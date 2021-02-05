Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Dec. 27

Eighty-five single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Dec. 27 ranging in price from $50,000 to $4.6 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions this week was 2252 W. Dry Creek Road in Healdsburg which sold for $4,595,000 on Dec. 28. This five-bedroom, five-bathroom, 2,415 square foot home sat on a 3.3 acre lot and featured a gourmet kitchen, pool and spa.

Bodega Bay

1990 Bay Flat Road, $1,990,000

Cloverdale

131 N. East Street, $423,500

130 Commercial Street, $540,000

Cotati

8557 Loretto Ave., $505,000

Forestville

11688 Oak Road, $195,000

11234 Terrace Drive, $265,000

10576 Woodside Drive, $700,000

Graton

335 Grey Street, $475,000

Guerneville

17421 River Lane, $505,000

14188 Woodland Drive, $550,000

17665 Orchard Ave., $595,000

Healdsburg

1057 Sunset Drive, $3,342,000

2252 W. Dry Creek Road, $4,595,000

Occidental

3140 Westwood Lane, $700,000

Petaluma

1113 Ramona Lane, $475,000

835 Grouse Lane, $615,000

13 Huntington Way, $615,000

1665 Baywood Drive, $630,000

61 Wilmington Drive, $634,000

116 Maria Drive, $637,000

244 Banff Way, $770,000

837 Rancho Way, $795,000

2166 Saint Augustine Circle, $800,000

216 Keokuk Street, $850,000

2 Cader Court, $880,000

1420 Sylvia Way, $880,000

108 Eastman Court, $1,505,000

412 Donner Ave., $1,803,636

Rohnert Park

6424 Sequoia Street, $600,000

501 Dixie Court, $710,000

6040 Donna Court, $720,000

Santa Rosa

647 Greenview Drive, $50,000

5170 Vista Grande Drive, $200,000

928 Temple Ave., $205,000

121 Dorchester Drive, $275,000

5365 Wilshire Drive, $275,000

582 Bellevue Ave., $336,500

3015 Cherokee Ave., $385,000

175 Wikiup Meadows Drive, $411,500

3661 Moorland Ave., $475,000

3443 Hoen Ave., $500,000

2299 Marlow Road, $500,000

4534 Rinconada Drive, $505,000

424 Deerfield Circle, $525,000

3270 Newton Street, $545,000

6749 Wintergreen Court, $550,000

4256 Quimby Street, $552,000

410 Brown Street, $577,000

3275 Newmark Drive, $580,000

2334 Pacheco Place, $610,000

6331 Pine Valley Drive, $625,000

397 Wren Drive, $640,000

228 Kittery Point, $640,000

2057 Woodside Drive, $650,000

416 Oak Brook Place, $674,000

5662 Carriage Lane, $675,000

46 Randall Lane, $675,000

300 Carrillo Street, $679,000

2505 Cedar Berry Ave., $680,000

2330 Battersea Street, $681,000

5425 Spain Ave., $709,500

5533 Marit Drive, $710,000

6636 Greenmeadow Drive, $745,000

2011 Slater Street, $750,000

4877 Parktrail Drive, $800,000

3239 Hermit Way, $925,000

1525 Barn Owl Place, $980,000

1952 Gardenview Court, $1,200,000

5595 Saint Helena Road, $1,820,000

3572 Kendell Hill Drive, $4,000,000

Sebastopol

7852 Brookside Ave., $720,000

5190 Quayle Lane, $725,000

581 Teresa Court, $730,000

7193 Palm Ave., $805,000

2618 Scotts Right of Way, $811,000

3162 Mariola Road, $1,800,000

Sonoma

490 Calle Del Monte, $540,000

18351 Second Ave., $591,000

17100 Keaton Ave., $860,000

615 Fano Lane, $900,000

The Sea Ranch

41319 W. Wind, $895,000

Windsor

779 Dizzy Gillespie Way, $287,500

186 Fulton Place, $601,500

113 Carey Court, $648,000

9380 Jessica Drive, $679,500

