Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Feb. 14
Eighty-one single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Feb. 14 ranging in price from $203,000 to $3.4 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 635 William Cunningham Ave. in Sonoma which sold for $3,415,000 on Feb. 18. This five bedroom, five bathroom, French Country style estate featured a gourmet kitchen with a Kalamazoo grill , a remote-control screened-in porch, a climate-controlled wine room and an Endless Pools lap pool.
Bodega Bay
1875 Sea Way, $1,040,000
20668 Mockingbird Road, $1,350,000
Cazadero
6185 Cazadero Highway, $420,000
15843 Pole Mountain Road, $425,000
Cloverdale
195 Chablis Way, $635,000
411 N. Jefferson St., $660,000
1115 Palomino Road, $900,000
Cotati
125 Falcon Drive, $346,500
310 W. Sierra Ave., $450,000
7501 Derby Lane, $1,000,000
Geyserville
21403 Geyserville Ave., $290,000
Guerneville
19060 Sunny Drive, $315,000
16735 Center Way, $365,000
14500 Memory Lane, $472,500
14295 Laurel Road, $500,000
17400 Summit Ave., $646,000
Healdsburg
631 Larkspur Drive, $353,000
301 Orchard St., $740,000
402 Haydon St., $882,500
407 Sherman St., $1,475,000
Monte Rio
21522 Monte Vista Terrace, $320,000
Petaluma
14 Halsey Ave., $805,000
424 Garfield Drive, $835,000
1541 Casa Grande Road, $839,000
2 El Rose Drive, $890,000
626 F St., $1,032,500
1728 Avila Ranch Drive, $1,125,000
1939 Matzen Ranch Circle, $1,400,000
621 D St., $2,075,000
Portola Valley
21586 Heron Drive, $1,400,000
Rohnert Park
1259 Camino Coronado, $305,000
321 Bonnie Ave., $605,000
925 Hacienda Circle, $615,000
7191 Barbi Lane, $636,000
5433 Kaitlyn Place, $699,000
Santa Rosa
1180 Hughes Ave., $203,000
645 Maple Ave., $323,636
3361 Mojave Ave., $399,000
1901 Petaluma Hill Road, $400,000
949 Kingwood St., $440,000
6932 Oakmont Drive, $450,000
6900 Montecito Blvd. $550,000
2438 Bramble Way, $560,000
114 Sandalwood Court, $560,000
645 Elsa Drive, $600,000
1077 Rubicon Way, $600,000
1031 Rubicon Way, $610,000
2057 Tebow Court, $620,000
1435 Twilight Way, $629,000
1347 Lance Drive, $641,000
1315 Starview Drive, $650,000
5055 Upper Ridge Road, $700,000
2575 Tuscan Drive, $700,000
2448 Lemur St., $715,000
5510 Yerba Buena Road, $750,000
4 Quixote Court, $780,000
7416 Oak Leaf Drive, $789,000
2719 Arbor Grove Lane, $800,000
2022 Fulton Road, $815,000
2411 Sunrise Place, $825,000
1804 Sherwood Court, $875,000
1449 Nighthawk Place, $975,000
3031 Las Mesitas Drive, $975,000
4180 Bayberry Drive, $995,000
5788 Owl Light Terrace, $1,125,000
4931 Medica Road, $1,356,822
3607 Tillmont Way, $1,370,000
2533 Caballo Court, $1,462,000
2445 Sunrise Place, $2,300,000
3565 Kendell Hill Drive, $2,500,000
Sebastopol
4021 Haven Court, $975,000
1460 Bloomfield Road, $1,170,000
1025 Freestone Ranch Road, $1,950,000
Sonoma
18255 Comstock Ave., $360,000
17287 Arnold Drive, $600,000
143 Avenida Barbera, $715,000
470 Mountain Ave., $1,250,000
635 William Cunningham Ave., $3,415,000
Windsor
224 Johnson St., $605,000
983 Ginkgo Place, $634,000
43 Anthony Court, $730,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter
