Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Dec. 13
Ninety-five single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Dec. 13 ranging in price from $150,000 to $2.4 million.
Earning the highest price for the seller this week was 343 Haverfield Lane in Petaluma which sold for $2,400,000 on Dec. 16. This four bedroom, three bathroom, 3,258 square foot traditional farmhouse included a chef’s kitchen, multiple fireplaces, raised bed gardens, a chicken coop and a barn.
Camp Meeker
52 Plymouth St., $425,000
Cloverdale
104 Saint Michael Court, $650,000
127 Commercial St., $700,000
Cotati
204 Mendelssohn Court, $730,000
Forestville
8489 Orchard Road, $359,000
Glen Ellen
868 Madrone Road, $749,000
Guerneville
17721 Old Monte Rio Road, $340,000
17764 Old Monte Rio Road, $350,000
17770 Old Monte Rio Road, $450,000
14656 Canyon One Road, $483,000
14570 Canyon Seven Road, Unit 1, $585,000
Healdsburg
14325 Kinley Drive, $150,000
317 Grandview Court, $573,000
241 Prune Tree Drive, $580,000
2093 Redwood Drive, $928,000
14595 McDonough Heights Road, $1,410,000
1142 Red Tail Road, $1,450,000
1510 Sunnyvale Drive, $1,695,000
Occidental
16869 Lauri Lane, $350,000
2739 Joy Road, $1,500,000
Penngrove
6980 Eagle Ridge Road, $1,325,000
6655 Eagle Ridge Road, $2,085,000
Petaluma
309 Coronado Drive, $550,000
428 Cortez Drive, $555,000
1409 Sarkesian Drive, $570,000
1613 Joan Drive, $614,000
1405 Capri Ave., $620,000
804 Daniel Drive, $700,000
1220 Kathileen Way, $710,000
810 Louise Drive, $725,000
504 Sutter St., $725,000
960 Ely S. Blvd., $750,000
1668 San Marino Drive, $755,000
1713 Chehalis Drive, $769,000
328 Pleasant St., $805,000
765 Cindy Lane, $891,000
236 Cambridge Lane, $900,000
1216 B St., $925,000
1023 Gailinda Court, $928,000
845 Liberty Road, $1,050,000
82 Everett Road, $1,225,000
1981 Matzen Ranch Circle, $1,300,000
923 I St., $1,800,000
343 Haverfield Lane, $2,400,000
Rohnert Park
6047 N. Donna Court, $417,500
6074 Diane Court, $700,000
Santa Rosa
242 N. Dover Court, $201,000
3638 Hemlock Court, $260,000
7234 Fairfield Drive, $475,000
5154 Melville Court, $480,000
2012 Terry Road, $480,000
431 Klute St., $496,000
4033 Mayette Ave., $520,000
2996 Sunridge Drive, $537,500
3409 Brooks Ave., $540,000
1321 Woodhaven Drive, $560,000
2312 Roburta Lane, $575,000
224 Felicidad Court, $580,000
2807 Patio Court, $585,000
295 Burt St., $594,000
638 Tupper St., $620,500
2425 San Miguel Ave., $627,000
105 Creek Way, $679,000
2224 Hillside Drive, $690,000
1447 Grey Hawk Way, $700,000
733 Benjamins Road, $725,000
2154 Hastings Court, $739,000
1928 E. Haven Drive, $750,000
375 Garfield Park Ave., $755,000
3957 Golden Gate Ave., $770,000
1814 Sherwood Circle, $775,000
1221 Monroe St., $775,000
66 Ascot Drive, $790,000
1459 Hawk Crest Place, $904,000
1531 Spirit Hawk Place, $939,000
5203 Vista Grande Drive, $1,000,000
2717 Guerneville Road, $1,125,000
3516 Brookdale Drive, $1,155,000
Sebastopol
7860 Apple Blossom Lane, $745,000
306 Pitt Ave., $849,000
240 Princeton Drive, $900,000
3148 Elisa Ann Way, $917,000
1700 Barlow Lane, $1,650,000
Sonoma
138 Saint James Drive, $575,000
122 Vineyard Circle, $690,500
16903 Falcon Lane, $700,000
136 Sierra Place, $895,000
791 Elliott St., $949,000
455 Plum Tree Court, $1,000,000
472 Bettencourt St., $1,124,000
The Sea Ranch
38011 Foothill Close, $855,000
36985 Timber Ridge Road, $950,000
186 Wild Moor Reach, $955,000
Windsor
117 Cricket Court, $665,000
1227 Vintage Greens Drive, $750,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter
