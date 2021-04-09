Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Feb. 28

Forty-nine single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Feb. 28 ranging in price from $60,000 to $2.7 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 385 Moon Mountain Road in Sonoma which sold for $2,650,000 on March 1. This three bedroom, four bathroom, 2,816 square foot residence came with an office, a game/media room, a wine room and workshop.

Bodega Bay

5067 Viking Strand, $800,000

Forestville

11885 Ridgeway Road, $448,000

Fulton

1168 Raplee Terrace, $1,175,000

Glen Ellen

1114 Sonoma Glen Circle, $830,000

13285 Arnold Drive, $1,225,000

Graton

9125 Thiessen Lane, $610,000

Guerneville

17504 Neeley Road, $60,000

11669 Highway 116, $400,000

Healdsburg

2183 N. Fitch Mountain Road, $435,000

121 Washington Court, $570,000

3355 Brack Road, $998,000

Kenwood

125 Libby Ave., $420,000

Petaluma

1656 Baywood Drive, $350,909

100 Post St., $587,000

712 E. Washington St., $602,000

1525 Weaverly Drive, $705,000

1620 Smokey Mountain Drive, $725,000

Rohnert Park

6055 Dolores Drive, $352,000

1546 Karleigh Place, $737,500

Santa Rosa

1520 Fulton Road, $210,000

1745 Burgundy Place, $470,000

3309 Canyonlands Ave., $565,000

1555 Wimbledon Place, $570,000

2136 Franklin Ave., $590,000

4498 Bennett Valley Road, $607,000

2341 Hickock Court, $650,000

5049 Oak Park Way, $680,000

719 Yulupa Ave., $685,000

309 N. Simone Place, $730,000

1367 San Miguel Ave., $740,000

3196 Rocklin Drive, $775,000

715 King St., $785,000

3886 Walker Ave., $815,000

4801 Fernglen Drive, $905,000

3538 Coffey Meadows Place, $928,000

1927 E. Foothill Drive, $980,000

1417 Nighthawk Drive, $1,076,500

1929 Eleanor Ave., $1,100,000

3452 Henderson Circle, $1,200,000

910 Spring St., $1,305,000

Sebastopol

6373 Vine Hill Road, $700,000

7950 Soll Court, $815,000

1708 Barlow Lane, $880,000

12670 Dupont Road, $1,520,000

Sonoma

385 Moon Mountain Road, $2,650,000

Windsor

7855 Carano Way, $395,500

9501 Flamenco Court, $419,500

9445 Valle Vista Court, $780,000

9449 Valle Vista Court, $850,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter