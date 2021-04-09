Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Feb. 28
Forty-nine single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Feb. 28 ranging in price from $60,000 to $2.7 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 385 Moon Mountain Road in Sonoma which sold for $2,650,000 on March 1. This three bedroom, four bathroom, 2,816 square foot residence came with an office, a game/media room, a wine room and workshop.
Bodega Bay
5067 Viking Strand, $800,000
Forestville
11885 Ridgeway Road, $448,000
Fulton
1168 Raplee Terrace, $1,175,000
Glen Ellen
1114 Sonoma Glen Circle, $830,000
13285 Arnold Drive, $1,225,000
Graton
9125 Thiessen Lane, $610,000
Guerneville
17504 Neeley Road, $60,000
11669 Highway 116, $400,000
Healdsburg
2183 N. Fitch Mountain Road, $435,000
121 Washington Court, $570,000
3355 Brack Road, $998,000
Kenwood
125 Libby Ave., $420,000
Petaluma
1656 Baywood Drive, $350,909
100 Post St., $587,000
712 E. Washington St., $602,000
1525 Weaverly Drive, $705,000
1620 Smokey Mountain Drive, $725,000
Rohnert Park
6055 Dolores Drive, $352,000
1546 Karleigh Place, $737,500
Santa Rosa
1520 Fulton Road, $210,000
1745 Burgundy Place, $470,000
3309 Canyonlands Ave., $565,000
1555 Wimbledon Place, $570,000
2136 Franklin Ave., $590,000
4498 Bennett Valley Road, $607,000
2341 Hickock Court, $650,000
5049 Oak Park Way, $680,000
719 Yulupa Ave., $685,000
309 N. Simone Place, $730,000
1367 San Miguel Ave., $740,000
3196 Rocklin Drive, $775,000
715 King St., $785,000
3886 Walker Ave., $815,000
4801 Fernglen Drive, $905,000
3538 Coffey Meadows Place, $928,000
1927 E. Foothill Drive, $980,000
1417 Nighthawk Drive, $1,076,500
1929 Eleanor Ave., $1,100,000
3452 Henderson Circle, $1,200,000
910 Spring St., $1,305,000
Sebastopol
6373 Vine Hill Road, $700,000
7950 Soll Court, $815,000
1708 Barlow Lane, $880,000
12670 Dupont Road, $1,520,000
Sonoma
385 Moon Mountain Road, $2,650,000
Windsor
7855 Carano Way, $395,500
9501 Flamenco Court, $419,500
9445 Valle Vista Court, $780,000
9449 Valle Vista Court, $850,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter
