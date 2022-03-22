Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Feb. 6

Fifty-five single-family homes sold in Sonoma County ranging in price from $207,273 to $2.9 million during the week of Feb. 6.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 8100 Chalk Hill Road in Healdsburg which sold for $2,865,000 on February 7. This three bedroom, three bathroom, 2,900 square foot Craftsman came with a gourmet kitchen with Wolf appliances, a Subzero refrigerator, Miele dishwasher, quartzite counters and custom cabinets.

Annapolis

43155 Brushy Ridge Loop, $730,000

Bodega Bay

1981 Westshore Road, $1,625,000

Cloverdale

1366 Wilson Road, $840,000

Cotati

661 Wilford Circle, $770,000

129 John Roberts Drive, $970,000

1430 Madrone Ave., $2,050,000

Healdsburg

8100 Chalk Hill Road, $2,865,000

Jenner

9502 Balboa Ave., $510,000

Kenwood

1821 Adobe Canyon Road, $775,000

Monte Rio

20290 River Blvd., $715,000

21848 Russian River Ave., $1,100,000

Petaluma

847 B St., $212,500

23 Megan Court, $750,000

281 Redwood Circle, $790,000

107 King Road, $1,350,000

Rohnert Park

315 Allan Ave., $670,000

1357 Marigold Place, $785,000

Santa Rosa

2634 Rosevine Lane, $207,273

315 Gilbert Drive, $330,000

13 Glengreen St., $374,000

21 Glengreen St., $395,000

6 Meadowgreen Court, $420,000

420 Lincoln St., $499,000

1277 Woodhaven Drive, $500,000

618 Frazier Ave., $583,000

3 Fallgreen Court, $585,000

2417 Mimosa St., $595,000

2341 Providence Court, $600,000

936 Sonoma Ave., $610,000

3086 Monet Court, $610,000

7354 Oakmont Drive, $640,000

2469 Chanate Road, $650,000

233 Valley Oaks Drive, $705,000

468 Oak Brook Court, $705,000

1368 Calistoga Road, $720,000

3136 Claremont Drive, $720,000

2418 Hidden Valley Drive, $725,000

2329 Creekwood Court, $735,000

3348 Terra Linda Drive, $745,000

2143 Nectarine Court, $845,000

7523 Walnut Orch, $940,000

409 Oak Brook Place, $1,125,000

2534 Annadel Court, $1,129,000

3735 Paxton Place, $1,200,000

3021 Marc Way, $1,299,000

5915 Mountain Hawk Drive, $1,775,000

Sonoma

18084 Riverside Drive, $430,000

677 Crocus Drive, $880,500

188 Newcomb St., $1,650,000

430 W Spain St., $2,850,000

Windsor

105 Wooded Glen Court, $715,000

6530 Old Redwood Highway, $935,000

1017 Elsbree Lane, $1,075,000

750 Prince George Way, $1,550,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.