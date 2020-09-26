Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of August 16

One hundred and ten single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Aug. 16 ranging in price from $271,000 to $5.5 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions this week was 1580 Castle Road in Sonoma which sold for $5,500,000 on Aug. 21. This five bedroom, six bathroom, 6,886 square foot residence featured a gourmet kitchen, great room, pool and a gentleman’s vineyard.

See what homes are selling for near you.

Cazadero

147 Magic Mountain Road, $271,000

12 Silvia Drive, $431,000

Cloverdale

108 W. Brookside Drive, $285,000

111 Douglas Fir Circle, $634,000

404 Clover Springs Drive, $720,000

227 Vista View Drive, $820,000

Cotati

8811 Poplar Ave., $1,216,500

Forestville

11870 Hillcrest Ave., $400,000

Guerneville

14543 Cherry St., $345,000

14918 Drake Road, $400,000

15356 Orchard Road, $451,000

14033 Woodland Drive, $816,000

Healdsburg

315 Second St., $1,450,000

Jenner

10637 Highway 1, $660,000

22165 Umland Circle, $782,000

Penngrove

2082 Curtis Drive, $640,000

Petaluma

616 Appaloosa Drive, $740,000

1723 Devin Drive, $829,000

1040 McNear Ave., $870,000

1058 Allen St., $900,000

1818 Nicola Drive, $985,000

480 Sonoma Mountain Road, $1,420,000

Rohnert Park

7247 Circle Drive, $525,000

1341 Jasmine Circle, $555,000

5535 Eunice St., $609,000

Santa Rosa

1540 Redwood Hill Road, $275,000

5420 Wikiup Bridge Way, $300,000

3816 Sedgemoore Drive, $300,000

213 Mountain Vista Lane, $405,000

557 Richardson Court, $410,000

1142 Corby Ave., $420,000

2753 Arabian Lane, $429,500

1 Valley Green St., $444,000

984 Stanislaus Way, $450,000

1472 Elsie Court, $450,000

2924 Aloha Lane, $459,000

469 Pythian Road, $460,000

1455 Pebblecreek Drive, $480,000

1151 Prunetree Court, $500,500

778 Carley Road, $505,000

2000 Elizabeth Way, $510,000

2014 Lapper Ave., $525,000

1927 Illinois Ave., $535,000

3076 Mule Deer Lane, $540,000

349 Brockhurst Drive, $555,000

2590 Zircon Place, $558,000

916 Renee Court, $580,000

4716 Starbuck Ave., $583,500

232 Felicidad Court, $585,000

2437 Teale Court, $585,500

1092 Badger Court, $589,000

2234 Ironbark Drive, $600,000

4091 Sacramento Ave., $605,000

3180 Calistoga Road, $610,000

1864 Crimson Lane, $622,000

1700 Spring Creek Drive, $650,000

8797 Oakmont Drive, $650,000

5200 Hall Road, $650,000

4348 W. Leafwood Circle, $655,000

2220 Hillside Drive, $687,000

5088 Charmian Drive, $699,000

1330 Jennings Park Way, $715,000

2641 Riebli Road, $750,000

5829 Monte Verde Drive, $750,000

325 Carrillo St., $755,000

3555 Aaron Drive, $765,000

2136 Contra Costa Ave., $799,000

3430 Baldwin Way, $835,000

5412 Spain Ave., $850,000

5700 Marsh Hawk Drive, $915,000

5899 Mountain Hawk Drive, $1,150,000

1585 Mystic Point Place, $1,230,000

805 McDonald Ave., $1,375,000

5917 Mountain Hawk Drive, $1,425,000

4825 Pressley Road, $2,495,000

7300 Shiloh Ridge, $3,425,000

Sebastopol

8923 Oak Grove Ave., $650,000

910 Hurlbut Ave., $715,000

10456 Barnett Valley Road, $800,000

1195 Hawthorne Court, $870,000

5218 Blank Road, $1,003,000

8398 Camp Road, $1,200,000

3336 Bloomfield Road, $1,750,000

Sonoma

820 W. Spain St. #24, $281,500

95 Mountain Ave., $589,000

127 W. Agua Caliente Road, $673,000

203 Theodor Lane, $687,500

228 Flint Court, $689,000

147 Sierra Place, $959,000

514 Donald St., $1,000,000

319 Brockman Lane, $1,375,000

1177 Solano Ave., $1,605,000

1075 Eastin Drive, $1,640,000

285 Napa Road, $2,400,000

20430 E. Fifth St., $2,680,000

180 Serres Drive, $3,495,000

19190 Old Winery Road, $3,950,000

1580 Castle Road, $5,500,000

The Sea Ranch

286 Redwood Rise, $417,000

900 River Beach Road, $720,000

349 Spring Meadow, $830,000

35350 Ramsgate Road, $850,000

36709 Timber Ridge Road, $1,250,000

67 Black Point Reach, $1,425,000

83 Galleons Reach, $2,200,000

Windsor

1300 Pedroncelli Drive, $287,500

947 Foothill Drive, $550,000

519 Cockspur Court, $600,000

1106 Mitchell Lane, $659,000

375 Graciella Drive, $659,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter