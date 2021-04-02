Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Feb. 21

Ninety-nine single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Feb. 21 ranging in price from $100,000 to $6.5 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 969 Via Roble in Kenwood which sold for $6,500,000 on Feb. 22. This three bedroom, four bathroom, 2,824 square foot modern home came with a pool, gourmet kitchen, gardens, patios and decks.

Bodega Bay

764 Kittiwake Court, $1,900,000

Camp Meeker

33 Grand View Ave., $329,000

Cazadero

875 Cazadero Highway, $200,000

Cloverdale

121 Clover Springs Drive, $258,500

107 Elm St., $480,000

164 Porterfield Creek Drive, $489,500

1325 Trimble Lane, $1,400,000

Cotati

240 W. Cotati Oaks Court, $212,500

405 W. Sierra Ave., $325,000

Guerneville

15255 Canyon Two Road, $440,000

17985 Lark Drive, $625,000

19055 Old Monte Rio Road, $757,000

19266 Pine Glade, $770,000

12385 Mays Canyon Road, $899,000

Healdsburg

1434 Ash Circle, $450,000

735 Larkspur Drive, $465,000

817 Josephine Lane, $512,500

12840 Old Redwood Highway, $565,000

Kenwood

969 Via Roble, $6,500,000

Penngrove

716 Woodward Ave., $790,000

4607 Acacia Way, $1,600,000

Petaluma

16 Cochrane Way, $550,000

48 Allegheny Court, $705,000

1151 Wieling Way, $722,000

883 Holly Lane, $787,000

1605 Andover Way, $1,250,000

Rohnert Park

5707 Dexter Circle, $395,000

167 Fescue Way, $425,000

7508 Mercedes Way, $650,000

4300 Heritage Lane, $662,500

1641 Wildflower Way, $725,000

5557 Kennedy Place, $728,500

4402 Hampton Court, $760,000

Santa Rosa

2286 Mark West Springs Road, $100,000

6560 Plum Ranch Road, $100,000

5278 Vista Grande Drive, $197,500

2018 Camino Del Prado, $200,000

1313 Wikiup Drive, $341,500

127 Leland St., $418,182

211 W. Third St., $460,000

3062 Lamberson Court, $475,000

4031 Chico Ave., $480,000

4823 Bennett Valley Road, $512,000

2955 Old Bennett Ridge Road, $525,000

429 Saint Mary Place, $540,000

1677 Beaver St., $542,000

7 Autumn Leaf Place, $545,000

2351 Turquoise Way, $572,000

2622 Rosevine Lane, $580,000

517 Mervyn Ave., $605,000

242 Brittain Lane, $607,000

2085 Northfield Drive, $610,000

347 Golf Court, $615,000

478 Manka Circle, $629,000

3036 Rocklin Drive, $640,000

518 Woodchuck Court, $650,000

438 Oak Lake Ave., $650,000

3735 Arizona Drive, $660,000

2341 Wicket Ave., $700,000

3463 Sebastopol Road, $700,000

325 N. Simone Place, $700,000

6325 Stone Bridge Road, $702,000

3215 Canyon Creek Lane, $710,000

1265 Corby Ave., $760,000

930 Yuba Drive, $761,000

1987 Woodsage Way, $765,000

1723 E. Foothill Drive, $775,000

1891 Bennett Meadows Lane, $800,000

4756 Harrow Court, $805,000

5831 La Cuesta Drive, $825,000

3393 Dartmouth Drive, $831,000

675 Montclair Drive, $860,000

498 Jenifer Court, $925,000

3546 Happy Valley Road, $1,045,000

3252 Stony Point Road, $1,150,000

332 Gemma Circle, $1,159,000

5711 Cottage Ridge Road, $4,400,000

Sebastopol

2750 Burnside Road, $695,000

11151 Cherry Ridge Road, $750,000

8344 Medved Lane, $1,111,000

1065 Tilton Road, $1,140,000

145 Lone Oak Lane, $1,900,000

Sonoma

380 Baines Ave., $335,000

20518 David St., $405,000

157 Vallejo Ave., $470,000

630 E. Fourth St., $537,500

1036 Central Ave., $680,000

791 Fano Lane, $750,000

16669 Mission Way, $1,080,000

21755 Burndale Road, $2,257,000

19410 Lovall Valley Court, $2,495,000

19185 E. Seventh St., $3,497,500

The Sea Ranch

39100 Curlew Reach, $2,650,000

Windsor

831 Pulteney Place, $304,000

7960 Ferrari Way, $315,000

9641 Berkshire Way, $337,500

10959 Rio Ruso Drive, $674,000

6144 Amie Drive, $738,500

8463 Old Oak Road, $789,000

