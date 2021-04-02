Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Feb. 21
Ninety-nine single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Feb. 21 ranging in price from $100,000 to $6.5 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 969 Via Roble in Kenwood which sold for $6,500,000 on Feb. 22. This three bedroom, four bathroom, 2,824 square foot modern home came with a pool, gourmet kitchen, gardens, patios and decks.
See what homes are selling for near you.
Bodega Bay
764 Kittiwake Court, $1,900,000
Camp Meeker
33 Grand View Ave., $329,000
Cazadero
875 Cazadero Highway, $200,000
Cloverdale
121 Clover Springs Drive, $258,500
107 Elm St., $480,000
164 Porterfield Creek Drive, $489,500
1325 Trimble Lane, $1,400,000
Cotati
240 W. Cotati Oaks Court, $212,500
405 W. Sierra Ave., $325,000
Guerneville
15255 Canyon Two Road, $440,000
17985 Lark Drive, $625,000
19055 Old Monte Rio Road, $757,000
19266 Pine Glade, $770,000
12385 Mays Canyon Road, $899,000
Healdsburg
1434 Ash Circle, $450,000
735 Larkspur Drive, $465,000
817 Josephine Lane, $512,500
12840 Old Redwood Highway, $565,000
Kenwood
969 Via Roble, $6,500,000
Penngrove
716 Woodward Ave., $790,000
4607 Acacia Way, $1,600,000
Petaluma
16 Cochrane Way, $550,000
48 Allegheny Court, $705,000
1151 Wieling Way, $722,000
883 Holly Lane, $787,000
1605 Andover Way, $1,250,000
Rohnert Park
5707 Dexter Circle, $395,000
167 Fescue Way, $425,000
7508 Mercedes Way, $650,000
4300 Heritage Lane, $662,500
1641 Wildflower Way, $725,000
5557 Kennedy Place, $728,500
4402 Hampton Court, $760,000
Santa Rosa
2286 Mark West Springs Road, $100,000
6560 Plum Ranch Road, $100,000
5278 Vista Grande Drive, $197,500
2018 Camino Del Prado, $200,000
1313 Wikiup Drive, $341,500
127 Leland St., $418,182
211 W. Third St., $460,000
3062 Lamberson Court, $475,000
4031 Chico Ave., $480,000
4823 Bennett Valley Road, $512,000
2955 Old Bennett Ridge Road, $525,000
429 Saint Mary Place, $540,000
1677 Beaver St., $542,000
7 Autumn Leaf Place, $545,000
2351 Turquoise Way, $572,000
2622 Rosevine Lane, $580,000
517 Mervyn Ave., $605,000
242 Brittain Lane, $607,000
2085 Northfield Drive, $610,000
347 Golf Court, $615,000
478 Manka Circle, $629,000
3036 Rocklin Drive, $640,000
518 Woodchuck Court, $650,000
438 Oak Lake Ave., $650,000
3735 Arizona Drive, $660,000
2341 Wicket Ave., $700,000
3463 Sebastopol Road, $700,000
325 N. Simone Place, $700,000
6325 Stone Bridge Road, $702,000
3215 Canyon Creek Lane, $710,000
1265 Corby Ave., $760,000
930 Yuba Drive, $761,000
1987 Woodsage Way, $765,000
1723 E. Foothill Drive, $775,000
1891 Bennett Meadows Lane, $800,000
4756 Harrow Court, $805,000
5831 La Cuesta Drive, $825,000
3393 Dartmouth Drive, $831,000
675 Montclair Drive, $860,000
498 Jenifer Court, $925,000
3546 Happy Valley Road, $1,045,000
3252 Stony Point Road, $1,150,000
332 Gemma Circle, $1,159,000
5711 Cottage Ridge Road, $4,400,000
Sebastopol
2750 Burnside Road, $695,000
11151 Cherry Ridge Road, $750,000
8344 Medved Lane, $1,111,000
1065 Tilton Road, $1,140,000
145 Lone Oak Lane, $1,900,000
Sonoma
380 Baines Ave., $335,000
20518 David St., $405,000
157 Vallejo Ave., $470,000
630 E. Fourth St., $537,500
1036 Central Ave., $680,000
791 Fano Lane, $750,000
16669 Mission Way, $1,080,000
21755 Burndale Road, $2,257,000
19410 Lovall Valley Court, $2,495,000
19185 E. Seventh St., $3,497,500
The Sea Ranch
39100 Curlew Reach, $2,650,000
Windsor
831 Pulteney Place, $304,000
7960 Ferrari Way, $315,000
9641 Berkshire Way, $337,500
10959 Rio Ruso Drive, $674,000
6144 Amie Drive, $738,500
8463 Old Oak Road, $789,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: