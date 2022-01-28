Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Dec. 19

Eighty-three single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Dec. 19 ranging in price from $60,000 to $4 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 2805 Dale Ave. in Sonoma which sold for $3,950,000 on Dec. 21. This equestrian estate came with a three-bedroom, three-bathroom luxury manor, a four-stall horse barn and manicured grounds for riding.

Bodega Bay

5080 Highway 1, $2,200,000

Camp Meeker

21 Mission St., $664,500

Cloverdale

19 Blair St., $160,000

229 N. Washington St., $700,000

Cotati

118 Veronda Ave., $880,000

Glen Ellen

12665 Maple Glen Road, $1,475,000

Guerneville

17340 Guernewood Lane, $60,000

14309 Mill Court, $575,000

Healdsburg

210 Solar Way, $565,000

1725 Scenic Lane, $1,059,000

Jenner

22132 Ruoff Road, $730,000

Petaluma

114 N. McDowell Blvd., $515,000

1333 Lombardi Ave., $820,000

1124 Clelia Court, $845,000

1766 Silverado Circle, $860,000

726 B St., $875,500

809 West St., $1,000,000

901 Melanie Court, $1,086,500

14 La Cresta Drive, $1,200,000

Rohnert Park

800 Carlita Circle, $630,000

1208 Marque Drive, $803,500

Santa Rosa

1730 Kerry Lane, $140,000

2514 Village Side Drive, $283,000

3976 Millbrook Drive, $304,000

2740 Bennett Ridge Road, $340,000

1905 Garrett Court, $350,000

113 Sebastopol Ave., $475,000

418 Hewett St., $500,000

6456 Mesa Oaks Court, $578,000

445 Deerfield Circle, $580,000

1500 Plumeria Drive, $625,000

2458 Parkcreek Drive, $635,000

127 Mountain Vista Circle, $635,000

1747 Arroyo Sierra Ave., $635,000

1947 Bay Meadow Drive, $639,000

7301 Oakmont Drive, $650,000

1000 Stanislaus Way, $655,000

608 Spencer Ave., $675,000

1117 Albion Place, $680,000

106 Briarwood Court, $700,000

1611 Periwinkle St., $710,000

2469 Lemur St., $713,000

550 Saint Mary Drive, $740,000

3474 Chanate Court, $775,000

6360 Meadowridge Drive, $775,000

1136 Beaver St., $775,000

5980 Stone Bridge Road, $789,000

1698 Hopper Ave., $810,000

1933 Marian Lane, $815,000

99 Hop Ranch Road, $817,500

7362 Oakmont Drive, $820,000

5264 Yerba Buena Road, $830,000

3562 Brookdale Drive, $845,000

1600 Manzanita Ave., $899,000

6304 Meadowridge Drive, $920,000

4712 Montgomery Lane, $925,000

538 Aslan Lair Court, $985,000

2429 Francisco Ave., $995,000

625 Buena Vista Drive, $1,025,000

919 Monroe St., $1,050,000

4607 Sullivan Way, $1,135,000

2412 Grace Drive, $1,540,000

3360 Holland Drive, $1,785,000

Sebastopol

7884 Washington Ave., $500,000

5075 Volkerts Road, $954,500

6353 Fredricks Road, $1,500,000

371 Wagnon Road, $1,610,000

4010 Canfield Road, $1,650,000

Sonoma

17124 Sonoma Highway, $625,000

542 Ivy Court, $867,000

19129 Spring Drive, $1,103,000

2805 Dale Ave., $3,950,000

The Sea Ranch

37188 Schooner Drive, $950,000

95 Galleons Reach, $3,050,000

Windsor

223 Bouquet Circle, $543,000

360 Biggs Court, $630,000

347 Summer Rain Drive, $749,000

668 Decanter Circle, $769,000

1361 Golf Course Drive, $932,000

6264 Old Redwood Highway, $995,000

849 Colleen Drive, $1,050,000

1105 Jennifer Lane, $1,085,000

9988 Troon Court, $3,425,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.