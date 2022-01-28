Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Dec. 19
Eighty-three single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Dec. 19 ranging in price from $60,000 to $4 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 2805 Dale Ave. in Sonoma which sold for $3,950,000 on Dec. 21. This equestrian estate came with a three-bedroom, three-bathroom luxury manor, a four-stall horse barn and manicured grounds for riding.
See what homes are selling for near you.
Bodega Bay
5080 Highway 1, $2,200,000
Camp Meeker
21 Mission St., $664,500
Cloverdale
19 Blair St., $160,000
229 N. Washington St., $700,000
Cotati
118 Veronda Ave., $880,000
Glen Ellen
12665 Maple Glen Road, $1,475,000
Guerneville
17340 Guernewood Lane, $60,000
14309 Mill Court, $575,000
Healdsburg
210 Solar Way, $565,000
1725 Scenic Lane, $1,059,000
Jenner
22132 Ruoff Road, $730,000
Petaluma
114 N. McDowell Blvd., $515,000
1333 Lombardi Ave., $820,000
1124 Clelia Court, $845,000
1766 Silverado Circle, $860,000
726 B St., $875,500
809 West St., $1,000,000
901 Melanie Court, $1,086,500
14 La Cresta Drive, $1,200,000
Rohnert Park
800 Carlita Circle, $630,000
1208 Marque Drive, $803,500
Santa Rosa
1730 Kerry Lane, $140,000
2514 Village Side Drive, $283,000
3976 Millbrook Drive, $304,000
2740 Bennett Ridge Road, $340,000
1905 Garrett Court, $350,000
113 Sebastopol Ave., $475,000
418 Hewett St., $500,000
6456 Mesa Oaks Court, $578,000
445 Deerfield Circle, $580,000
1500 Plumeria Drive, $625,000
2458 Parkcreek Drive, $635,000
127 Mountain Vista Circle, $635,000
1747 Arroyo Sierra Ave., $635,000
1947 Bay Meadow Drive, $639,000
7301 Oakmont Drive, $650,000
1000 Stanislaus Way, $655,000
608 Spencer Ave., $675,000
1117 Albion Place, $680,000
106 Briarwood Court, $700,000
1611 Periwinkle St., $710,000
2469 Lemur St., $713,000
550 Saint Mary Drive, $740,000
3474 Chanate Court, $775,000
6360 Meadowridge Drive, $775,000
1136 Beaver St., $775,000
5980 Stone Bridge Road, $789,000
1698 Hopper Ave., $810,000
1933 Marian Lane, $815,000
99 Hop Ranch Road, $817,500
7362 Oakmont Drive, $820,000
5264 Yerba Buena Road, $830,000
3562 Brookdale Drive, $845,000
1600 Manzanita Ave., $899,000
6304 Meadowridge Drive, $920,000
4712 Montgomery Lane, $925,000
538 Aslan Lair Court, $985,000
2429 Francisco Ave., $995,000
625 Buena Vista Drive, $1,025,000
919 Monroe St., $1,050,000
4607 Sullivan Way, $1,135,000
2412 Grace Drive, $1,540,000
3360 Holland Drive, $1,785,000
Sebastopol
7884 Washington Ave., $500,000
5075 Volkerts Road, $954,500
6353 Fredricks Road, $1,500,000
371 Wagnon Road, $1,610,000
4010 Canfield Road, $1,650,000
Sonoma
17124 Sonoma Highway, $625,000
542 Ivy Court, $867,000
19129 Spring Drive, $1,103,000
2805 Dale Ave., $3,950,000
The Sea Ranch
37188 Schooner Drive, $950,000
95 Galleons Reach, $3,050,000
Windsor
223 Bouquet Circle, $543,000
360 Biggs Court, $630,000
347 Summer Rain Drive, $749,000
668 Decanter Circle, $769,000
1361 Golf Course Drive, $932,000
6264 Old Redwood Highway, $995,000
849 Colleen Drive, $1,050,000
1105 Jennifer Lane, $1,085,000
9988 Troon Court, $3,425,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: