Patter Drive, $575,000

1954 Viewpointe Circle, $580,000

6566 Stonecroft Terrace, $585,000

2005 Glenwell Drive, $589,000

1988 Viewpointe Circle, $590,000

1911 King St., $605,000

1630 Glenbrook Drive, $605,000

520 Jack London Drive, $620,000

1737 Calavaras Drive, $625,000

7410 Oakmont Drive, $630,000

2223 Rivera Drive, $636,000

2524 Grace Drive, $638,000

2309 Dancing Penny Way, $640,000

282 Hoff Road, $650,000

2235 Vallejo St., $651,000

2224 Sartori Drive, $672,000

3629 Greenleaf Drive, $675,000

2480 Forse Lane, $685,000

1316 New York Drive, $689,000

1152 Navarro St., $700,000

4729 Stonehedge Drive, $705,000

632 Oliver Lane, $730,000

5675 Saint Helena Road, $730,500

5740 Reynaud Court, $775,000

5938 Yerba Buena Road, $785,000

3533 Brookdale Drive, $800,000

6412 Meadow Creek Lane, $875,000

8961 Oak Trail Drive, $890,000

6676 Lower Ridge Road, $915,000

3536 Heimbucher Way, $930,000

1911 Fulton Road, $1,000,000

3328 Magowan Drive, $1,075,000

5776 Marsh Hawk Drive, $1,135,500

5353 Stow Circle, $1,225,000

2909 Old Bennett Ridge Road, $1,400,000

3791 Shillingford Place, $1,450,000

3535 Midway Drive, $2,700,000

Sebastopol

5850 Volkerts Road, $959,000

6000 Burnside Road, $1,050,000

12657 Fiori Lane, $1,150,000

1060 Bloomfield Road, $1,850,000

Sonoma

19025 Railroad Ave., $237,500

16954 Schiller Court, $585,000

181 Central Ave., $670,000

380 Oak St., $710,000

19321 Solano Court, $749,000

638 Donner Ave., $900,000

21839 Arnold Drive, $995,000

411 Patten St., $1,204,500

822 Towne St., $1,510,000

20464 E. Fifth St., $2,400,000

1870 Thornsberry Road, $2,700,000

The Sea Ranch

390 Longmeadow Road, $525,000

41045 Tallgrass, $990,000

127 Larkspur Close, $1,100,000

Windsor

317 Jessie Court, $865,000

321 Judith Court, $925,000

196 Barrio Way, $925,000

126 Savannah Way, $1,200,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter