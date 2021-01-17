Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Dec. 6

Ninety single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Dec. 6 ranging in price from $151,000 to $7.2 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 19974 E. Seventh St. in Sonoma which sold for $7,200,000 on Dec. 7. This four bedroom, four bathroom, 4,336 square foot residence featured a gym, office, pool, guest house, vineyard, solar power and a back-up generator.

Bodega Bay

155 Bean Ave., $652,500

Camp Meeker

62 Front St., $350,000

Cazadero

2630 Cazadero Highway, $565,000

Cloverdale

562 S. Cloverdale Blvd., $552,000

419 W. First St., $659,000

Cotati

217 Skilling Court, $1,040,000

Forestville

9160 Champs De Elysees, $399,000

Geyserville

2050 Geysers Road, $500,000

Guerneville

15050 Rio Nido Road, $500,000

15735 Morningside Drive, $615,000

14176 Woodland Drive, $800,000

Healdsburg

575 Grove St., $405,000

1412 Highland Circle, $671,000

1244 N. Fitch Mountain Road, $835,000

Penngrove

55 Davis Lane, $1,280,000

Petaluma

2336 Skillman Lane, $151,000

351 Stuart Drive, $387,000

528 Murray Drive, $590,000

1037 Addison Circle, $615,000

1308 San Jose Way, $640,000

1718 Stone Creek Drive, $645,000

509 Williams Drive, $650,000

521 Acadia Drive, $700,000

1709 Caulfield Lane, $700,000

331 Bodega Ave., $725,000

1914 Buckingham Lane, $729,000

1440 Tanager Lane, $807,000

752 Elm Drive, $843,000

15 Kelly Lane, $875,000

4483 Bodega Ave., $975,000

620 Liberty St., $997,500

668 Tulare St., $1,000,000

1678 Southridge Drive, $1,000,000

913 Savoy Court, $1,085,000

1030 Hidden Valley Drive, $1,113,000

286 Edinburgh Lane, $1,195,000

1869 Castle Drive, $1,258,000

3732 Roblar Road, $1,494,000

Rohnert Park

1640 Kassidy Place, $340,000

934 Elsa Court, $610,000

6583 Jade Court, $641,000

Santa Rosa

4900 Wikiup Bridge Way, $468,000

529 Courtyard Circle, $499,000

2429 Valley West Drive, $502,500

6616 Fairfield Drive, $510,000

1830 Rhianna St., $510,000

708 W. Nineth St., $526,500

2015 Jackrabbit Court, $575,000

3716 Hoen Ave., $580,000

145 Wikiup Meadows Drive, $581,500

1429 Peterson Lane, $600,000

1724 Arroyo Sierra Circle, $610,000

7611 Oak Leaf Drive, $618,000

5423 Diane Way, $640,000

2013 Rolling Hill Drive, $650,000

2254 San Miguel Ave., $660,000

1619 Periwinkle St., $669,500

3617 Greencrest Drive, $675,000

1620 Ditty Ave., $675,000

276 Jacqueline Drive, $680,000

1947 San Marcos Drive, $690,000

2303 Redford Place, $695,000

1149 Lanewood Way, $745,000

2352 Olivet Road, $765,000

26 Noonan Ranch Circle, $825,000

557 Catherine Court, $840,000

3935 Millbrook Drive, $895,000

137 Sherwood Drive, $900,000

4325 Deer Trail Road, $980,000

3555 Foxwood Place, $1,070,000

1302 15th St., $1,322,500

3612 Holly Ridge Drive, $1,450,000

Sebastopol

1980 Cooper Road, $607,000

438 Michael Place, $639,500

8610 Graton Road, $899,000

12989 Occidental Road, $950,000

8910 Mill Station Road, $1,210,000

Sonoma

905 W. Spain St. P, $280,000

17366 Hillside Ave., $330,000

234 Pina Ave., $466,500

775 Boyes Blvd., $775,000

14 Sereno Court, $1,179,500

1161 E. Fifth St., $1,250,000

20029 W. First St., $1,462,500

19974 E. Seventh St., $7,200,000

The Sea Ranch

36980 Greencroft Close, $975,000

Windsor

866 Ella Fitzgerald Court, $285,000

8400 Trione Circle, $318,745

230 Johnson St., $570,000

371 Spring Beauty Court, $1,150,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter