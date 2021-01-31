Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Dec. 20

Sixty-seven single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Dec. 20 ranging in price from $1,500,000 to $3.7 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 12262 Adine Court in Glen Ellen which sold for $3,650,000 on Dec. 21

This three bedroom, four bathroom, 3,000 square foot modern farmhouse was built by Jon Curry and featured a pool, spa and chef's kitchen with commercial grade appliances.

Cloverdale

26806 Oak Knoll Terrace, $497,500

1633 Trimble Lane, $1,419,000

Glen Ellen

12262 Adine Court, $3,650,000

Guerneville

15543 Canyon Three Road, $150,000

14430 Old Cazadero Road, $345,000

17426 Riverside Drive, $400,000

16221 Watson Road, $465,000

Healdsburg

605 Center St., $487,500

911 Maxwell St., $532,500

327 Harmon St., $575,000

Petaluma

1788 Emma Way, $410,500

17 Lombardi Court, $640,000

908 Saint Francis Drive, $756,000

1926 Catenacci Court, $1,029,000

Rohnert Park

7687 Santa Barbara Drive, $250,000

1184 Hailey Court, $500,000

4300 Grandview Way, $590,000

6488 Sequoia St., $599,000

719 Bonnie Ave., $645,000

1657 Wildflower Way, $699,000

Santa Rosa

508 W. Ninth St., $385,000

390 Smokewood Drive, $458,000

785 Camellia Court, $500,000

2923 Bay Village Ave., $515,000

821 Carr Ave., $520,000

710 Warren Lane, $537,000

2349 Mikayla Drive, $550,000

2704 Ironstone Circle, $552,000

2565 Cactus Ave., $555,000

1725 Arroyo Sierra Circle, $555,000

2327 Pacheco Place, $559,000

2526 Tachevah Drive, $565,000

2434 Van Patter Drive, $585,000

2211 Boise Court, $599,000

1713 Solano Drive, $610,000

3663 Mocha Lane, $610,000

2318 Carson St., $619,000

2140 Valdes Drive, $620,000

2220 Arista Lane, $620,000

3526 Santiago Drive, $625,500

5008 Gates Road, $635,000

4507 Patrick Court, $650,000

5980 Stone Bridge Road, $655,000

750 Slater St., $665,000

1912 Diamond Court, $670,000

1441 Monroe St., $679,000

84 Aspen Meadows Circle, $690,000

707 Hillmont St., $705,000

1406 Forestview Drive, $750,000

2144 Cummings Drive, $804,000

2225 Hillside Drive, $805,000

432 Oak Vista Drive, $922,500

5050 Hall Road, $1,500,000

3449 Alta Vista Ave., $1,740,000

Sebastopol

7483 Applewood Lane, $700,000

463 Florence Ave., $725,000

5924 Fredricks Road, $1,045,000

520 Montgomery Road, $1,145,500

6150 Guerneville Road, $1,818,000

Sonoma

805 W. First St., Unit G, $224,500

184 Temelec Circle, $400,000

18845 Nikki Drive, $550,000

276 Avenida Barbera, $595,000

18233 Lucas Ave., Unit A, $691,000

3638 Lovall Valley Road, $1,800,000

Windsor

201 Bluebird Drive, $292,500

408 Goblet Place, $635,500

