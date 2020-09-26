Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of August 16
One hundred and ten single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Aug. 16 ranging in price from $271,000 to $5.5 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions this week was 1580 Castle Road in Sonoma which sold for $5,500,000 on Aug. 21. This five bedroom, six bathroom, 6,886 square foot residence featured a gourmet kitchen, great room, pool and a gentleman’s vineyard.
See what homes are selling for near you.
Cazadero
147 Magic Mountain Road, $271,000
12 Silvia Drive, $431,000
Cloverdale
108 W. Brookside Drive, $285,000
111 Douglas Fir Circle, $634,000
404 Clover Springs Drive, $720,000
227 Vista View Drive, $820,000
Cotati
8811 Poplar Ave., $1,216,500
Forestville
11870 Hillcrest Ave., $400,000
Guerneville
14543 Cherry St., $345,000
14918 Drake Road, $400,000
15356 Orchard Road, $451,000
14033 Woodland Drive, $816,000
Healdsburg
315 Second St., $1,450,000
Jenner
10637 Highway 1, $660,000
22165 Umland Circle, $782,000
Penngrove
2082 Curtis Drive, $640,000
Petaluma
616 Appaloosa Drive, $740,000
1723 Devin Drive, $829,000
1040 McNear Ave., $870,000
1058 Allen St., $900,000
1818 Nicola Drive, $985,000
480 Sonoma Mountain Road, $1,420,000
Rohnert Park
7247 Circle Drive, $525,000
1341 Jasmine Circle, $555,000
5535 Eunice St., $609,000
Santa Rosa
1540 Redwood Hill Road, $275,000
5420 Wikiup Bridge Way, $300,000
3816 Sedgemoore Drive, $300,000
213 Mountain Vista Lane, $405,000
557 Richardson Court, $410,000
1142 Corby Ave., $420,000
2753 Arabian Lane, $429,500
1 Valley Green St., $444,000
984 Stanislaus Way, $450,000
1472 Elsie Court, $450,000
2924 Aloha Lane, $459,000
469 Pythian Road, $460,000
1455 Pebblecreek Drive, $480,000
1151 Prunetree Court, $500,500
778 Carley Road, $505,000
2000 Elizabeth Way, $510,000
2014 Lapper Ave., $525,000
1927 Illinois Ave., $535,000
3076 Mule Deer Lane, $540,000
349 Brockhurst Drive, $555,000
2590 Zircon Place, $558,000
916 Renee Court, $580,000
4716 Starbuck Ave., $583,500
232 Felicidad Court, $585,000
2437 Teale Court, $585,500
1092 Badger Court, $589,000
2234 Ironbark Drive, $600,000
4091 Sacramento Ave., $605,000
3180 Calistoga Road, $610,000
1864 Crimson Lane, $622,000
1700 Spring Creek Drive, $650,000
8797 Oakmont Drive, $650,000
5200 Hall Road, $650,000
4348 W. Leafwood Circle, $655,000
2220 Hillside Drive, $687,000
5088 Charmian Drive, $699,000
1330 Jennings Park Way, $715,000
2641 Riebli Road, $750,000
5829 Monte Verde Drive, $750,000
325 Carrillo St., $755,000
3555 Aaron Drive, $765,000
2136 Contra Costa Ave., $799,000
3430 Baldwin Way, $835,000
5412 Spain Ave., $850,000
5700 Marsh Hawk Drive, $915,000
5899 Mountain Hawk Drive, $1,150,000
1585 Mystic Point Place, $1,230,000
805 McDonald Ave., $1,375,000
5917 Mountain Hawk Drive, $1,425,000
4825 Pressley Road, $2,495,000
7300 Shiloh Ridge, $3,425,000
Sebastopol
8923 Oak Grove Ave., $650,000
910 Hurlbut Ave., $715,000
10456 Barnett Valley Road, $800,000
1195 Hawthorne Court, $870,000
5218 Blank Road, $1,003,000
8398 Camp Road, $1,200,000
3336 Bloomfield Road, $1,750,000
Sonoma
820 W. Spain St. #24, $281,500
95 Mountain Ave., $589,000
127 W. Agua Caliente Road, $673,000
203 Theodor Lane, $687,500
228 Flint Court, $689,000
147 Sierra Place, $959,000
514 Donald St., $1,000,000
319 Brockman Lane, $1,375,000
1177 Solano Ave., $1,605,000
1075 Eastin Drive, $1,640,000
285 Napa Road, $2,400,000
20430 E. Fifth St., $2,680,000
180 Serres Drive, $3,495,000
19190 Old Winery Road, $3,950,000
1580 Castle Road, $5,500,000
The Sea Ranch
286 Redwood Rise, $417,000
900 River Beach Road, $720,000
349 Spring Meadow, $830,000
35350 Ramsgate Road, $850,000
36709 Timber Ridge Road, $1,250,000
67 Black Point Reach, $1,425,000
83 Galleons Reach, $2,200,000
Windsor
1300 Pedroncelli Drive, $287,500
947 Foothill Drive, $550,000
519 Cockspur Court, $600,000
1106 Mitchell Lane, $659,000
375 Graciella Drive, $659,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter
