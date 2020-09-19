Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of August 9
One hundred and forty-three single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Aug. 9 ranging in price from $160,000 to $3.8 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 300 Lawndale Road in Kenwood which sold for $3,768,000 on Aug. 10. This three bedroom, four bathroom, 3,676 square-foot residence came with a pool, guest house, cabana and fully finished garage/barn.
Bodega Bay
2028 Sandpiper Court, $895,500
20342 Osprey Drive, $1,051,000
195 Condor Court, $1,140,000
836 Kittiwake Court, $1,350,000
Cloverdale
301 Toscana Circle, $532,000
482 S Foothill Blvd., $552,000
116 Porterfield Creek Drive, $565,000
255 Riesling St., $599,000
26817 Oak Knoll Terrace, $662,000
Cotati
807 W. Sierra Ave., $300,000
208 Eucalyptus Ave., $650,000
8879 Lebec Lane, $725,000
Forestville
7582 Mirabel Road, $543,000
8228 Trenton Road, $727,500
Geyserville
18262 Geyserville Ave., $1,400,000
Glen Ellen
150 W. Trinity Road, $288,000
5190 O’Donnell Lane, $798,000
Guerneville
11843 Canyon Drive, $160,000
16625 Neeley Road, $469,000
16635 Neeley Road, $469,000
14900 Canyon 2 Road, $475,000
15228 Willow Road, $597,000
17530 Orchard Ave., $605,000
16110 Brookdale Drive, $745,000
Healdsburg
337 Orchard St., $500,000
242 Prune Tree Drive, $559,000
272 W. Matheson St., $615,000
501 Hidden Acres Road, $830,000
620 Brown St., $1,438,500
321 W. Dry Creek Road, $3,250,000
722 University St., $3,425,000
Jenner
11054 Burke Ave., $830,000
Kenwood
8820 Brown Ave., $658,500
1411 Dawn Hill Road, $1,175,000
1550 Lawndale Road, $1,500,000
9250 Sonoma Highway, $3,200,000
300 Lawndale Road, $3,768,000
Monte Rio
20365 Highway 116, $379,000
21594 Starrett Hill Drive, $603,000
19614 Redwood Drive, $700,000
Occidental
15585 Coleman Valley Road, $1,700,000
Penngrove
4670 Acacia Way, $900,000
10300 Minnesota Ave., $1,250,000
Petaluma
726 S. Ely Blvd., $550,000
1671 Peggy Lane, $582,000
735 Rancho Way, $600,000
137 Glacier Court, $600,000
9 Eastside Circle, $630,000
1 Atlantic Court, $640,000
852 Grouse Lane, $651,000
37 Jess Ave., $660,000
429 S. Ely Blvd., $665,000
5 Berkshire Pl., $667,000
1701 Pine Ave., $676,000
11 Manor Way, $765,000
1725 Chehalis Drive, $789,000
242 Windsor Drive, $810,000
421 Sunnyslope Ave., $869,000
1918 Catenacci Court, $930,000
120 Queens Lane, $1,150,000
100 Frances Way, $1,195,000
111 Shelina Vista Lane, $1,350,000
2330 Magnolia Ave., $1,425,000
4799 Hillsborough Drive, $1,800,000
Rio Nido
14511 Memory Park Road, $412,000
Rohnert Park
5542 Kennedy Place, $337,500
779 Bernice Ave., $511,000
7629 Beth Court, $535,000
1513 Holly Ave., $570,000
8020 Mitchell Drive, $632,500
1646 Winterberry Lane, $667,000
5643 Kameron Place, $755,000
5349 Daniel Drive, $850,000
Santa Rosa
2900 Rollo Road, $285,000
1156 Corby Ave., $369,000
142 Angela Drive, $385,000
360 Kiva Place, $410,500
2772 Red Tail St., $515,000
3112 Claremont Drive, $524,000
2549 N. Village Drive, $540,000
1109 Pippin Circle, $545,000
2005 Lazzini Ave., $558,000
711 Fresno Ave., $560,000
3482 Idaho Drive, $565,000
2423 Van Patter Drive, $575,000
1954 Viewpointe Circle, $580,000
6566 Stonecroft Terrace, $585,000
2005 Glenwell Drive, $589,000
1988 Viewpointe Circle, $590,000
1911 King St., $605,000
1630 Glenbrook Drive, $605,000
520 Jack London Drive, $620,000
1737 Calavaras Drive, $625,000
7410 Oakmont Drive, $630,000
2223 Rivera Drive, $636,000
2524 Grace Drive, $638,000
2309 Dancing Penny Way, $640,000
282 Hoff Road, $650,000
2235 Vallejo St., $651,000
2224 Sartori Drive, $672,000
3629 Greenleaf Drive, $675,000
2480 Forse Lane, $685,000
1316 New York Drive, $689,000
1152 Navarro St., $700,000
4729 Stonehedge Drive, $705,000
632 Oliver Lane, $730,000
5675 Saint Helena Road, $730,500
5740 Reynaud Court, $775,000
5938 Yerba Buena Road, $785,000
3533 Brookdale Drive, $800,000
6412 Meadow Creek Lane, $875,000
8961 Oak Trail Drive, $890,000
6676 Lower Ridge Road, $915,000
3536 Heimbucher Way, $930,000
1911 Fulton Road, $1,000,000
3328 Magowan Drive, $1,075,000
5776 Marsh Hawk Drive, $1,135,500
5353 Stow Circle, $1,225,000
2909 Old Bennett Ridge Road, $1,400,000
3791 Shillingford Place, $1,450,000
3535 Midway Drive, $2,700,000
Sebastopol
5850 Volkerts Road, $959,000
6000 Burnside Road, $1,050,000
12657 Fiori Lane, $1,150,000
1060 Bloomfield Road, $1,850,000
Sonoma
19025 Railroad Ave., $237,500
16954 Schiller Court, $585,000
181 Central Ave., $670,000
380 Oak St., $710,000
19321 Solano Court, $749,000
638 Donner Ave., $900,000
21839 Arnold Drive, $995,000
411 Patten St., $1,204,500
822 Towne St., $1,510,000
20464 E. Fifth St., $2,400,000
1870 Thornsberry Road, $2,700,000
The Sea Ranch
390 Longmeadow Road, $525,000
41045 Tallgrass, $990,000
127 Larkspur Close, $1,100,000
Windsor
317 Jessie Court, $865,000
321 Judith Court, $925,000
196 Barrio Way, $925,000
126 Savannah Way, $1,200,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter
