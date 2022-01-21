Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Dec. 12
One hundred and four single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Dec. 12 ranging in price from $272,500 to $3.8 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 601 Charles Van Damme Way in Sonoma which sold for $3,800,000 on Dec. 13. This four bedroom, four bathroom, 4,762 square foot historic home came with a gourmet kitchen, formal dining room, study and more.
See what homes are selling for near you.
Bodega Bay
340 Las Plumas, $1,250,000
Camp Meeker
123 Redwood Ave., $325,000
Cloverdale
106 Rosewood Drive, $465,000
142 Furber Lane, $535,000
69 Cherry Creek Road, $544,000
417 Muscat Drive, $595,000
102 Douglas Fir Circle, $712,500
Cotati
8554 Loretto Ave., $565,000
Forestville
6916 Mirabel Road, $332,500
11645 River Road, $605,000
Fulton
2421 Wood Road, $801,000
Glen Ellen
13436 Arnold Drive, $1,175,000
Guerneville
14765 Northern Ave., $520,000
14620 Canyon 1 Road, $555,000
14624 Canyon 1 Road, $555,000
16620 Guernewood Road, $725,000
17463 Summit Ave., $745,000
Healdsburg
329 Terrace Blvd., $520,000
1095 Grove St., $900,000
Kenwood
262 Maple Ave., $640,000
350 Lawndale Road, $2,050,000
Monte Rio
19590 Crescent Ave., $710,000
20572 Front St., $1,100,000
Penngrove
8850 Petaluma Hill Road, $995,000
222 Katie Lane, $1,115,000
Petaluma
1288 San Jose Way, $690,000
1162 Lombardi Ave., $752,500
1609 Eastside Way, $770,000
225 Tahola Lane, $780,000
505 Lincoln Lane, $815,000
12 Wyndham Way, $829,000
115 Westridge Drive, $840,000
1287 Kresky Way, $860,000
1553 Mauro Pietro Drive, $881,000
104 Round Court, $1,025,000
613 G St., $1,077,000
720 Cleveland Lane, $1,180,000
19 Princeville Court, $1,210,000
1809 Castle Drive, $1,450,000
129 Ravenswood Court, $1,705,000
Rohnert Park
301 Burton Court, $620,000
7548 Adrian Drive, $632,500
4971 Filament St., $730,000
1210 Mateo Drive, $750,000
540 S. Lydia Court, $763,500
223 Fauna Ave., $802,000
1756 Wildflower Way, $917,500
Santa Rosa
1312 Cashew Road, $272,500
1353 Shady Oak Place, $354,545
1019 Carol Lane, $370,000
4187 Price Ave., $508,000
762 Pine St., $539,000
371 Baker Ave., $570,000
1401 Wright St., $577,000
732 Oak St., $579,000
736 Potomac Ave., $605,000
2130 Fairfax Place, $605,000
3293 Homestead Lane, $605,000
3073 Lamberson Court, $610,000
522 Corlano Ave., $610,000
219 Hendley St., $625,000
1556 Heather Drive, $630,000
2653 Barndance Lane, $635,000
2565 Buss Drive, $650,000
1887 Tonja Way, $659,000
7540 Oak Leaf Drive, $660,000
8830 Oak Trail Drive, $665,000
352 Mountain Vista Court, $665,000
2122 Soleil Way, $675,000
2401 Appletree Drive, $684,545
1213 Tapadera Drive, $699,000
4754 Tarton Drive, $700,000
1505 Monroe St., $702,000
2216 Neotomas Ave., $705,000
1901 Montecito Ave., $707,000
3300 Magowan Drive, $720,000
858 Lynn Rose Court, $800,000
756 Baird Road, $815,000
4420 Lahinch Lane, $840,000
2486 Creek Meadow Drive, $845,000
4711 Montgomery Drive, $885,000
2320 Guerneville Road, $900,000
3957 Park Gardens Drive, $925,000
2031 Creekside Road, $1,000,000
4882 Hoen Ave., $1,050,000
4741 Hillsboro Circle, $1,100,000
2685 Leslie Road, $1,600,000
545 Los Alamos Road, $1,785,000
3735 Lakebriar Place, $2,185,000
Sebastopol
6605 Burnside Road, $540,000
5305 Gilchrist Road, $830,000
896 Hurlbut Ave., $1,200,000
2538 Pleasant Hill Road, $1,300,000
8485 Kennedy Road, $1,350,000
3431 Burnside Road, $1,680,000
Sonoma
479 Troy Lane, $900,000
619 Gregory Circle, $1,200,000
601 Charles Van Damme Way, $3,800,000
The Sea Ranch
24 Bosuns Reach, $750,000
Windsor
265 Bouquet Circle, $670,000
8537 Planetree Drive, $680,000
713 Miramar St., $769,000
554 Smoketree St., $775,000
1493 Golf Course Drive, $876,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: