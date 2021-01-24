Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Dec. 13

Ninety-five single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Dec. 13 ranging in price from $150,000 to $2.4 million.

Earning the highest price for the seller this week was 343 Haverfield Lane in Petaluma which sold for $2,400,000 on Dec. 16. This four bedroom, three bathroom, 3,258 square foot traditional farmhouse included a chef’s kitchen, multiple fireplaces, raised bed gardens, a chicken coop and a barn.

Camp Meeker

52 Plymouth St., $425,000

Cloverdale

104 Saint Michael Court, $650,000

127 Commercial St., $700,000

Cotati

204 Mendelssohn Court, $730,000

Forestville

8489 Orchard Road, $359,000

Glen Ellen

868 Madrone Road, $749,000

Guerneville

17721 Old Monte Rio Road, $340,000

17764 Old Monte Rio Road, $350,000

17770 Old Monte Rio Road, $450,000

14656 Canyon One Road, $483,000

14570 Canyon Seven Road, Unit 1, $585,000

Healdsburg

14325 Kinley Drive, $150,000

317 Grandview Court, $573,000

241 Prune Tree Drive, $580,000

2093 Redwood Drive, $928,000

14595 McDonough Heights Road, $1,410,000

1142 Red Tail Road, $1,450,000

1510 Sunnyvale Drive, $1,695,000

Occidental

16869 Lauri Lane, $350,000

2739 Joy Road, $1,500,000

Penngrove

6980 Eagle Ridge Road, $1,325,000

6655 Eagle Ridge Road, $2,085,000

Petaluma

309 Coronado Drive, $550,000

428 Cortez Drive, $555,000

1409 Sarkesian Drive, $570,000

1613 Joan Drive, $614,000

1405 Capri Ave., $620,000

804 Daniel Drive, $700,000

1220 Kathileen Way, $710,000

810 Louise Drive, $725,000

504 Sutter St., $725,000

960 Ely S. Blvd., $750,000

1668 San Marino Drive, $755,000

1713 Chehalis Drive, $769,000

328 Pleasant St., $805,000

765 Cindy Lane, $891,000

236 Cambridge Lane, $900,000

1216 B St., $925,000

1023 Gailinda Court, $928,000

845 Liberty Road, $1,050,000

82 Everett Road, $1,225,000

1981 Matzen Ranch Circle, $1,300,000

923 I St., $1,800,000

343 Haverfield Lane, $2,400,000

Rohnert Park

6047 N. Donna Court, $417,500

6074 Diane Court, $700,000

Santa Rosa

242 N. Dover Court, $201,000

3638 Hemlock Court, $260,000

7234 Fairfield Drive, $475,000

5154 Melville Court, $480,000

2012 Terry Road, $480,000

431 Klute St., $496,000

4033 Mayette Ave., $520,000

2996 Sunridge Drive, $537,500

3409 Brooks Ave., $540,000

1321 Woodhaven Drive, $560,000

2312 Roburta Lane, $575,000

224 Felicidad Court, $580,000

2807 Patio Court, $585,000

295 Burt St., $594,000

638 Tupper St., $620,500

2425 San Miguel Ave., $627,000

105 Creek Way, $679,000

2224 Hillside Drive, $690,000

1447 Grey Hawk Way, $700,000

733 Benjamins Road, $725,000

2154 Hastings Court, $739,000

1928 E. Haven Drive, $750,000

375 Garfield Park Ave., $755,000

3957 Golden Gate Ave., $770,000

1814 Sherwood Circle, $775,000

1221 Monroe St., $775,000

66 Ascot Drive, $790,000

1459 Hawk Crest Place, $904,000

1531 Spirit Hawk Place, $939,000

5203 Vista Grande Drive, $1,000,000

2717 Guerneville Road, $1,125,000

3516 Brookdale Drive, $1,155,000

Sebastopol

7860 Apple Blossom Lane, $745,000

306 Pitt Ave., $849,000

240 Princeton Drive, $900,000

3148 Elisa Ann Way, $917,000

1700 Barlow Lane, $1,650,000

Sonoma

138 Saint James Drive, $575,000

122 Vineyard Circle, $690,500

16903 Falcon Lane, $700,000

136 Sierra Place, $895,000

791 Elliott St., $949,000

455 Plum Tree Court, $1,000,000

472 Bettencourt St., $1,124,000

The Sea Ranch

38011 Foothill Close, $855,000

36985 Timber Ridge Road, $950,000

186 Wild Moor Reach, $955,000

Windsor

117 Cricket Court, $665,000

1227 Vintage Greens Drive, $750,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter