Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Dec. 20
Sixty-seven single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Dec. 20 ranging in price from $1,500,000 to $3.7 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 12262 Adine Court in Glen Ellen which sold for $3,650,000 on Dec. 21
This three bedroom, four bathroom, 3,000 square foot modern farmhouse was built by Jon Curry and featured a pool, spa and chef's kitchen with commercial grade appliances.
Cloverdale
26806 Oak Knoll Terrace, $497,500
1633 Trimble Lane, $1,419,000
Glen Ellen
12262 Adine Court, $3,650,000
Guerneville
15543 Canyon Three Road, $150,000
14430 Old Cazadero Road, $345,000
17426 Riverside Drive, $400,000
16221 Watson Road, $465,000
Healdsburg
605 Center St., $487,500
911 Maxwell St., $532,500
327 Harmon St., $575,000
Petaluma
1788 Emma Way, $410,500
17 Lombardi Court, $640,000
908 Saint Francis Drive, $756,000
1926 Catenacci Court, $1,029,000
Rohnert Park
7687 Santa Barbara Drive, $250,000
1184 Hailey Court, $500,000
4300 Grandview Way, $590,000
6488 Sequoia St., $599,000
719 Bonnie Ave., $645,000
1657 Wildflower Way, $699,000
Santa Rosa
508 W. Ninth St., $385,000
390 Smokewood Drive, $458,000
785 Camellia Court, $500,000
2923 Bay Village Ave., $515,000
821 Carr Ave., $520,000
710 Warren Lane, $537,000
2349 Mikayla Drive, $550,000
2704 Ironstone Circle, $552,000
2565 Cactus Ave., $555,000
1725 Arroyo Sierra Circle, $555,000
2327 Pacheco Place, $559,000
2526 Tachevah Drive, $565,000
2434 Van Patter Drive, $585,000
2211 Boise Court, $599,000
1713 Solano Drive, $610,000
3663 Mocha Lane, $610,000
2318 Carson St., $619,000
2140 Valdes Drive, $620,000
2220 Arista Lane, $620,000
3526 Santiago Drive, $625,500
5008 Gates Road, $635,000
4507 Patrick Court, $650,000
5980 Stone Bridge Road, $655,000
750 Slater St., $665,000
1912 Diamond Court, $670,000
1441 Monroe St., $679,000
84 Aspen Meadows Circle, $690,000
707 Hillmont St., $705,000
1406 Forestview Drive, $750,000
2144 Cummings Drive, $804,000
2225 Hillside Drive, $805,000
432 Oak Vista Drive, $922,500
5050 Hall Road, $1,500,000
3449 Alta Vista Ave., $1,740,000
Sebastopol
7483 Applewood Lane, $700,000
463 Florence Ave., $725,000
5924 Fredricks Road, $1,045,000
520 Montgomery Road, $1,145,500
6150 Guerneville Road, $1,818,000
Sonoma
805 W. First St., Unit G, $224,500
184 Temelec Circle, $400,000
18845 Nikki Drive, $550,000
276 Avenida Barbera, $595,000
18233 Lucas Ave., Unit A, $691,000
3638 Lovall Valley Road, $1,800,000
Windsor
201 Bluebird Drive, $292,500
408 Goblet Place, $635,500
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter
