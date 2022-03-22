Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Feb. 6
Fifty-five single-family homes sold in Sonoma County ranging in price from $207,273 to $2.9 million during the week of Feb. 6.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 8100 Chalk Hill Road in Healdsburg which sold for $2,865,000 on February 7. This three bedroom, three bathroom, 2,900 square foot Craftsman came with a gourmet kitchen with Wolf appliances, a Subzero refrigerator, Miele dishwasher, quartzite counters and custom cabinets.
Annapolis
43155 Brushy Ridge Loop, $730,000
Bodega Bay
1981 Westshore Road, $1,625,000
Cloverdale
1366 Wilson Road, $840,000
Cotati
661 Wilford Circle, $770,000
129 John Roberts Drive, $970,000
1430 Madrone Ave., $2,050,000
Healdsburg
8100 Chalk Hill Road, $2,865,000
Jenner
9502 Balboa Ave., $510,000
Kenwood
1821 Adobe Canyon Road, $775,000
Monte Rio
20290 River Blvd., $715,000
21848 Russian River Ave., $1,100,000
Petaluma
847 B St., $212,500
23 Megan Court, $750,000
281 Redwood Circle, $790,000
107 King Road, $1,350,000
Rohnert Park
315 Allan Ave., $670,000
1357 Marigold Place, $785,000
Santa Rosa
2634 Rosevine Lane, $207,273
315 Gilbert Drive, $330,000
13 Glengreen St., $374,000
21 Glengreen St., $395,000
6 Meadowgreen Court, $420,000
420 Lincoln St., $499,000
1277 Woodhaven Drive, $500,000
618 Frazier Ave., $583,000
3 Fallgreen Court, $585,000
2417 Mimosa St., $595,000
2341 Providence Court, $600,000
936 Sonoma Ave., $610,000
3086 Monet Court, $610,000
7354 Oakmont Drive, $640,000
2469 Chanate Road, $650,000
233 Valley Oaks Drive, $705,000
468 Oak Brook Court, $705,000
1368 Calistoga Road, $720,000
3136 Claremont Drive, $720,000
2418 Hidden Valley Drive, $725,000
2329 Creekwood Court, $735,000
3348 Terra Linda Drive, $745,000
2143 Nectarine Court, $845,000
7523 Walnut Orch, $940,000
409 Oak Brook Place, $1,125,000
2534 Annadel Court, $1,129,000
3735 Paxton Place, $1,200,000
3021 Marc Way, $1,299,000
5915 Mountain Hawk Drive, $1,775,000
Sonoma
18084 Riverside Drive, $430,000
677 Crocus Drive, $880,500
188 Newcomb St., $1,650,000
430 W Spain St., $2,850,000
Windsor
105 Wooded Glen Court, $715,000
6530 Old Redwood Highway, $935,000
1017 Elsbree Lane, $1,075,000
750 Prince George Way, $1,550,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.
