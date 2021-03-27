Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Feb. 14

Eighty-one single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Feb. 14 ranging in price from $203,000 to $3.4 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 635 William Cunningham Ave. in Sonoma which sold for $3,415,000 on Feb. 18. This five bedroom, five bathroom, French Country style estate featured a gourmet kitchen with a Kalamazoo grill , a remote-control screened-in porch, a climate-controlled wine room and an Endless Pools lap pool.

Bodega Bay

1875 Sea Way, $1,040,000

20668 Mockingbird Road, $1,350,000

Cazadero

6185 Cazadero Highway, $420,000

15843 Pole Mountain Road, $425,000

Cloverdale

195 Chablis Way, $635,000

411 N. Jefferson St., $660,000

1115 Palomino Road, $900,000

Cotati

125 Falcon Drive, $346,500

310 W. Sierra Ave., $450,000

7501 Derby Lane, $1,000,000

Geyserville

21403 Geyserville Ave., $290,000

Guerneville

19060 Sunny Drive, $315,000

16735 Center Way, $365,000

14500 Memory Lane, $472,500

14295 Laurel Road, $500,000

17400 Summit Ave., $646,000

Healdsburg

631 Larkspur Drive, $353,000

301 Orchard St., $740,000

402 Haydon St., $882,500

407 Sherman St., $1,475,000

Monte Rio

21522 Monte Vista Terrace, $320,000

Petaluma

14 Halsey Ave., $805,000

424 Garfield Drive, $835,000

1541 Casa Grande Road, $839,000

2 El Rose Drive, $890,000

626 F St., $1,032,500

1728 Avila Ranch Drive, $1,125,000

1939 Matzen Ranch Circle, $1,400,000

621 D St., $2,075,000

Portola Valley

21586 Heron Drive, $1,400,000

Rohnert Park

1259 Camino Coronado, $305,000

321 Bonnie Ave., $605,000

925 Hacienda Circle, $615,000

7191 Barbi Lane, $636,000

5433 Kaitlyn Place, $699,000

Santa Rosa

1180 Hughes Ave., $203,000

645 Maple Ave., $323,636

3361 Mojave Ave., $399,000

1901 Petaluma Hill Road, $400,000

949 Kingwood St., $440,000

6932 Oakmont Drive, $450,000

6900 Montecito Blvd. $550,000

2438 Bramble Way, $560,000

114 Sandalwood Court, $560,000

645 Elsa Drive, $600,000

1077 Rubicon Way, $600,000

1031 Rubicon Way, $610,000

2057 Tebow Court, $620,000

1435 Twilight Way, $629,000

1347 Lance Drive, $641,000

1315 Starview Drive, $650,000

5055 Upper Ridge Road, $700,000

2575 Tuscan Drive, $700,000

2448 Lemur St., $715,000

5510 Yerba Buena Road, $750,000

4 Quixote Court, $780,000

7416 Oak Leaf Drive, $789,000

2719 Arbor Grove Lane, $800,000

2022 Fulton Road, $815,000

2411 Sunrise Place, $825,000

1804 Sherwood Court, $875,000

1449 Nighthawk Place, $975,000

3031 Las Mesitas Drive, $975,000

4180 Bayberry Drive, $995,000

5788 Owl Light Terrace, $1,125,000

4931 Medica Road, $1,356,822

3607 Tillmont Way, $1,370,000

2533 Caballo Court, $1,462,000

2445 Sunrise Place, $2,300,000

3565 Kendell Hill Drive, $2,500,000

Sebastopol

4021 Haven Court, $975,000

1460 Bloomfield Road, $1,170,000

1025 Freestone Ranch Road, $1,950,000

Sonoma

18255 Comstock Ave., $360,000

17287 Arnold Drive, $600,000

143 Avenida Barbera, $715,000

470 Mountain Ave., $1,250,000

635 William Cunningham Ave., $3,415,000

Windsor

224 Johnson St., $605,000

983 Ginkgo Place, $634,000

43 Anthony Court, $730,000

