Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Dec. 12

One hundred and four single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Dec. 12 ranging in price from $272,500 to $3.8 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 601 Charles Van Damme Way in Sonoma which sold for $3,800,000 on Dec. 13. This four bedroom, four bathroom, 4,762 square foot historic home came with a gourmet kitchen, formal dining room, study and more.

Bodega Bay

340 Las Plumas, $1,250,000

Camp Meeker

123 Redwood Ave., $325,000

Cloverdale

106 Rosewood Drive, $465,000

142 Furber Lane, $535,000

69 Cherry Creek Road, $544,000

417 Muscat Drive, $595,000

102 Douglas Fir Circle, $712,500

Cotati

8554 Loretto Ave., $565,000

Forestville

6916 Mirabel Road, $332,500

11645 River Road, $605,000

Fulton

2421 Wood Road, $801,000

Glen Ellen

13436 Arnold Drive, $1,175,000

Guerneville

14765 Northern Ave., $520,000

14620 Canyon 1 Road, $555,000

14624 Canyon 1 Road, $555,000

16620 Guernewood Road, $725,000

17463 Summit Ave., $745,000

Healdsburg

329 Terrace Blvd., $520,000

1095 Grove St., $900,000

Kenwood

262 Maple Ave., $640,000

350 Lawndale Road, $2,050,000

Monte Rio

19590 Crescent Ave., $710,000

20572 Front St., $1,100,000

Penngrove

8850 Petaluma Hill Road, $995,000

222 Katie Lane, $1,115,000

Petaluma

1288 San Jose Way, $690,000

1162 Lombardi Ave., $752,500

1609 Eastside Way, $770,000

225 Tahola Lane, $780,000

505 Lincoln Lane, $815,000

12 Wyndham Way, $829,000

115 Westridge Drive, $840,000

1287 Kresky Way, $860,000

1553 Mauro Pietro Drive, $881,000

104 Round Court, $1,025,000

613 G St., $1,077,000

720 Cleveland Lane, $1,180,000

19 Princeville Court, $1,210,000

1809 Castle Drive, $1,450,000

129 Ravenswood Court, $1,705,000

Rohnert Park

301 Burton Court, $620,000

7548 Adrian Drive, $632,500

4971 Filament St., $730,000

1210 Mateo Drive, $750,000

540 S. Lydia Court, $763,500

223 Fauna Ave., $802,000

1756 Wildflower Way, $917,500

Santa Rosa

1312 Cashew Road, $272,500

1353 Shady Oak Place, $354,545

1019 Carol Lane, $370,000

4187 Price Ave., $508,000

762 Pine St., $539,000

371 Baker Ave., $570,000

1401 Wright St., $577,000

732 Oak St., $579,000

736 Potomac Ave., $605,000

2130 Fairfax Place, $605,000

3293 Homestead Lane, $605,000

3073 Lamberson Court, $610,000

522 Corlano Ave., $610,000

219 Hendley St., $625,000

1556 Heather Drive, $630,000

2653 Barndance Lane, $635,000

2565 Buss Drive, $650,000

1887 Tonja Way, $659,000

7540 Oak Leaf Drive, $660,000

8830 Oak Trail Drive, $665,000

352 Mountain Vista Court, $665,000

2122 Soleil Way, $675,000

2401 Appletree Drive, $684,545

1213 Tapadera Drive, $699,000

4754 Tarton Drive, $700,000

1505 Monroe St., $702,000

2216 Neotomas Ave., $705,000

1901 Montecito Ave., $707,000

3300 Magowan Drive, $720,000

858 Lynn Rose Court, $800,000

756 Baird Road, $815,000

4420 Lahinch Lane, $840,000

2486 Creek Meadow Drive, $845,000

4711 Montgomery Drive, $885,000

2320 Guerneville Road, $900,000

3957 Park Gardens Drive, $925,000

2031 Creekside Road, $1,000,000

4882 Hoen Ave., $1,050,000

4741 Hillsboro Circle, $1,100,000

2685 Leslie Road, $1,600,000

545 Los Alamos Road, $1,785,000

3735 Lakebriar Place, $2,185,000

Sebastopol

6605 Burnside Road, $540,000

5305 Gilchrist Road, $830,000

896 Hurlbut Ave., $1,200,000

2538 Pleasant Hill Road, $1,300,000

8485 Kennedy Road, $1,350,000

3431 Burnside Road, $1,680,000

Sonoma

479 Troy Lane, $900,000

619 Gregory Circle, $1,200,000

601 Charles Van Damme Way, $3,800,000

The Sea Ranch

24 Bosuns Reach, $750,000

Windsor

265 Bouquet Circle, $670,000

8537 Planetree Drive, $680,000

713 Miramar St., $769,000

554 Smoketree St., $775,000

1493 Golf Course Drive, $876,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.