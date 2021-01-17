Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Dec. 6
Ninety single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Dec. 6 ranging in price from $151,000 to $7.2 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 19974 E. Seventh St. in Sonoma which sold for $7,200,000 on Dec. 7. This four bedroom, four bathroom, 4,336 square foot residence featured a gym, office, pool, guest house, vineyard, solar power and a back-up generator.
Bodega Bay
155 Bean Ave., $652,500
Camp Meeker
62 Front St., $350,000
Cazadero
2630 Cazadero Highway, $565,000
Cloverdale
562 S. Cloverdale Blvd., $552,000
419 W. First St., $659,000
Cotati
217 Skilling Court, $1,040,000
Forestville
9160 Champs De Elysees, $399,000
Geyserville
2050 Geysers Road, $500,000
Guerneville
15050 Rio Nido Road, $500,000
15735 Morningside Drive, $615,000
14176 Woodland Drive, $800,000
Healdsburg
575 Grove St., $405,000
1412 Highland Circle, $671,000
1244 N. Fitch Mountain Road, $835,000
Penngrove
55 Davis Lane, $1,280,000
Petaluma
2336 Skillman Lane, $151,000
351 Stuart Drive, $387,000
528 Murray Drive, $590,000
1037 Addison Circle, $615,000
1308 San Jose Way, $640,000
1718 Stone Creek Drive, $645,000
509 Williams Drive, $650,000
521 Acadia Drive, $700,000
1709 Caulfield Lane, $700,000
331 Bodega Ave., $725,000
1914 Buckingham Lane, $729,000
1440 Tanager Lane, $807,000
752 Elm Drive, $843,000
15 Kelly Lane, $875,000
4483 Bodega Ave., $975,000
620 Liberty St., $997,500
668 Tulare St., $1,000,000
1678 Southridge Drive, $1,000,000
913 Savoy Court, $1,085,000
1030 Hidden Valley Drive, $1,113,000
286 Edinburgh Lane, $1,195,000
1869 Castle Drive, $1,258,000
3732 Roblar Road, $1,494,000
Rohnert Park
1640 Kassidy Place, $340,000
934 Elsa Court, $610,000
6583 Jade Court, $641,000
Santa Rosa
4900 Wikiup Bridge Way, $468,000
529 Courtyard Circle, $499,000
2429 Valley West Drive, $502,500
6616 Fairfield Drive, $510,000
1830 Rhianna St., $510,000
708 W. Nineth St., $526,500
2015 Jackrabbit Court, $575,000
3716 Hoen Ave., $580,000
145 Wikiup Meadows Drive, $581,500
1429 Peterson Lane, $600,000
1724 Arroyo Sierra Circle, $610,000
7611 Oak Leaf Drive, $618,000
5423 Diane Way, $640,000
2013 Rolling Hill Drive, $650,000
2254 San Miguel Ave., $660,000
1619 Periwinkle St., $669,500
3617 Greencrest Drive, $675,000
1620 Ditty Ave., $675,000
276 Jacqueline Drive, $680,000
1947 San Marcos Drive, $690,000
2303 Redford Place, $695,000
1149 Lanewood Way, $745,000
2352 Olivet Road, $765,000
26 Noonan Ranch Circle, $825,000
557 Catherine Court, $840,000
3935 Millbrook Drive, $895,000
137 Sherwood Drive, $900,000
4325 Deer Trail Road, $980,000
3555 Foxwood Place, $1,070,000
1302 15th St., $1,322,500
3612 Holly Ridge Drive, $1,450,000
Sebastopol
1980 Cooper Road, $607,000
438 Michael Place, $639,500
8610 Graton Road, $899,000
12989 Occidental Road, $950,000
8910 Mill Station Road, $1,210,000
Sonoma
905 W. Spain St. P, $280,000
17366 Hillside Ave., $330,000
234 Pina Ave., $466,500
775 Boyes Blvd., $775,000
14 Sereno Court, $1,179,500
1161 E. Fifth St., $1,250,000
20029 W. First St., $1,462,500
19974 E. Seventh St., $7,200,000
The Sea Ranch
36980 Greencroft Close, $975,000
Windsor
866 Ella Fitzgerald Court, $285,000
8400 Trione Circle, $318,745
230 Johnson St., $570,000
371 Spring Beauty Court, $1,150,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter
